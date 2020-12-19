Mulatto has found herself in a bit of hot water recently. After being inducted into 2020 XXL Freshmen Class, the rapper instantly faced scrutiny over her chosen name. More recently, Mulatto was slammed by people on Clubhouse for claiming colorism isn’t real, an allegation she later denied. All this controversy has led the rapper to contemplate a name change — and she just confirmed that it’s in the works.

Mulatto addressed the name change in an interview with The Shade Room. The rapper said it is happening, but people need to be patient:

“It’s still in the works. People gotta understand too that at this level in an artist’s career, that’s not something that just happens overnight. Or, it’s not something that even happens period because there’s so much money and investments on the line. I think people need to be more patient and then they need to be more understanding, but it’s definitely in the works.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mulatto also addressed accusations that she denied the existence of colorism. “First of all, I’m not a colorist,” she said. “I’m not a colorist. But the internet, you know, they going to do what they going to do. I can’t convince people that already don’t like me otherwise. So I’m not finna have a stroke about it. But that would be my biggest misconception as of recent.”

The rapper also mentioned that she’s been educating herself on issues like colorism: “That’s why I’m doing my little part on the back end, learning, and talking about the name change, stuff like that.”

This isn’t the first time Mulatto mentioned the possibility of a name change. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, the rapper said it’s something that often crosses her mind: “I can’t say too much because we’re working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn’t crossed my mind before. It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much because right now because it’s going to be a part of something bigger.”

Hear Mulatto’s full statement about her possible name change above.