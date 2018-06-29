Getty Image

Every month Uproxx Cultural Critic Steven Hyden compiles a playlist of his favorite songs from new albums.

Foxing, “Slapstick”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This St. Louis quartet is commonly lumped in with the emo scene, but their forthcoming album Nearer My God (out Aug. 10) resists reductive genre distinctions, nodding toward electronic music, contemporary R&B, and star-gazing ’90s indie rock (especially Radiohead’s OK Computer and Perfect From Now On era Built To Spill) for inspiration. You can hear all of those influences squeezed together in surprisingly organic fashion in “Slapstick,” the album’s gorgeous lead single.

Restorations, “The Red Door”

It’s been four long years since this criminally underrated Philadelphia band has released an album. Thankfully, Restorations will finally rectify this situation on September 28 with the release of LP5000, which finds them once again producing a series of powerful, Springsteen-meets-Fugazi style rockers that will delight fans of the Gaslight Anthem and Constantines.