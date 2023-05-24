Just over a year after breaking through with her viral hit single, “FNF (Let’s Go),” GloRilla has another summer hit on her hands. On her latest single, “Lick Or Sum,” the new Memphis rap princess channels her fellow Memphis natives Three 6 Mafia over a trippy beat sampling the group’s hit track, “Slob On My Knob.”

On the track, Glo takes charge in the sex game, laying down the laws and delivering scandalous commands.

“Lookin’ like a lick or sum’ / Come and take a lick or sum’ / P*ssy bussin’ like a blick or sum’ / Come here, now let me get some d*ck or sum’,” she raps on the song’s chorus, which contains probably the most printable lyrics of the song.

In the song’s video, she is seen twerking with her girls, dancing in the streets and on the hoods of cars, and also in a salon, where she passes on words of wisdom to other women. Fellow rappers Sexyy Red and Yung Miami make cameos in the video.

Last year proved to be big for Glo, with her viral hits “FNF (Let’s Go)” and the equally catchy “Tomorrow 2.” With “Lick Or Sum,” she’s sure to kill the game with another summer banger.

You can watch the video for “Lick Or Sum” above.