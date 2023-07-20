Just days after announcing the impending release of their fifth joint project, Magic 2, Nas and Hit-Boy have also shared the album’s tracklist and features, which include both 21 Savage and 50 Cent. This is notable because both of those rappers have engaged to some degree in controversy with Nas over the years — 50 Cent decades ago, during the juggernaut G-Unit heyday, and 21 Savage more recently.

In 50’s case, the two fellow Queens natives had toured together early on in 50’s career, and Nas was one of the dozens of rappers 50 mentioned in his breakout hit, “How To Rob.” And while Nas initially shrugged off the shots as just clever execution of the concept, the two rappers feuded in earnest in the mid-2000s after Nas made disparaging comments onstage during during a concert in New York. 50 nearly escalated the feud with a scathing diss track, but was stopped by Dr. Dre.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage drew criticism from fans late last year when he happened to suggest that Nas isn’t so relevant anymore during a chat on Clubhouse. However, that may have just been rollout, because he backtracked within 24 hours and two weeks later, the two rappers had released a collaboration, “One Mic, One Gun” — the song that appears on Magic 2.

Magic 2 drops July 21 via Mass Appeal. Get more info here.