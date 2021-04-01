Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, April 2

Alex Little & The Suspicious Minds — Waiting To Get Paid (Light Organ Records)

Bambounou — Cascade EP (Bambe)

The Beat Farmers — Tales Of The New West (Deluxe) (Rhino)

Blacklist Royals — Doomsday Girl (Paper + Plastick)

Bryce Dessner And Australian String Quartet — Impermanence/Disintegration (37d03d)

Cha Wa — My People (Single Lock Records)

Chaz Knapp — Organ Drunes (figureight)

Cristina Vane — Nowhere Sounds Lovely (Blue Tip Records)

Demi Lovato — Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over (Island Records)

Dopolarians — The Bond (Mahakala Music)

The Drums — Mommy Don’t Spank Me (Island/UMC)

Dry Cleaning — New Long Leg (4AD)

Du Blonde — Homecoming (Daemon T.V.)

Everson Poe — Grief (Trepanation Recordings)

Flock Of Dimes — Head Of Roses (Sub Pop Records)

Godspeed You! Black Emperor — G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! (Constellation)

Haunted Shed — Faltering Light (Strolling Bones Records)

Helstar — Clad In Black (Massacre Records)

January Jane — Your Drug EP (BMG)

Keith Kenny — Lifetime Ago Motel (iNtuRecords)

Kishi Bashi — Emigrant EP (Joyful Noise)

Kolby Knickerbocker — Over And Over EP (self-released)

La Femme — Paradigmes (Disque Pointu)

Leslie Jordan — Company’s Comin’ (PLATOON)

Lil Tjay — Destined 2 Win (Columbia)

Major Murphy — Access (Off White Records)

Mark Bryan — Midlife Priceless (Slow Start Records)

Mo3 — Shottaz 4 Eva (H$M Music/EMPIRE)

Mountain Bird — Once We Were Present EP (Nettwerk)

Mythic Sunship — Wildfire (Tee Pee Records)

Nasty Cherry — The Movie EP (Vroom Vroom Recordings)

The Natvral — Tethers (Dirty Bingo)

Noah Preminger And Kim Cass — Thunda (self-released)

Odd Circus — Mantha EP (Good Idea Music)

Patrick Belaga — Blutt (PAN)

Paul Bergmann — The Other Side (self-released)

Quelly Woo — Tactical Pressure EP (Equity Distribution)

No-No Boy — 1975 (Smithsonian Folkways)

Rosie Darling — Coping EP (Nettwerk)

Ryley Walker — Course In Fable (Husky Pants)

Shakey Graves — Roll The Bones X (Dualtone Records)

Whitehall — Swordfish Catcher (Common Ground Collective)

YaSi — Coexist With Chaos EP (Royal Rhythm Records)

Zach Person — Zach Person (BlackDenim Records)

Friday, April 9

Andy Bell — The Indica Gallery EP (Sonic Cathedral)

Ari Herstand — Like Home (Ari’s Take)

Benny Sings — Music (Stones Throw Records)

Bill MacKay And Nathan Bowles — Keys (Drag City Records)

The Blips — The Blips (Cornelius Chapel Records)

Blue Lab Beats — We Will Rise EP (Blue Note Records)

Briston Maroney — Sunflower (Atlantic)

Brockhampton — Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine (Question Everything/RCA Records)

CFCF — Memoryland (BGM Solutions)

Charlotte Cardin — Phoenix (Cult Nation)

Charlotte Spiral — New Light EP (Higher Plain Music)

Cheap Trick — In Another World (BMG)

Chris Cain — Raisin’ Cain (Alligator Records)

Christine Ott — Time To Die (Gizeh Records)

CJ — Loyalty Over Royalty Deluxe (CJ Music Group/Warner)

Clafrica — Never Not Balling EP (DRWX)

Courting — Grand National EP (Nice Swan Recordings)

Daniel Santiago — Song For Tomorrow (Heartcore Records)

Elephant Micah — Vague Tidings (Western Vinyl)

Emily Kinney — The Supporting Character (Jullian Records)

Ex-Olympian — Afterlife Remixed EP (Dot Dash / Remote Control Records)

Fake Dad — Old Baby EP (Baby’s TV)

Flyte — This Is Really Going To Hurt (Island Records)

Franz Kirmann & Roberto Grosso — In Waves EP (Days Of Being)

The Fratellis — Half Drunk Under A Full Moon (Cooking Vinyl)

Gilligan Moss — Gilligan Moss (Foreign Family)

Grand Soleil — Human Error (Nowadays Records)

Heavy Feather — Mountain Of Sugar (The Sign Records)

Hot Breath — Rubbery Lips (The Sign Records)

Indubious — The Bridge (Easy Star Records)

Jean-Michel Jarre — Amazônia (Sony Music Entertainment)

Kevo Muney — Lucille’s Grandson (self-released)

Lapêche — Blood In The Water (New Granada)

The Lion’s Daughter — Skin Show (Season of Mist)

The Living Pins — Freaky Little Monster Children (self-released)

Lxst — Famous EP (Paper Route Empire)

Mako — Fable Remix (Ultra Music)

Mark Mallman — Happiness (Eagle’s Golden Tooth)

Max Richter — Voices 2 (Decca Records)

The Medea Project — Southern Echoes (self-released)

Merk — Infinite Youth (Humblebrag Records)

MF Tomlinson — Strange Time (self-released)

Miguel — Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 EP (ByStorm/RCA Records)

Milly — Wish Goes On EP (Dangerbird Records)

Nelson Beer — Orlando EP (PIAS)

Nick Waterhouse — Promenade Blue (Innovative Leisure)

Onyx — Onyx 4 Life (Cleopatra Records)

Orions Belte — Villa Amorini (Terrorbird)

Overmono — Pieces Of 8/Echo Rush EP (XL Recordings)

Parker Millsap — Be Here Instead (Okrahoma Records)

Peggy Seeger — First Farewell (Red Grape Records)

The Pink Stones — Introducing…The Pink Stones (Normaltown Records)

Quiet Marauder — The Gift (Bubblewrap Collective)

Rachel Chinouriri — Four° In Winter EP (Atlas Artists Recordings)

Raf Rundell — O.M. Days (Heavenly)

The Reds, Pinks & Purples — Uncommon Weather (Slumberland Records)

Requin Chagrin — Bye Bye Baby (Sony Music)

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — Dance Songs for Hard Times (Thirty Tigers)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi — They’re Calling Me Home (Nonesuch)

Ross Gay — Dilate Your Heart (Dead Oceans)

The Routes — Mesmerised (Action Weekend Records)

Samantha Crain — I Guess We Live Here Now EP (Real Kind Records)

Sarah Cicero — Cold Immaculate Opposite EP (Orchard)

Sharkula x Mukqs — Take Caution On The Beach (Hausu Mountain)

Silver Synthetic — Silver Synthetic (Third Man Records)

Skullcrusher — Storm In Summer EP (Secretly Canadian)

Slow Dance — Moth & The Dove EP (Slow Dance Records)

Small Black — Cheap Dreams (100% Electronica)

Sook-Yin Lee & Adam Litovitz — jooj two (Mint Records)

Spirit Of The Beehive — Entertainment, Death (Saddle Creek)

Steiger — The New Lady Llama (SDBAN ULTRA)

Storm Gordon — The Lie I Love The Best (Wonderlust)

Sweet Oblivion — Relentless (Frontiers Music)

Wheel — Preserved In Time (Cruz Del Sur Music)

Yaya Bey — The Things I Can’t Take With Me EP (Big Dada)

Friday, April 16

Alex Henry Foster — Standing Under Bright Lights (Hopeful Tragedy)

Amigo The Devil — Born Against (Liars Club)

Andy Stott — Never The Right Time (Modern Love)

Apparat — Soundtracks (It’s Complicated Records)

The Armed — Ultrapop (Sargent House)

Arthur King — Changing Landscapes (Isle Of Eigg) (AKP Recordings)

August Burns Red — Guardians Sessions EP (Fearless Records)

Autogramm — No Rules (Nevado Records)

Babygirl — Losers Weepers EP (Sandlot Records)

Benedikt — Balcony Dream (Koke Plate)

Benjamin Belinska — Lost Illusions (1879550 Records DK2)

Bewitcher — Cursed Be Thy Kingdom (Century Media Records)

Big Scarr — Big Grim Reaper (Atlantic)

Bill Kwan — No Ordinary Love: The Music Of Sade (Ikeda Music)

Bob Mould — Distortion: 2008-2019 (DMON)

The Brother Brothers — Calla Lily (Compass Records)

Bushido Code — The Ronin (Upstate Records)

Cale Sexton — Sustain (Heavy Machinery Records)

Cannibal Corpse — Violence Unimagined (Metal Blade Records)

Caroline Kingsbury — Heaven’s Just A Flight (Fortune Tellers)

Caroline Polachek — Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection (self-released)

Childe — Childe EP (Prolifica Inc.)

Clicks — G.O.T.H. (Dependent Records)

Crown — The End Of All Things (Pelagic Records)

Deine Lakaien — Dual (Prophecy Productions)

Drongo — 1 (eBird)

Elise Davis — Anxious. Happy. Chill. (Tone Tree)

Eric Church — Heart (UMG Nashville)

Francesca Ter-Berg — In Eynem (Phantom Limb)

Garage A Trois — Calm Down Cologne (Royal Potato Family)

Greta Van Fleet — The Battle At Garden’s Gate (Lava/Republic)

Holding Absence — The Greatest Mistake Of My Life (SharpTone Records)

Holly Macve — Not The Girl (Modern Sky)

Imelda May — 11 Past The Hour (Decca)

Jaguar Jonze — Antihero EP (Nettwerk)

Jakob Mind — The One Who Got Away (Lovely Records)

James Holvay — Sweet Soul Song EP (MOB Town)

Jeffery Silverstein — Torii Gates (Arrowhawk)

jess joy — Patreeachry (Joyful Noise Recordings)

Jo Below — No Control EP (Inverse Records)

John Pizzarelli — Better Days Ahead (Ghostlight Deluxe)

John Moods — So Sweet EP (Arbutus Records)

Josh Radnor — One More Than I’ll Let You Go EP (Flower Moon Records)

Julia Stone — Sixty Summers (BMG)

Kenny Mason — Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut (Alamo/Geffen)

Lea Bertucci — A Visible Length Of Light (Cibachrome Editions)

Low Island — If You Could Have It All Again (Emotional Interference)

Lyke — Stay With Me EP (Armada Electronic Elements)

Miles Gannett — Meridian (self-released)

NEEDTOBREATHE — Live From The Woods Vol. 2 (Elektra Records)

Nick Hakim And Roy Nathanson — Small Things (NYXO)

Norah Jones — ‘Till We Meet Again (Capitol Records)

The Offspring — Let The Bad Times Roll (Concord)

Paul McCartney — McCartney III Imagined (Capitol Records)

Robin Trower, Maxi Priest, And Livingstone Brown — United State Of Mind (Manhaton Records)

Saint Raymond — We Forgot We Were Dreaming (Cooking Vinyl)

Sam Eagle — She’s So Nice EP (Cooking Vinyl)

Sasha And The Valentines — So You Think You Found Love? (Oof Records)

Shaed — No Other Way (Photo Finish Records)

SKAAR — Waiting (WM Norway)

Son Lux — Tomorrows III (City Slang)

Steve Bug & Cle — Gentle Push EP (Poker Flat)

Syna So Pro — Chill/Hype (FPE Records)

T Bear — Fresh Bear Tracks (Quarto Valley Records)

Talib Kweli & Diamond D — Gotham (Dymond Mine Records)

Triston Marez — Triston Marez (Torrez Music Group)

Two Feet — Max Maco Is Dead Right? (AWAL)

The Vintage Caravan — Monuments (Napalm Records)

Vision Video — Inked In Red (Kool Rock)

Vladislav Delay — Rakka II (Cosmo Rhythmatic)

Waxflower — We Might Be Alright EP (Rude Records)

The Workday Release — Like The Light Of Stars (Enci Records)

Friday, April 23

Ade — Midnight Pizza (Trickwork)

Alan Vega — Mutator (Sacred Bones Records)

Art d’Ecco — In Standard Definition (Paper Bag Records)

Ben Cosgrove — The Trouble With Wilderness (self-released)

Birthday Ass — Head Of The Household (Ramp Local)

Black Orchid Empire — Live In The Studio EP (Long Branch Records)

Black Wail — Born On Fire EP (Rhyme & Reason)

Carla Geneve — Learn To Like It (Dot Dash)

Chapel — Room Service EP (Rise Records)

Charlie Houston — I Hate Spring EP (Arts & Crafts)

Chicane — Everything We Had To Leave Behind (Modena Records)

The Cush — Riders In The Stardust Gold (Mad Bunny Records)

Danny Golden — Changes EP (Carry On Music)

Dans Dans — Zink (Unday Records)

Dan Wilson — Vessels Of Wood And Earth (Mack Avenue Records)

Dinosaur Jr. — Sweep It Into Space (Jagjaguwar)

Dirty Honey — Dirty Honey (self-released)

Dumpstaphunk — Where Do We Go From Here (Mascot Label Group/The Funk Garage)

Eli West — Tapered Point Of Stone (Tender And Mild)

Eric Church — Soul (UMG Nashville)

E.R. Jurken — I Stand Corrected (Country Thyme)

Ethel Cain — Inbred EP (Daughters of Cain)

Field Music — Flat White Moon (Memphis Industries)

Fog Lake — Tragedy Reel (Orchid Tapes)

Gilby Clarke — The Gospel Truth (Golden Robot Records)

Glimmers — Worlds Apart EP (Common Ground Collective)

Graywave — Planetary Shift EP (False Peak Records)

Hannah Jadagu — What Is Going On? EP (Sub Pop Records)

The Jeff Carlson Band — Yesterday’s Gone (RFL Records)

John Splithoff — All In (self-released)

Jupiter & Okwess — Na Kazonga (Everloving Records)

Justin Moore — Straight Outta The Country (Virgin)

Ki Oni — Stay Indoors And Swim (Sound As Language)

Lucid Den — Ice Storm X (Lucid Trax)

The March Divide — cinq (Slow Start Records)

The Mars Volta — La Realidad De Los Sueños (Clouds Hill)

The Mars Volta — Landscape Tantrums (Clouds Hill)

Moon Vs Sun — I’m Going To Break Your Heart (Wea)

The Pale White — Infinite Pleasure (Illegal Cinema Records)

The Peter Frampton Band — Frampton Forgets The Words (UMe)

PJ Harding And Noah Cyrus — People Don’t Change EP (RCA Records)

Polly Paulusma — Invisible Music (Wild Sound)

Porter Robinson — Nurture (Mom + Pop Music)

Rag’n’Bone Man — Life By Misadventure (High Focus Records)

Remember Sports — Like A Stone (Father/Daughter Records)

Satomimagae — Hanazono (RVNG Intl.)

Sindy — Horror Head (PNKSLM Recordings)

Sir Sly — The Rise & Fall Of Loverboy (Interscope)

Sonic Boom — Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough (Carpark Records)

Sour Widows — Crossing Over EP (Exploding In Sound Records)

Steve Cropper — Fire It Up (Provogue Records)

Summer Sleeves — In The Throes Of Woes (Jigsaw Records)

Tashaki Miyaki — Castaway (Metropolis Records)

Tilian — Factory Reset (Rise Records)

Tom Jones — Surrounded By Time (S-Curve Records)

Trace Kotik — Everything Has Been Done By Now, So Now, Everything Is Possible… (IMU Records)

Tristan Kasten-Krause — Potential Landscapes (Whatever’s Clever)

WarCall — Dead End Pt. 1 EP (Plan B Music)

WheelUp — Good Love (Tru Thoughts)

Friday, April 30

Adrian Crowley — The Watchful Eye Of The Stars (Chemikal Underground)

Ali Barter — Chocolate Cake EP ([PIAS])

Amy Shark — Cry Forever (Sony)

Amy Speace with The Orphan Brigade — There Used To Be Horses Here (Wind Bone Records)

Arts Fishing Club — The Show EP (Arts Fishing Club)

Ashley Monroe — Rosegold (Warner Music Nashville)

Ben Seretan — Cicada Waves (NNA Tapes)

Birdy — Young Heart (Atlantic)

Cadence Weapon — Parallel World (eOne Music)

Dawn Richard — Second Line: An Electro Revival (Merge Records)

Del Amitri — Fatal Mistakes (Cooking Vinyl)

Dree Leer — Throw Hands (Bettamax Records)

Dropkick Murphys — Turn Up That Dial (PIAS Cooperative)

Elsa Hewitt — Lupa (ERH)

Enumclaw — Jimbo Demos EP (Youth Riot Records)

Far Lands — There Be Monsters (Get Loud Recordings)

Girl In Red — If I Could Make It Go Quiet (World in Red)

Glüme — The Internet (Italians Do It Better)

Gojira — Fortitude (Travelling the Groove Records)

Guided By Voices — Earth Man Blues (Rockathon Records)

Hadda Be — Another Life (Last Night From Glasgow)

Joe Kaplow — Sending Money And Stems (Fluff & Gravy Records)

Joseph Shabason — The Fellowship (Western Vinyl)

Juan Wauters — Real Life Situations (Captured Tracks)

Kohsuke Mine — First (Barely Breaking Even)

Laufey — Typical Of Me EP (Transgressive Records)

Leon Vynehall — Rare, Forever (Ninja Tune)

Manchester Orchestra — The Million Masks Of God (Loma Vista Recordings)

Marianne Faithfull with Warren Ellis — She Walks In Beauty (BMG)

Moderate Rebels — If You See Something That Doesn’t Look Right (Moshi Moshi)

Myd — Born A Loser (Ed Banger Records)

Paper Beat Scissors — La Mitad (Seayou Records)

Paul Jacobs — Pink Dogs On The Green Grass (Blow the Fuse)

Rochelle Jordan — Play With The Changes (Young Art)

Rosie Tucker — Sucker Supreme (Epitaph Records)

Royal Blood — Typhoons (Warner)

Rural Tapes — Rural Tapes (Smuggler Music)

Sarah Louise — Earth Bow (self-released)

The Shootouts — Bullseye (Soundly Music)

Teenage Fanclub — Endless Arcade (Merge)

Telex — This Is Telex (Mute)

Tetrarch — Unstable (Napalm Records)

Thomas Rhett — Country Again: Side A (Virgin)

Tobias Meinhart — The Painter (Sunnyside Records)

Tony Allen — There Is No End (Blue Note Records)

Tōth — You And Me And Everything (Northern Spy Records)

Vacation Manor — Vacation Manor (Nettwerk)

Vincent Herring — Preaching To The Choir (Smoke Sessions Records)

Vreid — Wild North West (Season of Mist)

Will Graefe — Marine Life (11A Records)

Zhu — Dreamland 2021 (Astralwerks)

