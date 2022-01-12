Bad news for Roddy Ricch fans who were looking forward to seeing his performance on SNL this weekend: The Compton rapper was forced to pull out of his appearance — his SNL debut — due to COVID. Roddy shared the announcement on his Instagram Story, revealing that someone close to him tested positive, forcing him to forego the live show, but said that he was working on getting a new performance date.

Meanwhile, NBC has announced that Roddy’s replacement for this week’s episode will be Bleachers. Obviously, this throws off the rollout for Roddy’s recently released album Live Life Fast, but perhaps a later appearance may renew interest in the album and extend its shelf life. Roddy, whose 2020 megahit “The Box” was recently certified diamond, had previously supported the album with the singles “Late At Night” and “25 Million.” Live Life Fast debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, marking Roddy’s second top-10 debut, with 62,000 album-equivalent units sold.

However, if Roddy so chooses, he could potentially peg his SNL debut to another release. The rapper has said he’s working on the third installment of his fan-favorite Feed The Streets mixtape series and plans to release it later this year.