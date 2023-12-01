Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, December 1
- Alicia Keys — The Diary of Alicia Keys 20 (J Records)
- Allman Brown — Second Son Part I EP (Nettwerk)
- Antha Pantha — Feline Season (Sewer Sounds/ADA)
- Arone Dyer & Stargaze — Arone Dyer & Stargaze (Transgressive Records)
- Atmosphere — Talk Talk EP (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
- AZ — Truth Be Told (Quiet Money)
- Bad Veins — Imposter (Dangerbird Records)
- Beans on Toast — The Toothpaste and the Tube (BOT Music)
- Clark — Cave Dog (Throttle Records)
- Czarface — Czartificial Intelligence (Virgin Music))
- Dillon Francis — This Mixtape Is Fire Too (Astralwerks)
- DJ Haram — Handplay EP (Hyperdub)
- Dove Cameron — Alchemical: Volume 1 (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)
- Dweller — Dweller EP (Disrupt Records)
- Fat Tony — Smart Ass Black Boy Redux (Loma Vista)
- Fela Kuti — Box Set 6: Curated by Idris Elba (Partisan)
- Frida Kill — Kill! Kill! (Insecurity Hits)
- Gabby’s World — Gabby Sword (Carrot All Records)
- Gonzalez Smith — Roll Up a Song (Bobo Integral Records)
- Haiku Hands — Pleasure Beast (Spinning Top Records)
- Harp — Albion (Bella Union)
- Humour — A Small Crowd Gathered to Watch Me EP (So Young Records)
- Johanna Burnheart — Bär (Ropeadope Records)
- Jonathan Rado — For Who the Bell Tolls For (Western Vinyl)
- Khruangbin — Khruangbin: Live at Sydney Opera House (Dead Oceans)
- Lil Lotus — Nosebleeder (Epitaph Records)
- Love Minus Zero — L’Ecstasy (Love Minus Communications)
- Lyn Lapid — to love in the 21st century: the epilogue (Fat Possum Records)
- Minor Threat — Out of Step Outtakes EP (Dischord)
- Muriel Grossman — Devotion (Third Man Records)
- Peter Gabriel — i/o (Real World Records)
- Thy Slaughter — Soft Rock (PC Music)
- Trevor Horn — Echoes: Ancient & Modern (Deutsche Grammophon)
- Various Artists — Moping in Style: A Tribute to Adam Green (Org Music)
- We Owe — Major Inconvenience (Mothland)
Friday, December 8
- Atreyu — The Beautiful Dark of Life (Spinefarm Records)
- body/negative — Everett (Track Number Records)
- Bory — Whos A Good Boy (Earth Worms)
- Breeze — Sour Grapes (Hand Drawn Dracula)
- Bryan Adams — Live at the Royal Albert Hall (BMG)
- Car Seat Headrest — Faces From the Masquerade (Matador)
- Chris Garneau — Out of Love EP (The Orchard)
- Franziska Aigner — HEAVEN/HELL EP (Shadow World)
- Kenny G — Innocence (Concord Records)
- Kind Beast — Dirty Realism (Don Giovanni Records)
- The Killers — Rebel Diamonds (EMI)
- Kylie Minogue — Extension (The Extended Mixes) (BMG)
- James Elkington — Me Neither (No Quarter)
- Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Milan Records)
- JJJJJerome Ellis — Compline in Nine Movements (NNA Tapes)
- John-Robert — Garden Snake EP (Nice Life)
- Mars Red Sky — Dawn of the Dusk (Vicious Circle)
- Michael Nau — Accompany (Karma Chief Records)
- Neil Young — Before And After (Reprise)
- Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2 (Young Money Entertainment/Republic Records)
- Night Lovell — I HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY (G*59 Records)
- Philip Selway & Elysian Collective — Live At Evolution Studios (Bella Union UK)
- Porcupine Tree — CLOSURE/CONTINUATION.LIVE (Music For Nations/Sony)
- Sonny Vincent — Primitive 1969 – 1976 (HoZac)
- Tate McRae — Think Later (RCA Records)
- Thomas Bartlett — Standards Vol. 1 (BMG)
- TOKiMONSTA and Suzi Analogue — Analogue Monsta: BOOM EP (Young Art Records)
- Uncle Lucius — Like It’s the Last One Left (Boo Clap Records/Thirty Tigers)
- Various Artists — The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull (In The Q Records)
- Warren Haynes — The Benefit Concert Volume 20 (Evil Teen Records/Mascot Label Group)
- Wings of Desire — Life is Infinite (WMD Records)
Friday, December 15
- Ambrose Akinmusire — Owl Song (Nonesuch Records)
- Chief Keef — Almighty So 2 (43B)
- Children of Bodom — A Chapter Called Children of Bodom (Final Show in Helsinki Ice Hall 2019) (Spinefarm)
- Joshua Roberts — Good For You EP (Epitaph)
- Wishy — Paradise EP (Fuzz Club Records)
