After shows like Atlanta and Dave pulled back the curtain on the music industry, it only makes sense that more shows would follow in their footsteps to depict the highs and lows of the pursuit of stardom from different angles. Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t addresses the industry’s sexism and double standards through the lens of a rising Miami rap duo, while Netflix’s new show, Neon, returns to Miami to follow an aspiring reggaeton star and his friends as they try to work their way past industry gatekeepers with the help of an insider who isn’t what she seems.

Neon was created by Hip-Hop (And Other Things) author Shea Serrano, who teamed up with Dave writer Max Searle, who is the series’ showrunner. The show’s executive producers also include reggaeton star Daddy Yankee, while Tainy serves as executive music producer with One Six, which is comprised of Tainy, Ivan Rodriguez, Lex Borrero, and Neon16. Here’s a sample of the new music, “Exagero”:

In the trailer, aspiring reggaeton star Santi, portrayed by Tyler Dean Flores (Miguel Wants To Fight), moves to Miami with his best friends/managers Ness and Felix (Emma Ferreira and Jordan Mendoza, respectively) to seek his fortunes after racking up a viral hit. But while he’s earned the respect and appreciation of more established stars (Daddy Yankee among them, naturally), he’ll still need the help of Mia a wannabe A&R, to land a deal and prove he’s not just a one-hit wonder — or even just get a paying gig. Neon premiere on Netflix on October 19. Watch the trailer for Neon above.