Election Day is less than a week away, which means that voting awareness is only getting more and more important with each passing day. Following the confirmation of the newest Supreme Court justice, Amy Coney Barrett, Planned Parenthood has launched a new We Need Every Voice get-out-the-vote campaign, for which they garnered the support of over 200 musicians, including Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, and Halsey.
The full-page ad was published on Wednesday in six swing state newspapers — including the Detroit Free Press, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, and Austin American Statesman. It reads:
“United, our voices can change the direction of this country. Voting shapes our lives and has lasting effects. After the rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in the midst of a pandemic, we now face a Supreme Court that puts our health and freedoms, including our right to safe and legal abortion, at extreme risk. The damage already inflicted on our country will last for generations. We can’t afford any further assaults on our reproductive freedom — our right to control our bodies. We need your voice.
This election, more than any other, will determine our health, rights and our future. Now, we decide. We need every voice. Vote, because your body is your own.”
Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, also said in a statement:
“Everything is on the line with this election. Voters across the country understand that we need leaders who will fight to protect our rights and access to health care in every branch of government — that’s why tens of millions of Americans have already cast their ballots by mail or in-person in states with early voting.
As we face a Supreme Court that now poses an even greater threat to people’s healthcare access and reproductive rights, we know there is power in exercising our right to vote. We are proud to partner with musicians for We Need Every Voice to mobilize more people to use their voices and their votes to help elect leaders that will protect our futures, our health, our rights, and our freedoms.”
Other artists supporting the campaign include Aminé, Andre 3000, Angel Olsen, Beastie Boys, Big Thief, Black Thought, Bon Iver, Bright Eyes, Carly Rae Jepsen, Death Cab For Cutie, Finneas, Fleet Foxes, G-Eazy, Haim, Jeff Rosenstock, Jenny Lewis, Kacey Musgraves, KAty Perry, Lil Dicky, Maggie Rogers, Michael Stipe, My Morning Jacket, Nine Inch Nails, Perfume Genius, Phoebe Bridgers, The Postal Service, Pup, Questlove, The Roots, Saba, Sharon Van Etten, Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Spoon, St. Vincent, and Weyes Blood.
Find the full list of artists below.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.