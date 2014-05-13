Neil Young And Jack White Made Music History On ‘The Tonight Show’

No Neil Young, Jack White, and Louis C.K. didn’t set the world record for Longest Amount of Time Three White Dudes Stood Around with Their Arms Folded (THAT would be impressive). But they, minus C.K., still did something that’s never been done before on late-night: Young performed, recorded, and pressed a cover of Willie Nelson’s “Crazy” to vinyl, all in one take, using White’s Voice-o-Graph recording booth.

How they resisted the temptation of Joe Cocker’s “You Can Leave Your Hat On” I’ll never know.