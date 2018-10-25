Mumford And Sons Share The Majestic Stadium-Ready Anthem ‘If I Say’

Chalk Press Agency

Mumford And Sons are getting ready to release their fourth album Delta in a few weeks, and they’ve already shared a few previews of it. Fans who have seen the band live over the past year or so have also gotten another advance taste of the record: The band has performed “If I Say,” which appears on the new album, on multiple occasions since last May. Now the studio version of the gigantic anthem is finally out, as the band premiered the song today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show.

The band’s Ben Lovett told Lowe that the song literally came to him in a dream: “I was actually asleep in an apartment in New York and I dreamt this song. I went into my bathroom and recorded it on my voice memo at 3 AM, and then I sent it to everyone the next morning and they were like, ‘Yeah, OK, that’s a song.’ It’s a dream song!”

Lovett also previously talked about the original of the new album’s title, saying that there are a multitude of reasons they named it Delta:

“It’s going to be called Delta, for many reasons. First, there’s the concept of the River Delta and how the rivers and oceans interact. The river is the gateway between the tranquillity and safety of the river and the wild unknown of the ocean. So that ties thematically into a lot of the lyrics, that transitional thing of facing up to life. Delta is also the fourth letter in the phonetic and Greek alphabet, and this is our fourth album. A lot of bands’ fourth records are the ones that define them, and I feel like this could be the one that defines us.”

Listen to “If I Say” above.

Delta is out 11/16 via Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote Records. Pre-order it here.