All The New Albums Coming Out In December 2023

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, December 1

  • Alicia Keys — The Diary of Alicia Keys 20 (J Records)
  • Allman Brown — Second Son Part I EP (Nettwerk)
  • Antha Pantha — Feline Season (Sewer Sounds/ADA)
  • Arone Dyer & Stargaze — Arone Dyer & Stargaze (Transgressive Records)
  • Atmosphere — Talk Talk EP (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
  • AZ — Truth Be Told (Quiet Money)
  • Bad Veins — Imposter (Dangerbird Records)
  • Beans on Toast — The Toothpaste and the Tube (BOT Music)
  • Clark — Cave Dog (Throttle Records)
  • Czarface — Czartificial Intelligence (Virgin Music))
  • Dillon Francis — This Mixtape Is Fire Too (Astralwerks)
  • DJ Haram — Handplay EP (Hyperdub)
  • Dove Cameron — Alchemical: Volume 1 (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)
  • Dweller — Dweller EP (Disrupt Records)
  • Fat Tony — Smart Ass Black Boy Redux (Loma Vista)
  • Fela Kuti — Box Set 6: Curated by Idris Elba (Partisan)
  • Frida Kill — Kill! Kill! (Insecurity Hits)
  • Gabby’s World — Gabby Sword (Carrot All Records)
  • Gonzalez Smith — Roll Up a Song (Bobo Integral Records)
  • Haiku Hands — Pleasure Beast (Spinning Top Records)
  • Harp — Albion (Bella Union)
  • Humour — A Small Crowd Gathered to Watch Me EP (So Young Records)
  • Johanna Burnheart — Bär (Ropeadope Records)
  • Jonathan Rado — For Who the Bell Tolls For (Western Vinyl)
  • Khruangbin — Khruangbin: Live at Sydney Opera House (Dead Oceans)
  • Lil Lotus — Nosebleeder (Epitaph Records)
  • Love Minus Zero — L’Ecstasy (Love Minus Communications)
  • Lyn Lapid — to love in the 21st century: the epilogue (Fat Possum Records)
  • Minor Threat — Out of Step Outtakes EP (Dischord)
  • Muriel Grossman — Devotion (Third Man Records)
  • Peter Gabriel — i/o (Real World Records)
  • Thy Slaughter — Soft Rock (PC Music)
  • Trevor Horn — Echoes: Ancient & Modern (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • Various Artists — Moping in Style: A Tribute to Adam Green (Org Music)
  • We Owe — Major Inconvenience (Mothland)

Friday, December 8

  • Atreyu — The Beautiful Dark of Life (Spinefarm Records)
  • body/negative — Everett (Track Number Records)
  • Bory — Whos A Good Boy (Earth Worms)
  • Breeze — Sour Grapes (Hand Drawn Dracula)
  • Bryan Adams — Live at the Royal Albert Hall (BMG)
  • Car Seat Headrest — Faces From the Masquerade (Matador)
  • Chris Garneau — Out of Love EP (The Orchard)
  • Franziska Aigner — HEAVEN/HELL EP (Shadow World)
  • Kenny G — Innocence (Concord Records)
  • Kind Beast — Dirty Realism (Don Giovanni Records)
  • The Killers — Rebel Diamonds (EMI)
  • Kylie Minogue — Extension (The Extended Mixes) (‎BMG)
  • James Elkington — Me Neither (No Quarter)
  • Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Milan Records)
  • JJJJJerome Ellis — Compline in Nine Movements (NNA Tapes)
  • John-Robert — Garden Snake EP (Nice Life)
  • Mars Red Sky — Dawn of the Dusk (Vicious Circle)
  • Michael Nau — Accompany (Karma Chief Records)
  • Neil Young — Before And After (Reprise)
  • Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2 (Young Money Entertainment/Republic Records)
  • Night Lovell — I HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY (G*59 Records)
  • Philip Selway & Elysian Collective — Live At Evolution Studios (Bella Union UK)
  • Porcupine Tree — CLOSURE/CONTINUATION.LIVE (Music For Nations/Sony)
  • Sonny Vincent — Primitive 1969 – 1976 (HoZac)
  • Tate McRae — Think Later (RCA Records)
  • Thomas Bartlett — Standards Vol. 1 (BMG)
  • TOKiMONSTA and Suzi Analogue — Analogue Monsta: BOOM EP (Young Art Records)
  • Uncle Lucius — Like It’s the Last One Left (Boo Clap Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • Various Artists — The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull (In The Q Records)
  • Warren Haynes — The Benefit Concert Volume 20 (Evil Teen Records/Mascot Label Group)
  • Wings of Desire — Life is Infinite (WMD Records)

Friday, December 15

  • Ambrose Akinmusire — Owl Song (Nonesuch Records)
  • Chief Keef — Almighty So 2 (43B)
  • Children of Bodom — A Chapter Called Children of Bodom (Final Show in Helsinki Ice Hall 2019) (Spinefarm)
  • Joshua Roberts — Good For You EP (Epitaph)
  • Wishy — Paradise EP (Fuzz Club Records)

×