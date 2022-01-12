Greta Van Fleet 2021 ATLive
A Music Meme Asking People To ‘Pick A House’ Earns Responses From Artists Themselves

On Tuesday, Twitter was taken over by a music meme that asked people to “pick a house” based on the bands or groups that would be in it. A total of nine houses appeared in the meme, with each featuring six acts. The list of musicians included Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Greta Van Fleet, NWA, Wu-Tang Clan, Blink-182, Rage Against The Machine, Nine Inch Nails, and more. While many everyday people shared their responses, some artists also chimed in, sometimes critiquing the prompt.

Rock band Eve 6 felt there was a pair of options missing from the houses altogether. “There’s no power pop or cocaine rock house i’ll die from exposure,” they wrote. Questlove was caught between two choices but was able to make a pick. “My blood is in house 5,” he wrote. “But for history sake I’ll see you at house 3.” Lastly, rapper Open Mike Eagle went with three picks in his response. “Sleep in 1, cook in 5, shower in 9,” he wrote.

Alex Skolnick, who is the lead guitarist of Testament, who appear in house No. 2, also shared his picks. “I’m already in 2 but I’d be happy in 3 or 9,” he wrote. “Or more recently, 5!”

Others who chimed in were rapper Soul Khan, who asked, “Uh is there a housing covenant in this neighborhood.” On the other hand, singer-songwriter Liz Phair wrote simply, “Burn the neighborhood down.”

You see more replies below.

