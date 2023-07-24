The latest addition to Nas and Hit-Boy’s growing joint discography has arrived. Magic 2, the duo’s fifth collaborative project in just four years, dropped on Friday, July 21, earning praise from not just hip-hop heads but also one of the celebrities name-checked on the album. The song “Earvin Magic Johnson” is a reference to the NBA legend, but rather than praising his achievements on the court, it instead refers to his business acumen — something Nas can obviously relate to.

Magic himself acknowledged the reference on Twitter (I refuse to call it X, just like the Staples Center will never be called Crypto.com Arena by LA locals). “On Nas’s new album Magic 2 he dedicated track 7 to me called Earvin Magic Johnson!” he wrote. ““Thank you for the respect and honor of my business acumen. You’re a hell of a businessman in your own right!”

On Nas’s new album Magic 2 he dedicated track 7 to me called Earvin Magic Johnson! Thank you for the respect and honor of my business acumen. You’re a hell of a businessman in your own right! pic.twitter.com/youz36xGFC — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 22, 2023

He’s not exaggerating. Last year, Nas teamed up with Google to invest in a video game company (just when video games are experiencing rapid growth), and he was one of the earliest of hip-hop’s icons to put his money into cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, Magic Johnson continues to be a big-time investor in his own right; last year, he joined a group bidding on the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.