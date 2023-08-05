Dominican pop singer Natti Natasha has always been unapologetic in regards to her sexuality. This is evidenced by her new single, “No Pare,” on which, she lays out her fantasies over a scorching reggaeton beat.

From the very beginning of the song, Natasha makes it known she is not one to mince words

“Ме dеѕреrté реnѕаndо еn tоdo lо quе mе hасíа / Тu lеnguа роr mі bоса, соrrіеndо роr lа míа / Yо buѕсаndо сrееr еn аlgо у tú рrоmеtíа,” she sings on the song’s opening verse, which translates to, “I woke up thinking about everything you did to me / You’re tongue in my mouth running all over my tongue / I’ve been looking for something to put my faith in, and you promised.”

The seductive lyrics of the song are very much suggestive, but the single cover leaves little to the imagination. On the cover, Natasha is seen sitting on top of a sink in the nude, with her phone in hand, taking a mirror selfie. According to PopCrave, Unique News Online, and Marca, this photo is actually a nude that reportedly leaked recently.

In the video, for “No Pare,” she is seen dancing around on the beach and in a luxury resort, and later reclaims her power by sending a similar photograph to a mysterious suitor.

You can see the video for “No Pare” above.