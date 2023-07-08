Back in 2006, Nelly Furtado had the radio in a chokehold. Her third album, Loose, which was primarily produced by Timbaland, spawned several hits, including “Promiscuous,” “Maneater,” and “Say It Right.”

Now, Furtado is gearing up for a comeback. In a recent interview with Vogue, she opened up about her upcoming album.

Furtado’s new album will mark her first album in six years, and her seventh overall. She revealed that it’s almost done, and will have some more dance-oriented tracks.

Furtado also noted that she plans to work with Timbaland on more of her upcoming music.

“We have plans, for sure. I actually talked to Timbaland recently, and we had this amazing two-hour FaceTime call,” Furtado said. “We were talking about when we made Loose, and getting into all these stories.”

According to Furtado, Timbaland also enjoyed “Eat Your Man,” Furtado’s EDM collaboration with Dom Dolla.

“He told me he loved how I sounded on ‘Eat Your Man.’ It was nice to have his blessing on the new stuff, because Dom [Dolla]’s a really big fan of his as well,” said Furtado.

Furtado said the album is coming “soon,” however, it’s unclear whether her upcoming collaborations with Timbaland will be complete in time for the project.

But regardless, we can’t wait for new music.