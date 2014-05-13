Neil Young And Jack White Made Music History On ‘The Tonight Show’

#Jack White #Live Music
05.13.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

No Neil Young, Jack White, and Louis C.K. didn’t set the world record for Longest Amount of Time Three White Dudes Stood Around with Their Arms Folded (THAT would be impressive). But they, minus C.K., still did something that’s never been done before on late-night: Young performed, recorded, and pressed a cover of Willie Nelson’s “Crazy” to vinyl, all in one take, using White’s Voice-o-Graph recording booth.

How they resisted the temptation of Joe Cocker’s “You Can Leave Your Hat On” I’ll never know.


Neil Young performs ~ Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show by HumanSlinky

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jack White#Live Music
TAGSjack whitelive musicNeil YoungThe Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP