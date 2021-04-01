Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, April 2
- Alex Little & The Suspicious Minds — Waiting To Get Paid (Light Organ Records)
- Bambounou — Cascade EP (Bambe)
- The Beat Farmers — Tales Of The New West (Deluxe) (Rhino)
- Blacklist Royals — Doomsday Girl (Paper + Plastick)
- Bryce Dessner And Australian String Quartet — Impermanence/Disintegration (37d03d)
- Cha Wa — My People (Single Lock Records)
- Chaz Knapp — Organ Drunes (figureight)
- Cristina Vane — Nowhere Sounds Lovely (Blue Tip Records)
- Demi Lovato — Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over (Island Records)
- Dopolarians — The Bond (Mahakala Music)
- The Drums — Mommy Don’t Spank Me (Island/UMC)
- Dry Cleaning — New Long Leg (4AD)
- Du Blonde — Homecoming (Daemon T.V.)
- Everson Poe — Grief (Trepanation Recordings)
- Flock Of Dimes — Head Of Roses (Sub Pop Records)
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor — G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! (Constellation)
- Haunted Shed — Faltering Light (Strolling Bones Records)
- Helstar — Clad In Black (Massacre Records)
- January Jane — Your Drug EP (BMG)
- Keith Kenny — Lifetime Ago Motel (iNtuRecords)
- Kishi Bashi — Emigrant EP (Joyful Noise)
- Kolby Knickerbocker — Over And Over EP (self-released)
- La Femme — Paradigmes (Disque Pointu)
- Leslie Jordan — Company’s Comin’ (PLATOON)
- Lil Tjay — Destined 2 Win (Columbia)
- Major Murphy — Access (Off White Records)
- Mark Bryan — Midlife Priceless (Slow Start Records)
- Mo3 — Shottaz 4 Eva (H$M Music/EMPIRE)
- Mountain Bird — Once We Were Present EP (Nettwerk)
- Mythic Sunship — Wildfire (Tee Pee Records)
- Nasty Cherry — The Movie EP (Vroom Vroom Recordings)
- The Natvral — Tethers (Dirty Bingo)
- Noah Preminger And Kim Cass — Thunda (self-released)
- Odd Circus — Mantha EP (Good Idea Music)
- Patrick Belaga — Blutt (PAN)
- Paul Bergmann — The Other Side (self-released)
- Quelly Woo — Tactical Pressure EP (Equity Distribution)
- No-No Boy — 1975 (Smithsonian Folkways)
- Rosie Darling — Coping EP (Nettwerk)
- Ryley Walker — Course In Fable (Husky Pants)
- Shakey Graves — Roll The Bones X (Dualtone Records)
- Whitehall — Swordfish Catcher (Common Ground Collective)
- YaSi — Coexist With Chaos EP (Royal Rhythm Records)
- Zach Person — Zach Person (BlackDenim Records)
Friday, April 9
- Andy Bell — The Indica Gallery EP (Sonic Cathedral)
- Ari Herstand — Like Home (Ari’s Take)
- Benny Sings — Music (Stones Throw Records)
- Bill MacKay And Nathan Bowles — Keys (Drag City Records)
- The Blips — The Blips (Cornelius Chapel Records)
- Blue Lab Beats — We Will Rise EP (Blue Note Records)
- Briston Maroney — Sunflower (Atlantic)
- Brockhampton — Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine (Question Everything/RCA Records)
- CFCF — Memoryland (BGM Solutions)
- Charlotte Cardin — Phoenix (Cult Nation)
- Charlotte Spiral — New Light EP (Higher Plain Music)
- Cheap Trick — In Another World (BMG)
- Chris Cain — Raisin’ Cain (Alligator Records)
- Christine Ott — Time To Die (Gizeh Records)
- CJ — Loyalty Over Royalty Deluxe (CJ Music Group/Warner)
- Clafrica — Never Not Balling EP (DRWX)
- Courting — Grand National EP (Nice Swan Recordings)
- Daniel Santiago — Song For Tomorrow (Heartcore Records)
- Elephant Micah — Vague Tidings (Western Vinyl)
- Emily Kinney — The Supporting Character (Jullian Records)
- Ex-Olympian — Afterlife Remixed EP (Dot Dash / Remote Control Records)
- Fake Dad — Old Baby EP (Baby’s TV)
- Flyte — This Is Really Going To Hurt (Island Records)
- Franz Kirmann & Roberto Grosso — In Waves EP (Days Of Being)
- The Fratellis — Half Drunk Under A Full Moon (Cooking Vinyl)
- Gilligan Moss — Gilligan Moss (Foreign Family)
- Grand Soleil — Human Error (Nowadays Records)
- Heavy Feather — Mountain Of Sugar (The Sign Records)
- Hot Breath — Rubbery Lips (The Sign Records)
- Indubious — The Bridge (Easy Star Records)
- Jean-Michel Jarre — Amazônia (Sony Music Entertainment)
- Kevo Muney — Lucille’s Grandson (self-released)
- Lapêche — Blood In The Water (New Granada)
- The Lion’s Daughter — Skin Show (Season of Mist)
- The Living Pins — Freaky Little Monster Children (self-released)
- Lxst — Famous EP (Paper Route Empire)
- Mako — Fable Remix (Ultra Music)
- Mark Mallman — Happiness (Eagle’s Golden Tooth)
- Max Richter — Voices 2 (Decca Records)
- The Medea Project — Southern Echoes (self-released)
- Merk — Infinite Youth (Humblebrag Records)
- MF Tomlinson — Strange Time (self-released)
- Miguel — Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 EP (ByStorm/RCA Records)
- Milly — Wish Goes On EP (Dangerbird Records)
- Nelson Beer — Orlando EP (PIAS)
- Nick Waterhouse — Promenade Blue (Innovative Leisure)
- Onyx — Onyx 4 Life (Cleopatra Records)
- Orions Belte — Villa Amorini (Terrorbird)
- Overmono — Pieces Of 8/Echo Rush EP (XL Recordings)
- Parker Millsap — Be Here Instead (Okrahoma Records)
- Peggy Seeger — First Farewell (Red Grape Records)
- The Pink Stones — Introducing…The Pink Stones (Normaltown Records)
- Quiet Marauder — The Gift (Bubblewrap Collective)
- Rachel Chinouriri — Four° In Winter EP (Atlas Artists Recordings)
- Raf Rundell — O.M. Days (Heavenly)
- The Reds, Pinks & Purples — Uncommon Weather (Slumberland Records)
- Requin Chagrin — Bye Bye Baby (Sony Music)
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — Dance Songs for Hard Times (Thirty Tigers)
- Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi — They’re Calling Me Home (Nonesuch)
- Ross Gay — Dilate Your Heart (Dead Oceans)
- The Routes — Mesmerised (Action Weekend Records)
- Samantha Crain — I Guess We Live Here Now EP (Real Kind Records)
- Sarah Cicero — Cold Immaculate Opposite EP (Orchard)
- Sharkula x Mukqs — Take Caution On The Beach (Hausu Mountain)
- Silver Synthetic — Silver Synthetic (Third Man Records)
- Skullcrusher — Storm In Summer EP (Secretly Canadian)
- Slow Dance — Moth & The Dove EP (Slow Dance Records)
- Small Black — Cheap Dreams (100% Electronica)
- Sook-Yin Lee & Adam Litovitz — jooj two (Mint Records)
- Spirit Of The Beehive — Entertainment, Death (Saddle Creek)
- Steiger — The New Lady Llama (SDBAN ULTRA)
- Storm Gordon — The Lie I Love The Best (Wonderlust)
- Sweet Oblivion — Relentless (Frontiers Music)
- Wheel — Preserved In Time (Cruz Del Sur Music)
- Yaya Bey — The Things I Can’t Take With Me EP (Big Dada)
Friday, April 16
- Alex Henry Foster — Standing Under Bright Lights (Hopeful Tragedy)
- Amigo The Devil — Born Against (Liars Club)
- Andy Stott — Never The Right Time (Modern Love)
- Apparat — Soundtracks (It’s Complicated Records)
- The Armed — Ultrapop (Sargent House)
- Arthur King — Changing Landscapes (Isle Of Eigg) (AKP Recordings)
- August Burns Red — Guardians Sessions EP (Fearless Records)
- Autogramm — No Rules (Nevado Records)
- Babygirl — Losers Weepers EP (Sandlot Records)
- Benedikt — Balcony Dream (Koke Plate)
- Benjamin Belinska — Lost Illusions (1879550 Records DK2)
- Bewitcher — Cursed Be Thy Kingdom (Century Media Records)
- Big Scarr — Big Grim Reaper (Atlantic)
- Bill Kwan — No Ordinary Love: The Music Of Sade (Ikeda Music)
- Bob Mould — Distortion: 2008-2019 (DMON)
- The Brother Brothers — Calla Lily (Compass Records)
- Bushido Code — The Ronin (Upstate Records)
- Cale Sexton — Sustain (Heavy Machinery Records)
- Cannibal Corpse — Violence Unimagined (Metal Blade Records)
- Caroline Kingsbury — Heaven’s Just A Flight (Fortune Tellers)
- Caroline Polachek — Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection (self-released)
- Childe — Childe EP (Prolifica Inc.)
- Clicks — G.O.T.H. (Dependent Records)
- Crown — The End Of All Things (Pelagic Records)
- Deine Lakaien — Dual (Prophecy Productions)
- Drongo — 1 (eBird)
- Elise Davis — Anxious. Happy. Chill. (Tone Tree)
- Eric Church — Heart (UMG Nashville)
- Francesca Ter-Berg — In Eynem (Phantom Limb)
- Garage A Trois — Calm Down Cologne (Royal Potato Family)
- Greta Van Fleet — The Battle At Garden’s Gate (Lava/Republic)
- Holding Absence — The Greatest Mistake Of My Life (SharpTone Records)
- Holly Macve — Not The Girl (Modern Sky)
- Imelda May — 11 Past The Hour (Decca)
- Jaguar Jonze — Antihero EP (Nettwerk)
- Jakob Mind — The One Who Got Away (Lovely Records)
- James Holvay — Sweet Soul Song EP (MOB Town)
- Jeffery Silverstein — Torii Gates (Arrowhawk)
- jess joy — Patreeachry (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Jo Below — No Control EP (Inverse Records)
- John Pizzarelli — Better Days Ahead (Ghostlight Deluxe)
- John Moods — So Sweet EP (Arbutus Records)
- Josh Radnor — One More Than I’ll Let You Go EP (Flower Moon Records)
- Julia Stone — Sixty Summers (BMG)
- Kenny Mason — Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut (Alamo/Geffen)
- Lea Bertucci — A Visible Length Of Light (Cibachrome Editions)
- Low Island — If You Could Have It All Again (Emotional Interference)
- Lyke — Stay With Me EP (Armada Electronic Elements)
- Miles Gannett — Meridian (self-released)
- NEEDTOBREATHE — Live From The Woods Vol. 2 (Elektra Records)
- Nick Hakim And Roy Nathanson — Small Things (NYXO)
- Norah Jones — ‘Till We Meet Again (Capitol Records)
- The Offspring — Let The Bad Times Roll (Concord)
- Paul McCartney — McCartney III Imagined (Capitol Records)
- Robin Trower, Maxi Priest, And Livingstone Brown — United State Of Mind (Manhaton Records)
- Saint Raymond — We Forgot We Were Dreaming (Cooking Vinyl)
- Sam Eagle — She’s So Nice EP (Cooking Vinyl)
- Sasha And The Valentines — So You Think You Found Love? (Oof Records)
- Shaed — No Other Way (Photo Finish Records)
- SKAAR — Waiting (WM Norway)
- Son Lux — Tomorrows III (City Slang)
- Steve Bug & Cle — Gentle Push EP (Poker Flat)
- Syna So Pro — Chill/Hype (FPE Records)
- T Bear — Fresh Bear Tracks (Quarto Valley Records)
- Talib Kweli & Diamond D — Gotham (Dymond Mine Records)
- Triston Marez — Triston Marez (Torrez Music Group)
- Two Feet — Max Maco Is Dead Right? (AWAL)
- The Vintage Caravan — Monuments (Napalm Records)
- Vision Video — Inked In Red (Kool Rock)
- Vladislav Delay — Rakka II (Cosmo Rhythmatic)
- Waxflower — We Might Be Alright EP (Rude Records)
- The Workday Release — Like The Light Of Stars (Enci Records)
Friday, April 23
- Ade — Midnight Pizza (Trickwork)
- Alan Vega — Mutator (Sacred Bones Records)
- Art d’Ecco — In Standard Definition (Paper Bag Records)
- Ben Cosgrove — The Trouble With Wilderness (self-released)
- Birthday Ass — Head Of The Household (Ramp Local)
- Black Orchid Empire — Live In The Studio EP (Long Branch Records)
- Black Wail — Born On Fire EP (Rhyme & Reason)
- Carla Geneve — Learn To Like It (Dot Dash)
- Chapel — Room Service EP (Rise Records)
- Charlie Houston — I Hate Spring EP (Arts & Crafts)
- Chicane — Everything We Had To Leave Behind (Modena Records)
- The Cush — Riders In The Stardust Gold (Mad Bunny Records)
- Danny Golden — Changes EP (Carry On Music)
- Dans Dans — Zink (Unday Records)
- Dan Wilson — Vessels Of Wood And Earth (Mack Avenue Records)
- Dinosaur Jr. — Sweep It Into Space (Jagjaguwar)
- Dirty Honey — Dirty Honey (self-released)
- Dumpstaphunk — Where Do We Go From Here (Mascot Label Group/The Funk Garage)
- Eli West — Tapered Point Of Stone (Tender And Mild)
- Eric Church — Soul (UMG Nashville)
- E.R. Jurken — I Stand Corrected (Country Thyme)
- Ethel Cain — Inbred EP (Daughters of Cain)
- Field Music — Flat White Moon (Memphis Industries)
- Fog Lake — Tragedy Reel (Orchid Tapes)
- Gilby Clarke — The Gospel Truth (Golden Robot Records)
- Glimmers — Worlds Apart EP (Common Ground Collective)
- Graywave — Planetary Shift EP (False Peak Records)
- Hannah Jadagu — What Is Going On? EP (Sub Pop Records)
- The Jeff Carlson Band — Yesterday’s Gone (RFL Records)
- John Splithoff — All In (self-released)
- Jupiter & Okwess — Na Kazonga (Everloving Records)
- Justin Moore — Straight Outta The Country (Virgin)
- Ki Oni — Stay Indoors And Swim (Sound As Language)
- Lucid Den — Ice Storm X (Lucid Trax)
- The March Divide — cinq (Slow Start Records)
- The Mars Volta — La Realidad De Los Sueños (Clouds Hill)
- The Mars Volta — Landscape Tantrums (Clouds Hill)
- Moon Vs Sun — I’m Going To Break Your Heart (Wea)
- The Pale White — Infinite Pleasure (Illegal Cinema Records)
- The Peter Frampton Band — Frampton Forgets The Words (UMe)
- PJ Harding And Noah Cyrus — People Don’t Change EP (RCA Records)
- Polly Paulusma — Invisible Music (Wild Sound)
- Porter Robinson — Nurture (Mom + Pop Music)
- Rag’n’Bone Man — Life By Misadventure (High Focus Records)
- Remember Sports — Like A Stone (Father/Daughter Records)
- Satomimagae — Hanazono (RVNG Intl.)
- Sindy — Horror Head (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Sir Sly — The Rise & Fall Of Loverboy (Interscope)
- Sonic Boom — Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough (Carpark Records)
- Sour Widows — Crossing Over EP (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Steve Cropper — Fire It Up (Provogue Records)
- Summer Sleeves — In The Throes Of Woes (Jigsaw Records)
- Tashaki Miyaki — Castaway (Metropolis Records)
- Tilian — Factory Reset (Rise Records)
- Tom Jones — Surrounded By Time (S-Curve Records)
- Trace Kotik — Everything Has Been Done By Now, So Now, Everything Is Possible… (IMU Records)
- Tristan Kasten-Krause — Potential Landscapes (Whatever’s Clever)
- WarCall — Dead End Pt. 1 EP (Plan B Music)
- WheelUp — Good Love (Tru Thoughts)
Friday, April 30
- Adrian Crowley — The Watchful Eye Of The Stars (Chemikal Underground)
- Ali Barter — Chocolate Cake EP ([PIAS])
- Amy Shark — Cry Forever (Sony)
- Amy Speace with The Orphan Brigade — There Used To Be Horses Here (Wind Bone Records)
- Arts Fishing Club — The Show EP (Arts Fishing Club)
- Ashley Monroe — Rosegold (Warner Music Nashville)
- Ben Seretan — Cicada Waves (NNA Tapes)
- Birdy — Young Heart (Atlantic)
- Cadence Weapon — Parallel World (eOne Music)
- Dawn Richard — Second Line: An Electro Revival (Merge Records)
- Del Amitri — Fatal Mistakes (Cooking Vinyl)
- Dree Leer — Throw Hands (Bettamax Records)
- Dropkick Murphys — Turn Up That Dial (PIAS Cooperative)
- Elsa Hewitt — Lupa (ERH)
- Enumclaw — Jimbo Demos EP (Youth Riot Records)
- Far Lands — There Be Monsters (Get Loud Recordings)
- Girl In Red — If I Could Make It Go Quiet (World in Red)
- Glüme — The Internet (Italians Do It Better)
- Gojira — Fortitude (Travelling the Groove Records)
- Guided By Voices — Earth Man Blues (Rockathon Records)
- Hadda Be — Another Life (Last Night From Glasgow)
- Joe Kaplow — Sending Money And Stems (Fluff & Gravy Records)
- Joseph Shabason — The Fellowship (Western Vinyl)
- Juan Wauters — Real Life Situations (Captured Tracks)
- Kohsuke Mine — First (Barely Breaking Even)
- Laufey — Typical Of Me EP (Transgressive Records)
- Leon Vynehall — Rare, Forever (Ninja Tune)
- Manchester Orchestra — The Million Masks Of God (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Marianne Faithfull with Warren Ellis — She Walks In Beauty (BMG)
- Moderate Rebels — If You See Something That Doesn’t Look Right (Moshi Moshi)
- Myd — Born A Loser (Ed Banger Records)
- Paper Beat Scissors — La Mitad (Seayou Records)
- Paul Jacobs — Pink Dogs On The Green Grass (Blow the Fuse)
- Rochelle Jordan — Play With The Changes (Young Art)
- Rosie Tucker — Sucker Supreme (Epitaph Records)
- Royal Blood — Typhoons (Warner)
- Rural Tapes — Rural Tapes (Smuggler Music)
- Sarah Louise — Earth Bow (self-released)
- The Shootouts — Bullseye (Soundly Music)
- Teenage Fanclub — Endless Arcade (Merge)
- Telex — This Is Telex (Mute)
- Tetrarch — Unstable (Napalm Records)
- Thomas Rhett — Country Again: Side A (Virgin)
- Tobias Meinhart — The Painter (Sunnyside Records)
- Tony Allen — There Is No End (Blue Note Records)
- Tōth — You And Me And Everything (Northern Spy Records)
- Vacation Manor — Vacation Manor (Nettwerk)
- Vincent Herring — Preaching To The Choir (Smoke Sessions Records)
- Vreid — Wild North West (Season of Mist)
- Will Graefe — Marine Life (11A Records)
- Zhu — Dreamland 2021 (Astralwerks)
