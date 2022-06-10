Nigerian singer Mr Eazi will be unveiling his debut album soon, whose title is yet to be announced, to follow up last year’s Something Else EP as well as some collaborations he partook in. Today, though, he unveiled the promising lead single, “Legalize.”

Dedicated to his partner, actress Temi Otedola, “Legalize” is a kaleidoscopic, head-over-heels love song: “Even if you don’t know baby I go make you realize / I no go let you go baby na you be my wife,” he sings.

He shot the music video in Venice, Italy with Otedola, and figured it would be the perfect time to propose to her, so he did.

“I knew it would stand as a totem we always will look back on,” he said about proposing to her on the set of the music video. “No one on set knew what was going to happen.”

Of “Legalize,” Mr Eazi said, “I started the song in Michael Brun’s house on some edibles, freestyling. Later, I went to London and listened to what I’d recorded, and realized what the song was about. I’ve been thinking of asking Temi to marry me for a long time, so I guess it was in my subconscious.”

Watch the music video for “Legalize” above.