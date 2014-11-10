Nas, Judas Priest, Deafheaven, And More Photos From Fun Fun Fun Fest

This past weekend was Austin’s Fun Fun Fun Fest, which despite my aforementioned opinion on festivals, is actually quite…what’s a word that means “enjoyment, amusement, or lighthearted pleasure”? It’s three days of good music, not-obnoxious people, and stages that are called, you’ll never believe this, the “Blue Stage,” not the “Tampax Pearl Unscented Tampon Stage.” That shouldn’t be a big deal, and maybe it’s not, but it’s symbolic of something. There are still music festivals out there that won’t make you feel like a crank, where you can see Killer Mike and El-P blazing (in every sense of the term) through Run the Jewels 2, J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. in a pink track jacket, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford proving he can still hit (some of) the high notes, Nas performing Illmatic, and Deafheaven turning a crowd of metalheads silent in anticipation for the next tidal wave of noise. Fun Fun Fun Fest is one of them.
Here are some photos from the three-day festival, courtesy of Nadia Chaudhury.
Run the Jewels (sans El-P, who was probably off telling Sun Kil Moon to suck his d*ck)
Killer Mike manning the Taco Cannon
Ginuwine
Dinosaur Jr.
Judas Priest
That’s some unfortunate lighting on Rob Halford.
100% thought that was Paul Shaffer in the thumbnail to this article