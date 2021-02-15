It’s been more than eight years since fans of DMX received an album from the rapper, but it looks like that drought will come to an end soon. In a recent appearance on NORE and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast, the Yonkers native revealed that he has just two songs left to finish before the album is complete. Next, he shared some guests that listeners can expect to hear on the album. While DMX previously mentioned names like Pop Smoke and Griselda, it’s another artist that will feature on it that’s catching some by surprise, that being U2’s Bono.

DMX revealed that the collaboration between him and Bono is titled “Skyscrapers” and it came together thanks to some help from Swizz Beatz, who he labeled as a “magician” and who has been friends with Bono for years. He also shared his excitement about his collaboration saying, “Sh*t’s crazy. It got a Miami feel to it. I feel like I want to shoot the video here!” before praising Bono for the song’s bridge adding, “all muthaf*ckas need to do is listen to it, and we good.”

The rapper also revealed that Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, and Usher will also appear on his upcoming eighth album. “It’s called ‘Letter To My Son,'” DMX said about the Usher collaboration. “When I first did it, the only issue was the piano. Then my man, Ryan King Joseph, he play the violin. It was just piano on the song, and I never did a song with one instrument before. It came out crazy, it hits you. And then I heard [Joseph’s] work, and put him on the joint.”

Watch the full Drink Champs episode above.