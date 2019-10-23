In recent weeks, publications and websites have taken stock of the music of the 2010s, recounting the trends, movements, and albums that defined the decade. But the stuff we remember in 2019 is only part of the story. There is also the stuff we used to remember, and then forgot.

I refer to the most memory-holed albums of the 2010s.

This is the music that, for a time, captured the imagination of the media and the public. And then … it all just sort of drifted out of our collective memory banks. Perhaps we thought, years ago, that these albums were important and relevant and signified truths about the culture. But now … what were we talking about again?

Before we continue, let’s make an important distinction. This is not a list of bad albums. Some of these albums are, in fact, quite good. In those cases, I believe they’ve been wrongly memory-holed. But they’ve been been memory-holed nevertheless — because there was a critical backlash, or public favor shifted, or the subsequent followups were bad, or because you can’t find them on your streaming platform of choice, or maybe it’s just the passage of time eating away our brains.

Some of these albums are also not good.

Anyway, please enjoy this trip down memory(-hole) lane!