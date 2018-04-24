My Bloody Valentine Announces A New Tour, Their First Live Shows Since 2013

It’s been five years now since My Bloody Valentine released their third album, mbv, and while that’s a long time between albums, that’s nothing compared to the 22 years that passed between 1991’s Loveless and 2013’s mbv. The good news is that it looks like Kevin Shields and company don’t want to keep the people waiting for so long this time, as the group appears to be in a productive groove.

He’s promised that there will be a new My Bloody Valentine album this year (and some EPs), and the band was also confirmed to appear at the Japanese festival Sonicmania in August, and at Robert Smith’s Meltdown festival in June. Now they’ve announced even more shows between those two, all of which will be their first since 2013. In July and August, My Bloody Valentine will take a brief trek through the United States, making stops in Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles (at FYF Fest), St. Paul, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York.

Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

6/23 — London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall – Robert Smith’s Meltdown
6/30-7/7 — Roskilde, DE @ Roskilde Festival
7/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount
7/19 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
7/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
7/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
7/27 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
7/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
8/1 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
8/17 — Makuhari Messe, JP @ Sonicmania

