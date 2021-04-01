iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2021

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, April 2

  • Alex Little & The Suspicious Minds — Waiting To Get Paid (Light Organ Records)
  • Bambounou — Cascade EP (Bambe)
  • The Beat Farmers — Tales Of The New West (Deluxe) (Rhino)
  • Blacklist Royals — Doomsday Girl (Paper + Plastick)
  • Bryce Dessner And Australian String Quartet — Impermanence/Disintegration (37d03d)
  • Cha Wa — My People (Single Lock Records)
  • Chaz Knapp — Organ Drunes (figureight)
  • Cristina Vane — Nowhere Sounds Lovely (Blue Tip Records)
  • Demi Lovato — Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over (Island Records)
  • Dopolarians — The Bond (Mahakala Music)
  • The Drums — Mommy Don’t Spank Me (Island/UMC)
  • Dry Cleaning — New Long Leg (4AD)
  • Du Blonde — Homecoming (Daemon T.V.)
  • Everson Poe — Grief (Trepanation Recordings)
  • Flock Of Dimes — Head Of Roses (Sub Pop Records)
  • Godspeed You! Black Emperor — G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! (Constellation)
  • Haunted Shed — Faltering Light (Strolling Bones Records)
  • Helstar — Clad In Black (Massacre Records)
  • January Jane — Your Drug EP (BMG)
  • Keith Kenny — Lifetime Ago Motel (iNtuRecords)
  • Kishi Bashi — Emigrant EP (Joyful Noise)
  • Kolby Knickerbocker — Over And Over EP (self-released)
  • La Femme — Paradigmes (Disque Pointu)
  • Leslie Jordan — Company’s Comin’ (PLATOON)
  • Lil Tjay — Destined 2 Win (Columbia)
  • Major Murphy — Access (Off White Records)
  • Mark Bryan — Midlife Priceless (Slow Start Records)
  • Mo3 — Shottaz 4 Eva (H$M Music/EMPIRE)
  • Mountain Bird — Once We Were Present EP (Nettwerk)
  • Mythic Sunship — Wildfire (Tee Pee Records)
  • Nasty Cherry — The Movie EP (Vroom Vroom Recordings)
  • The Natvral — Tethers (Dirty Bingo)
  • Noah Preminger And Kim Cass — Thunda (self-released)
  • Odd Circus — Mantha EP (Good Idea Music)
  • Patrick Belaga — Blutt (PAN)
  • Paul Bergmann — The Other Side (self-released)
  • Quelly Woo — Tactical Pressure EP (Equity Distribution)
  • No-No Boy — 1975 (Smithsonian Folkways)
  • Rosie Darling — Coping EP (Nettwerk)
  • Ryley Walker — Course In Fable (Husky Pants)
  • Shakey Graves — Roll The Bones X (Dualtone Records)
  • Whitehall — Swordfish Catcher (Common Ground Collective)
  • YaSi — Coexist With Chaos EP (Royal Rhythm Records)
  • Zach Person — Zach Person (BlackDenim Records)

Friday, April 9

  • Andy Bell — The Indica Gallery EP (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Ari Herstand — Like Home (Ari’s Take)
  • Benny Sings — Music (Stones Throw Records)
  • Bill MacKay And Nathan Bowles — Keys (Drag City Records)
  • The Blips — The Blips (Cornelius Chapel Records)
  • Blue Lab Beats — We Will Rise EP (Blue Note Records)
  • Briston Maroney — Sunflower (Atlantic)
  • Brockhampton — Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine (Question Everything/RCA Records)
  • CFCF — Memoryland (BGM Solutions)
  • Charlotte Cardin — Phoenix (Cult Nation)
  • Charlotte Spiral — New Light EP (Higher Plain Music)
  • Cheap Trick — In Another World (BMG)
  • Chris Cain — Raisin’ Cain (Alligator Records)
  • Christine Ott — Time To Die (Gizeh Records)
  • CJ — Loyalty Over Royalty Deluxe (CJ Music Group/Warner)
  • Clafrica — Never Not Balling EP (DRWX)
  • Courting — Grand National EP (Nice Swan Recordings)
  • Daniel Santiago — Song For Tomorrow (Heartcore Records)
  • Elephant Micah — Vague Tidings (Western Vinyl)
  • Emily Kinney — The Supporting Character (Jullian Records)
  • Ex-Olympian — Afterlife Remixed EP (Dot Dash / Remote Control Records)
  • Fake Dad — Old Baby EP (Baby’s TV)
  • Flyte — This Is Really Going To Hurt (Island Records)
  • Franz Kirmann & Roberto Grosso — In Waves EP (Days Of Being)
  • The Fratellis — Half Drunk Under A Full Moon (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Gilligan Moss — Gilligan Moss (Foreign Family)
  • Grand Soleil — Human Error (Nowadays Records)
  • Heavy Feather — Mountain Of Sugar (The Sign Records)
  • Hot Breath — Rubbery Lips (The Sign Records)
  • Indubious — The Bridge (Easy Star Records)
  • Jean-Michel Jarre — Amazônia (Sony Music Entertainment)
  • Kevo Muney — Lucille’s Grandson (self-released)
  • Lapêche — Blood In The Water (New Granada)
  • The Lion’s Daughter — Skin Show (Season of Mist)
  • The Living Pins — Freaky Little Monster Children (self-released)
  • Lxst — Famous EP (Paper Route Empire)
  • Mako — Fable Remix (Ultra Music)
  • Mark Mallman — Happiness (Eagle’s Golden Tooth)
  • Max Richter — Voices 2 (Decca Records)
  • The Medea Project — Southern Echoes (self-released)
  • Merk — Infinite Youth (Humblebrag Records)
  • MF Tomlinson — Strange Time (self-released)
  • Miguel — Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 EP (ByStorm/RCA Records)
  • Milly — Wish Goes On EP (Dangerbird Records)
  • Nelson Beer — Orlando EP (PIAS)
  • Nick Waterhouse — Promenade Blue (Innovative Leisure)
  • Onyx — Onyx 4 Life (Cleopatra Records)
  • Orions Belte — Villa Amorini (Terrorbird)
  • Overmono — Pieces Of 8/Echo Rush EP (XL Recordings)
  • Parker Millsap — Be Here Instead (Okrahoma Records)
  • Peggy Seeger — First Farewell (Red Grape Records)
  • The Pink Stones — Introducing…The Pink Stones (Normaltown Records)
  • Quiet Marauder — The Gift (Bubblewrap Collective)
  • Rachel Chinouriri — Four° In Winter EP (Atlas Artists Recordings)
  • Raf Rundell — O.M. Days (Heavenly)
  • The Reds, Pinks & Purples — Uncommon Weather (Slumberland Records)
  • Requin Chagrin — Bye Bye Baby (Sony Music)
  • Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — Dance Songs for Hard Times (Thirty Tigers)
  • Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi — They’re Calling Me Home (Nonesuch)
  • Ross Gay — Dilate Your Heart (Dead Oceans)
  • The Routes — Mesmerised (Action Weekend Records)
  • Samantha Crain — I Guess We Live Here Now EP (Real Kind Records)
  • Sarah Cicero — Cold Immaculate Opposite EP (Orchard)
  • Sharkula x Mukqs — Take Caution On The Beach (Hausu Mountain)
  • Silver Synthetic — Silver Synthetic (Third Man Records)
  • Skullcrusher — Storm In Summer EP (Secretly Canadian)
  • Slow Dance — Moth & The Dove EP (Slow Dance Records)
  • Small Black — Cheap Dreams (100% Electronica)
  • Sook-Yin Lee & Adam Litovitz — jooj two (Mint Records)
  • Spirit Of The Beehive — Entertainment, Death (Saddle Creek)
  • Steiger — The New Lady Llama (SDBAN ULTRA)
  • Storm Gordon — The Lie I Love The Best (Wonderlust)
  • Sweet Oblivion — Relentless (Frontiers Music)
  • Wheel — Preserved In Time (Cruz Del Sur Music)
  • Yaya Bey — The Things I Can’t Take With Me EP (Big Dada)

Friday, April 16

  • Alex Henry Foster — Standing Under Bright Lights (Hopeful Tragedy)
  • Amigo The Devil — Born Against (Liars Club)
  • Andy Stott — Never The Right Time (Modern Love)
  • Apparat — Soundtracks (It’s Complicated Records)
  • The Armed — Ultrapop (Sargent House)
  • Arthur King — Changing Landscapes (Isle Of Eigg) (AKP Recordings)
  • August Burns Red — Guardians Sessions EP (Fearless Records)
  • Autogramm — No Rules (Nevado Records)
  • Babygirl — Losers Weepers EP (Sandlot Records)
  • Benedikt — Balcony Dream (Koke Plate)
  • Benjamin Belinska — Lost Illusions (1879550 Records DK2)
  • Bewitcher — Cursed Be Thy Kingdom (Century Media Records)
  • Big Scarr — Big Grim Reaper (Atlantic)
  • Bill Kwan — No Ordinary Love: The Music Of Sade (Ikeda Music)
  • Bob Mould — Distortion: 2008-2019 (DMON)
  • The Brother Brothers — Calla Lily (Compass Records)
  • Bushido Code — The Ronin (Upstate Records)
  • Cale Sexton — Sustain (Heavy Machinery Records)
  • Cannibal Corpse — Violence Unimagined (Metal Blade Records)
  • Caroline Kingsbury — Heaven’s Just A Flight (Fortune Tellers)
  • Caroline Polachek — Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection (self-released)
  • Childe — Childe EP (Prolifica Inc.)
  • Clicks — G.O.T.H. (Dependent Records)
  • Crown — The End Of All Things (Pelagic Records)
  • Deine Lakaien — Dual (Prophecy Productions)
  • Drongo — 1 (eBird)
  • Elise Davis — Anxious. Happy. Chill. (Tone Tree)
  • Eric Church — Heart (UMG Nashville)
  • Francesca Ter-Berg — In Eynem (Phantom Limb)
  • Garage A Trois — Calm Down Cologne (Royal Potato Family)
  • Greta Van Fleet — The Battle At Garden’s Gate (Lava/Republic)
  • Holding Absence — The Greatest Mistake Of My Life (SharpTone Records)
  • Holly Macve — Not The Girl (Modern Sky)
  • Imelda May — 11 Past The Hour (Decca)
  • Jaguar Jonze — Antihero EP (Nettwerk)
  • Jakob Mind — The One Who Got Away (Lovely Records)
  • James Holvay — Sweet Soul Song EP (MOB Town)
  • Jeffery Silverstein — Torii Gates (Arrowhawk)
  • jess joy — Patreeachry (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Jo Below — No Control EP (Inverse Records)
  • John Pizzarelli — Better Days Ahead (Ghostlight Deluxe)
  • John Moods — So Sweet EP (Arbutus Records)
  • Josh Radnor — One More Than I’ll Let You Go EP (Flower Moon Records)
  • Julia Stone — Sixty Summers (BMG)
  • Kenny Mason — Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut (Alamo/Geffen)
  • Lea Bertucci — A Visible Length Of Light (Cibachrome Editions)
  • Low Island — If You Could Have It All Again (Emotional Interference)
  • Lyke — Stay With Me EP (Armada Electronic Elements)
  • Miles Gannett — Meridian (self-released)
  • NEEDTOBREATHE — Live From The Woods Vol. 2 (Elektra Records)
  • Nick Hakim And Roy Nathanson — Small Things (NYXO)
  • Norah Jones — ‘Till We Meet Again (Capitol Records)
  • The Offspring — Let The Bad Times Roll (Concord)
  • Paul McCartney — McCartney III Imagined (Capitol Records)
  • Robin Trower, Maxi Priest, And Livingstone Brown — United State Of Mind (Manhaton Records)
  • Saint Raymond — We Forgot We Were Dreaming (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Sam Eagle — She’s So Nice EP (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Sasha And The Valentines — So You Think You Found Love? (Oof Records)
  • Shaed — No Other Way (Photo Finish Records)
  • SKAAR — Waiting (WM Norway)
  • Son Lux — Tomorrows III (City Slang)
  • Steve Bug & Cle — Gentle Push EP (Poker Flat)
  • Syna So Pro — Chill/Hype (FPE Records)
  • T Bear — Fresh Bear Tracks (Quarto Valley Records)
  • Talib Kweli & Diamond D — Gotham (Dymond Mine Records)
  • Triston Marez — Triston Marez (Torrez Music Group)
  • Two Feet — Max Maco Is Dead Right? (AWAL)
  • The Vintage Caravan — Monuments (Napalm Records)
  • Vision Video — Inked In Red (Kool Rock)
  • Vladislav Delay — Rakka II (Cosmo Rhythmatic)
  • Waxflower — We Might Be Alright EP (Rude Records)
  • The Workday Release — Like The Light Of Stars (Enci Records)

Friday, April 23

  • Ade — Midnight Pizza (Trickwork)
  • Alan Vega — Mutator (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Art d’Ecco — In Standard Definition (Paper Bag Records)
  • Ben Cosgrove — The Trouble With Wilderness (self-released)
  • Birthday Ass — Head Of The Household (Ramp Local)
  • Black Orchid Empire — Live In The Studio EP (Long Branch Records)
  • Black Wail — Born On Fire EP (Rhyme & Reason)
  • Carla Geneve — Learn To Like It (Dot Dash)
  • Chapel — Room Service EP (Rise Records)
  • Charlie Houston — I Hate Spring EP (Arts & Crafts)
  • Chicane — Everything We Had To Leave Behind (Modena Records)
  • The Cush — Riders In The Stardust Gold (Mad Bunny Records)
  • Danny Golden — Changes EP (Carry On Music)
  • Dans Dans — Zink (Unday Records)
  • Dan Wilson — Vessels Of Wood And Earth (Mack Avenue Records)
  • Dinosaur Jr. — Sweep It Into Space (Jagjaguwar)
  • Dirty Honey — Dirty Honey (self-released)
  • Dumpstaphunk — Where Do We Go From Here (Mascot Label Group/The Funk Garage)
  • Eli West — Tapered Point Of Stone (Tender And Mild)
  • Eric Church — Soul (UMG Nashville)
  • E.R. Jurken — I Stand Corrected (Country Thyme)
  • Ethel Cain — Inbred EP (Daughters of Cain)
  • Field Music — Flat White Moon (Memphis Industries)
  • Fog Lake — Tragedy Reel (Orchid Tapes)
  • Gilby Clarke — The Gospel Truth (Golden Robot Records)
  • Glimmers — Worlds Apart EP (Common Ground Collective)
  • Graywave — Planetary Shift EP (False Peak Records)
  • Hannah Jadagu — What Is Going On? EP (Sub Pop Records)
  • The Jeff Carlson Band — Yesterday’s Gone (RFL Records)
  • John Splithoff — All In (self-released)
  • Jupiter & Okwess — Na Kazonga (Everloving Records)
  • Justin Moore — Straight Outta The Country (Virgin)
  • Ki Oni — Stay Indoors And Swim (Sound As Language)
  • Lucid Den — Ice Storm X (Lucid Trax)
  • The March Divide — cinq (Slow Start Records)
  • The Mars Volta — La Realidad De Los Sueños (Clouds Hill)
  • The Mars Volta — Landscape Tantrums (Clouds Hill)
  • Moon Vs Sun — I’m Going To Break Your Heart (Wea)
  • The Pale White — Infinite Pleasure (Illegal Cinema Records)
  • The Peter Frampton Band — Frampton Forgets The Words (UMe)
  • PJ Harding And Noah Cyrus — People Don’t Change EP (RCA Records)
  • Polly Paulusma — Invisible Music (Wild Sound)
  • Porter Robinson — Nurture (Mom + Pop Music)
  • Rag’n’Bone Man — Life By Misadventure (High Focus Records)
  • Remember Sports — Like A Stone (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Satomimagae — Hanazono (RVNG Intl.)
  • Sindy — Horror Head (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Sir Sly — The Rise & Fall Of Loverboy (Interscope)
  • Sonic Boom — Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough (Carpark Records)
  • Sour Widows — Crossing Over EP (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Steve Cropper — Fire It Up (Provogue Records)
  • Summer Sleeves — In The Throes Of Woes (Jigsaw Records)
  • Tashaki Miyaki — Castaway (Metropolis Records)
  • Tilian — Factory Reset (Rise Records)
  • Tom Jones — Surrounded By Time (S-Curve Records)
  • Trace Kotik — Everything Has Been Done By Now, So Now, Everything Is Possible… (IMU Records)
  • Tristan Kasten-Krause — Potential Landscapes (Whatever’s Clever)
  • WarCall — Dead End Pt. 1 EP (Plan B Music)
  • WheelUp — Good Love (Tru Thoughts)

Friday, April 30

  • Adrian Crowley — The Watchful Eye Of The Stars (Chemikal Underground)
  • Ali Barter — Chocolate Cake EP ([PIAS])
  • Amy Shark — Cry Forever (Sony)
  • Amy Speace with The Orphan Brigade — There Used To Be Horses Here (Wind Bone Records)
  • Arts Fishing Club — The Show EP (Arts Fishing Club)
  • Ashley Monroe — Rosegold (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Ben Seretan — Cicada Waves (NNA Tapes)
  • Birdy — Young Heart (Atlantic)
  • Cadence Weapon — Parallel World (eOne Music)
  • Dawn Richard — Second Line: An Electro Revival (Merge Records)
  • Del Amitri — Fatal Mistakes (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Dree Leer — Throw Hands (Bettamax Records)
  • Dropkick Murphys — Turn Up That Dial (PIAS Cooperative)
  • Elsa Hewitt — Lupa (ERH)
  • Enumclaw — Jimbo Demos EP (Youth Riot Records)
  • Far Lands — There Be Monsters (Get Loud Recordings)
  • Girl In Red — If I Could Make It Go Quiet (World in Red)
  • Glüme — The Internet (Italians Do It Better)
  • Gojira — Fortitude (Travelling the Groove Records)
  • Guided By Voices — Earth Man Blues (Rockathon Records)
  • Hadda Be — Another Life (Last Night From Glasgow)
  • Joe Kaplow — Sending Money And Stems (Fluff & Gravy Records)
  • Joseph Shabason — The Fellowship (Western Vinyl)
  • Juan Wauters — Real Life Situations (Captured Tracks)
  • Kohsuke Mine — First (Barely Breaking Even)
  • Laufey — Typical Of Me EP (Transgressive Records)
  • Leon Vynehall — Rare, Forever (Ninja Tune)
  • Manchester Orchestra — The Million Masks Of God (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Marianne Faithfull with Warren Ellis — She Walks In Beauty (BMG)
  • Moderate Rebels — If You See Something That Doesn’t Look Right (Moshi Moshi)
  • Myd — Born A Loser (Ed Banger Records)
  • Paper Beat Scissors — La Mitad (Seayou Records)
  • Paul Jacobs — Pink Dogs On The Green Grass (Blow the Fuse)
  • Rochelle Jordan — Play With The Changes (Young Art)
  • Rosie Tucker — Sucker Supreme (Epitaph Records)
  • Royal Blood — Typhoons (Warner)
  • Rural Tapes — Rural Tapes (Smuggler Music)
  • Sarah Louise — Earth Bow (self-released)
  • The Shootouts — Bullseye (Soundly Music)
  • Teenage Fanclub — Endless Arcade (Merge)
  • Telex — This Is Telex (Mute)
  • Tetrarch — Unstable (Napalm Records)
  • Thomas Rhett — Country Again: Side A (Virgin)
  • Tobias Meinhart — The Painter (Sunnyside Records)
  • Tony Allen — There Is No End (Blue Note Records)
  • Tōth — You And Me And Everything (Northern Spy Records)
  • Vacation Manor — Vacation Manor (Nettwerk)
  • Vincent Herring — Preaching To The Choir (Smoke Sessions Records)
  • Vreid — Wild North West (Season of Mist)
  • Will Graefe — Marine Life (11A Records)
  • Zhu — Dreamland 2021 (Astralwerks)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×