Indie music darling Natalie Prass has released a sweet-sounding cover of Prefab Sprout’s “Wild Horses” out on Amazon Music today. Her original take on “Wild Horses” arrives following last year’s release of her powerful sophomore record, The Future And The Past. Along with the song’s release is a video of Prass performing it in front of a glittering backdrop, live at Chop Suey in Seattle.

Prass’s voice is a perfect fit for the groovy track — her swingy, soulful lilt makes the rendition undeniably her own. “It’s a sorry way for a woman to feel / But sentimental is part of the deal / I hate myself because it shows how / I’m a fool for your rodeo,” she sings, flipping her hair while donning a stunning silk dress that glows and sparkles under pink stage lights.

Watch Natalie Prass perform “Wild Horses” in the video above. You can listen to the cover on Amazon Music here, and catch her on tour (with Kacey Musgraves) at one of the dates below.

1/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre#

1/10 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater#

1/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall#

1/12 – Montreal, QC @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre#

1/15 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre#

1/17 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre#

1/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore#

1/19 – Boston, MA @ Wang Center#

1/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

1/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem#

1/25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre#

1/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre#

5/3-5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

# – with Kacey Musgraves