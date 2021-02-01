Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, February 5
- 45 Adapters — Now Or Never EP (Siren Records)
- A.J. Croce — By Request (Compass Records)
- Aaron Lee Tasjan — Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! (New West Records)
- Aliceissleeping — Completely Fine (Mandrone Records)
- Apollo LTD — Nothing Is Ordinary, Everything Is Beautiful (Residence Music Group)
- Archie Shepp And Jason Moran — Let My People Go (Archieball)
- Daniel Robertson — Peace Chord (Unheard Of Hope)
- Danny Kroha — Detroit Blues (Third Man Records)
- Deacon Blue — Riding On The Tide Of Love (earMUSIC)
- Dylan Dunlap — Soldier On EP (Nettwerk Records)
- Editrix — Tell Me I’m Bad (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Ezinma — Classical Bae EP (Decca Records)
- Femi Kuti And Made Kuti — Legacy+ (Partisan Records)
- Foo Fighters — Medicine At Midnight (RCA)
- Hounds — Cattle In The Sky (BMG)
- Jeremy Zucker And Chelsea Cutler — Brent II EP (Fool’s Gold Records)
- Jimi Somewhere — Nothing Gold Can Stay (Ultra Music)
- John Carpenter — Lost Themes III (Sacred Bones Records)
- K Michelle Dubois — The Fever Returns (Baby Robot Records)
- Miss Grit — Imposter EP (self-released)
- Nana Yamato — Before Sunrise (Dull Tools)
- Nick Schofield — Glass Gallery (Backward Music)
- Nubiyan Twist — Freedom Tales (Strut)
- Octo Octa — She’s Calling EP (T4T LUV NRG)
- Odette — Herald (EMI Music Australia)
- Oh OK — The Complete Reissue (Collectors’ Choice Music)
- Pooh Shiesty — Shiesty Season (1017)
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets — SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound (P-VINE)
- Puma Blue — In Praise Of Shadows (Blue Flowers Music)
- Rick Margitza — Sacred Hearts (Le Coq Records)
- Roy Montgomery — Island Of Lost Souls (Forced Exposure)
- Ryan Allen — What A Rip (Dad Pop Records)
- Sarah Mary Chadwick — Me And Ennui Are Friends, Baby (Rice Is Nice)
- Shovels & Rope — Busted Jukebox, Volume 3 (Dualtone Music)
- Smith & Burrows — Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough (PIAS Group)
- The Staves — Good Woman (Atlantic Records)
- Strippers Union — The Undertaking (Killbeat Music)
- Sun June — Somewhere (Run For Cover)
- Taylor Ashton — Romanticize EP (Signature Sounds)
- Tele Novella — Merlynn Bell (Kill Rock Stars)
- Transatlantic — The Absolute Universe (Radiant Records)
- Walking Papers — The Light Below (Carry On Music)
- The Weather Station — Ignorance (Fat Possum Records)
- The Weeknd — The Highlights (XO)
Friday, February 12
- A.A. Williams — Songs From Isolation (Bella Union)
- Aerial East — Try Harder (PTKF)
- Arlissa — The Lovers EP (Bigbootyrecords)
- Babyface Ray — Unf*ckwithable EP (The Motion Gang/EMPIRE)
- Benjamin Louis Brody & Ian Chang — Floating Into Infinity (New Amsterdam)
- Blue Hour Ghosts — Due (Rockshots Records)
- Caithlin De Marrais — What Will You Do Then? (Skeletal Lightning)
- Chris Crack — Might Delete Later (Fool’s Gold)
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah — New Fragility (CYHSY)
- Claud — Super Monster (Saddest Factory)
- Claude — Enactor EP (Side Hustle Records/The Orchard)
- Death By Unga Bunga — Heavy Male Insecurity (Jansen Records)
- Django Django — Glowing In The Dark (Because Music)
- Dominique Fils-Aimé — Three Little Words (Modulor)
- Drones — Our Hell Is Right Here (Thousand Islands Records)
- Emile Mosseri — Minari: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Milan Records)
- Fleur — Caring About Something Utterly Useless (Bosco Rec)
- Florida Georgia Line — Life Rolls On (BMLG Records)
- God Is An Astronaut — Ghost Tapes #10 (Napalm Records)
- Heligoland — This Quiet Fire (Norman Records UK)
- Jillette Johnson — It’s A Beautiful Day And I Love You (Moss Rose)
- Jon Foreman — Departures EP (RE:THINK)
- Joshua Henry — Guarantee EP (S-Curve Records/BMG.)
- Jpegmafia — EP2! EP (EQT/Republic)
- Kip Moore — Wild World Deluxe (Universal Music Group Nashville)
- Kìzis — Turn (Tin Angel Records)
- The Los Sundowns — The Los Sundowns (Lechehouse Music)
- Lilys — A Brief History Of Amazing Letdowns (SpinART Records)
- Luna Shadows — Digital Pacific (+1 Records/EMPIRE)
- Mark Feldman — Sounding Point (Intakt Records)
- The Mercy Kills — New Rule (self-released)
- Mush — Lines Redacted (Memphis Industries)
- Noble Oak — Stories EP (Last Gang Records)
- The Nova Hawks — Redemption (Frontiers)
- The Obsessives — Monastery EP (Memory Music)
- Pale Waves — Who Am I? (Dirty Hit)
- Paul Leary — Born Stupid (Joyful Noise)
- Pearl Divers — The Past Ain’t Made To Last EP (German Shepherd Records)
- Pink Sweats — Pink Planet (Atlantic Records)
- The Pretty Reckless — Death By Rock And Roll (Fearless)
- Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum — Thanks For Coming Out (Morpho Music)
- The Rubens — 0202 (Ivy League Records)
- Salt Cathedral — Carisma *isolation mixes* (Ultra Music)
- Sia — Music — Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture (Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic)
- Slowthai — Tyron (AWGE Label)
- Terrible Sons — Mass EP (Nettwerk)
Friday, February 19
- Alicia Clara — Outsider/Unusual (Hot Tramp)
- Another Michael — New Music And Big Pop (Run For Cover Records)
- Antlered Auntlord — Daniel Johnston Covers (HHBTM Records)
- Anya Marina — Live And Alone In New York (Good Rope)
- Austin Meade — Black Sheep (Snakefarm Records/UMG)
- Bradford — Bright Hours (Foundation II)
- Cameron Graves — Seven (Mack Avenue Records)
- Cassandra Jenkins — An Overview On Phenomenal Nature (Ba Da Bing)
- Edie Brickell & New Bohemians — Hunter And The Dog Star (Shuffle Records)
- Ghetts — Conflict Of Interest (Warner)
- Giant Swan — Do Not Be Afraid Of Tenderness EP (Keck)
- Hand Habits — Dirt EP (Saddle Creek)
- Hearty Har — Radio Astro (BMG)
- The Hold Steady — Open Door Policy (Positive Jams)
- Icon For Hire — Amorphous (Icon For Hire)
- Isaac Dunbar — Evil Twin EP (RCA Records)
- June Jones — Leafcutter (Remote Control Records)
- Katy Kirby — Cool Dry Place (Keeled Scales)
- Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds — Swing From The Sean Delear EP (In The Red Records)
- Knocked Down — Anything But Luck (926448 Records DK2)
- Lael Neale — Acquainted With Night (Sub Pop)
- The Lasso — 2121 (Mello Music Group)
- Laure Briard — Eu Voo EP (Michel Records)
- Michael Wimberly — Afrofuturism (Temple Mountain Records)
- Mogwai — Every Country’s Sun (Temporary Residence)
- Ol’ Burger Beats & Vuyo — Dialogue (Jakarta Records)
- Ole Kirkeng — Rocking Chair EP (Die With Your Boots On Records)
- Pauline Anna Strom — Angel Tears In Sunlight (RVNG Intl.)
- Perfume Genius — Immediately Remixes (Matador)
- Rian Treanor — Obstacle Scattering EP (Planet Mu)
- SG Lewis — Times (EMI Records)
- Sheep, Dog & Wolf — Two Minds (Aphrodite)
- Spencer Burton — Coyote (Dine Alone/Still Records)
- Tami Neilson — Chickaboom Deluxe! (Outside Music)
- Tash Sultana — Terra Firma (Sony Music Australia)
- Teen Daze — Breathing Tides EP (Flora)
- Tindersticks — Distractions (City Slang)
- Valley Maker — When The Day Leaves (Frenchkiss Records)
- Wild Pink — A Billion Little Lights (Royal Mountain Records)
Friday, February 26
- Alice Cooper — Detroit Stories (earMUSIC)
- A Better Hand — Cheap Smokes And Champagne EP (Mutant League Records)
- Black Nash — Black Nash (W&W Records)
- Black Twig — Was Not Looking For Magic (Soliti)
- Blanck Mass — In Ferneaux (Sacred Bones Records)
- Bones Owens — Bones Owens (Missing Piece Group)
- Bonnie Tyler — The Best Is Yet To Come (earMUSIC)
- Carpool Tunnel — Bloom (Pure Noise Records)
- Celeste — Not Your Muse (Polydor Records)
- Charlie Hickey — Count The Stairs EP (self-released)
- Clint Roberts — Rose Songs (Carry On Music)
- Cloud Nothings — The Shadow I Remember (Carpark Records)
- Curtis Salgado — Damage Control (Alligator Records)
- Deap Vally — Digital Dream EP (Cooking Vinyl)
- Edwin Raphael — Staring At Ceilings EP (Killbeat Music)
- Elijah Wolf — Brighter Lighting (Trash Casual)
- Flawes — Reverie EP (Red Bull Records)
- Flyying Colours — Fantasy Country (Club AC30)
- Frànçois & The Atlas Mountains — Banane Blue (Domino)
- Glitterer — Life Is Not A Lesson (ANTI‐)
- Grace Sanders — Gums EP (TEN/Epic Records)
- Horace Bray — Fame, Fortune And Perfume EP (self-released)
- Ian Munsick — Coyote Cry (Warner Music Nashville)
- James Johnston And Steve Gullick — We Travel Time (God Unknown Records)
- Jetty Bones — Push Back (Rise Records)
- Jimmy Edgar — Cheetah Bend (Innovative Leisure)
- Joanna Connor — 4801 South Indiana Avenue (Keeping The Blues Alive)
- Joe Chambers — Samba De Maracatu (Blue Note Records)
- Joni — Orchid Room EP (self-released)
- Joseph Williams — Denizen Tenant (Tha Players Club)
- Josh Groban — Harmony Deluxe (Reprise)
- Joshua Henry — Guarantee EP (S-Curve Records/BMG)
- Julien Baker — Little Oblivious (Matador)
- Lastelle — Delicate EP (Year Of The Rat)
- Lucy Spraggan — Choices (Cooking Vinyl)
- Lydia Luce — Dark River (Smithsonian Folkways Records)
- Madison Beer — Life Support (Epic Records)
- Mauricio Morales — Luna (Outside in Music)
- Maxïmo Park — Nature Always Wins (Prolifica Inc.)
- Melvins — Working With God (Ipecac Recordings)
- Menahan Street Band — The Exciting Sounds Of Menahan Street Band (Daptone Records)
- Moonspell — Hermitage (Napalm Records)
- Mustan Kuun Lapset — Kruunu (Inverse Records)
- Neil Young And Crazy Horse — Way Down In The Rust Bucket (self-released)
- NOFX — Single Album (Fat Wreck Chords)
- Olivia Ellen Lloyd — Loose Cannon (Brooklyn Basement)
- Richard Barbieri — Under A Spell (Kscope)
- Roosevelt — Polydans (City Slang)
- Russell Louder — Humor (Lisbon Lux Records)
- Sam Dew — Moonlit Fools (RCA)
- Sloping — Completed Songs (Sound as Language)
- Smerz — Believer (XL)
- Steve Lukather — I Found The Sun Again (Tha Players Club)
- The Wandering Hearts — The Wandering Hearts (Decca)
- Wenches — Effin’ Gnarly (Master Kontrol Audio)
- Willie Nelson — That’s Life (Legacy Recordings)
