With his new album Hard To Love coming soon, Moneybagg Yo rolls out his latest single, the Cash Money-inspired “Motion God.” The song, produced by T-Head and Skywalker OG, employs a throwback bounce-inflected beat, while Bagg boasts, “Plenty fancy cars / It’s a whole lot of motion involved / Diamonds and tattoos cover my scars / New Cadillac bulletproof, cost three-hundred large.”

The video sees Bagg celebrating his Bread Gang compatriots, setting up a “Last Supper”-esque spread outside of a Miami mansion, where the crew flashes stacks of cash and big chains while low-key cosplaying as Cash Money Records rappers circa “the ’99 and the 2000.” In separate scenes, Bagg shows off his cars and a motorcycle (adorned by two bikini-clad beauties, naturally), and even raps in front of a helicopter while repping his hometown Grizzlies with a throwback jersey from their Vancouver days. The Grizz are currently tied 1-1 with the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, so maybe this will give them the extra boost they need to overcome.

Although Hard To Love doesn’t have a release date yet, Moneybagg has already released the singles “Quickie” and “On Wat U On.” In his Uproxx cover story, Bagg said the album “is really personal, but I know the world is going to relate to it because of the stuff I’m saying, the subject matter, I know people going through what I went through across the globe.”

Watch the video for “Motion God” above.