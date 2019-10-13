DMX Checked Himself Back Into Rehab And Canceled All Upcoming Shows

DMX canceled an onslaught of upcoming shows and announced Saturday that he is returning to rehab.

The rapper took to Instagram to address fans and explain his decision to return to rehab. “In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility,” read the caption. “He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

The post’s comments are filled with supportive wishes and prayers. Before making the announcement, the rapper was originally scheduled to make an appearance at Rolling Loud Fest in New York Sunday, but the official festival itinerary was missing his name.

DMX’s decision to return to rehab comes less than a year after his release from prison. He was released from behind bars on January 25 after serving a year for tax evasion charges.

Even before getting locked up, the rapper has been candid with fans and the press about his struggle with addiction. His manager previously stated he sought rehabilitation in order to “be a better father, friend, and entertainer,” according to Rolling Stone. He first checked himself into rehab in 2017 after canceling a series of concerts.

At this time, DMX has not stated how long he plans to be in rehab, or if he is rescheduling his canceled concerts. Hopefully, he’s getting the help he seeks by putting his mental health and sobriety first.