On Tuesday, Twitter was taken over by a music meme that asked people to “pick a house” based on the bands or groups that would be in it. A total of nine houses appeared in the meme, with each featuring six acts. The list of musicians included Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Greta Van Fleet, NWA, Wu-Tang Clan, Blink-182, Rage Against The Machine, Nine Inch Nails, and more. While many everyday people shared their responses, some artists also chimed in, sometimes critiquing the prompt.

there’s no power pop or cocaine rock house i’ll die from exposure https://t.co/ZyC21m0CX1 — nigh eve6 (@Eve6) January 12, 2022

My blood is in house 5…but for history sake I’ll see you at house 3 https://t.co/FoEZ2IZNVf — Certified ?uestlover (@questlove) January 11, 2022

sleep in 1, cook in 5, shower in 9 https://t.co/lHD4rvgX6U — ghetto fragile. (@Mike_Eagle) January 11, 2022

Rock band Eve 6 felt there was a pair of options missing from the houses altogether. “There’s no power pop or cocaine rock house i’ll die from exposure,” they wrote. Questlove was caught between two choices but was able to make a pick. “My blood is in house 5,” he wrote. “But for history sake I’ll see you at house 3.” Lastly, rapper Open Mike Eagle went with three picks in his response. “Sleep in 1, cook in 5, shower in 9,” he wrote.

I’m already in 2 but I’d be happy in 3 or 9. Or more recently, 5! — Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) January 11, 2022

Alex Skolnick, who is the lead guitarist of Testament, who appear in house No. 2, also shared his picks. “I’m already in 2 but I’d be happy in 3 or 9,” he wrote. “Or more recently, 5!”

uh is there a housing covenant in this neighborhood https://t.co/wGUbXfSQzF — cdc kissing booth (@soulkhan) January 11, 2022

I already live in House 1? https://t.co/1Jcci3rAO3 — Kyle Andrews (@TheKyleAndrews) January 11, 2022

burn the neighborhood down — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) January 11, 2022

Others who chimed in were rapper Soul Khan, who asked, “Uh is there a housing covenant in this neighborhood.” On the other hand, singer-songwriter Liz Phair wrote simply, “Burn the neighborhood down.”

You see more replies below.

2011 me picking house 6 https://t.co/SErBa7BmXt pic.twitter.com/CwwCCEPl5j — Ramadan Steve Harrington (@FredoZimbabwe) January 11, 2022

House 3, but want visitation at House 6. https://t.co/ug5DRzchwx — Morgan (@miss_morgan404) January 11, 2022

i would be homeless https://t.co/CVNI1mJz8D — emilio (@emilio__oilime) January 11, 2022

House 1 If it burned down, then I'd move to House 3. https://t.co/nePQxYg5rm — Real Messiah Variant (@NotMikeRNG) January 11, 2022

You forgot to put the Weezer in https://t.co/rGYAjZLPwf pic.twitter.com/0U1ElYArun — 🎄Chairman of the North Pole Xi Jinping🎅 (@Real_Xi_Jinping) January 12, 2022

House 3 but with visitation rights to House 5 https://t.co/RLXN8tAeMi — Frank M (@thatguyfrank29) January 11, 2022

all these houses smell crazy as hell and no one can do dishes https://t.co/8tdvKwqnLu — Melo (@Cultpool) January 11, 2022

house 3 because I'll have it to myself in 2 years https://t.co/260U8GZ0Yr — John (@goatexpert) January 11, 2022

I need house 3 and some shrooms. https://t.co/H9irhWszxh — Justin 🌱. (@Panthera_Onca6) January 11, 2022

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.