Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, February 5

45 Adapters — Now Or Never EP (Siren Records)

A.J. Croce — By Request (Compass Records)

Aaron Lee Tasjan — Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! (New West Records)

Aliceissleeping — Completely Fine (Mandrone Records)

Apollo LTD — Nothing Is Ordinary, Everything Is Beautiful (Residence Music Group)

Archie Shepp And Jason Moran — Let My People Go (​Archieball​)

Daniel Robertson — Peace Chord (Unheard Of Hope)

Danny Kroha — Detroit Blues (Third Man Records)

Deacon Blue — Riding On The Tide Of Love (earMUSIC)

Dylan Dunlap — Soldier On EP (Nettwerk Records)

Editrix — Tell Me I’m Bad (Exploding In Sound Records)

Ezinma — Classical Bae EP (Decca Records)

Femi Kuti And Made Kuti — Legacy+ (Partisan Records)

Foo Fighters — Medicine At Midnight (RCA)

Hounds — Cattle In The Sky (BMG)

Jeremy Zucker And Chelsea Cutler — Brent II EP (Fool’s Gold Records)

Jimi Somewhere — Nothing Gold Can Stay (Ultra Music)

John Carpenter — Lost Themes III (Sacred Bones Records)

K Michelle Dubois — The Fever Returns (Baby Robot Records)

Miss Grit — Imposter EP (self-released)

Nana Yamato — Before Sunrise (Dull Tools)

Nick Schofield — Glass Gallery (Backward Music)

Nubiyan Twist — Freedom Tales (Strut)

Octo Octa — She’s Calling EP (T4T LUV NRG)

Odette — Herald (EMI Music Australia)

Oh OK — The Complete Reissue (Collectors’ Choice Music)

Pooh Shiesty — Shiesty Season (1017)

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets — SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound (P-VINE)

Puma Blue — In Praise Of Shadows (Blue Flowers Music)

Rick Margitza — Sacred Hearts (Le Coq Records)

Roy Montgomery — Island Of Lost Souls (Forced Exposure)

Ryan Allen — What A Rip (Dad Pop Records)

Sarah Mary Chadwick — Me And Ennui Are Friends, Baby (Rice Is Nice)

Shovels & Rope — Busted Jukebox, Volume 3 (Dualtone Music)

Smith & Burrows — Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough (PIAS Group)

The Staves — Good Woman (Atlantic Records)

Strippers Union — The Undertaking (Killbeat Music)

Sun June — Somewhere (Run For Cover)

Taylor Ashton — Romanticize EP (Signature Sounds)

Tele Novella — Merlynn Bell (Kill Rock Stars)

Transatlantic — The Absolute Universe (Radiant Records)

Walking Papers — The Light Below (Carry On Music)

The Weather Station — Ignorance (Fat Possum Records)

The Weeknd — The Highlights (XO)

Friday, February 12

A.A. Williams — Songs From Isolation (Bella Union)

Aerial East — Try Harder (PTKF)

Arlissa — The Lovers EP (Bigbootyrecords)

Babyface Ray — Unf*ckwithable EP (The Motion Gang/EMPIRE)

Benjamin Louis Brody & Ian Chang — Floating Into Infinity (New Amsterdam)

Blue Hour Ghosts — Due (Rockshots Records)

Caithlin De Marrais — What Will You Do Then? (Skeletal Lightning)

Chris Crack — Might Delete Later (Fool’s Gold)

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah — New Fragility (CYHSY)

Claud — Super Monster (Saddest Factory)

Claude — Enactor EP (Side Hustle Records/The Orchard)

Death By Unga Bunga — Heavy Male Insecurity (Jansen Records)

Django Django — Glowing In The Dark (Because Music)

Dominique Fils-Aimé — Three Little Words (Modulor)

Drones — Our Hell Is Right Here (Thousand Islands Records)

Emile Mosseri — Minari: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Milan Records)

Fleur — Caring About Something Utterly Useless (Bosco Rec)

Florida Georgia Line — Life Rolls On (BMLG Records)

God Is An Astronaut — Ghost Tapes #10 (Napalm Records)

Heligoland — This Quiet Fire (Norman Records UK)

Jillette Johnson — It’s A Beautiful Day And I Love You (Moss Rose)

Jon Foreman — Departures EP (RE:THINK)

Joshua Henry — Guarantee EP (S-Curve Records/BMG.)

Jpegmafia — EP2! EP (EQT/Republic)

Kip Moore — Wild World Deluxe (Universal Music Group Nashville)

Kìzis — Turn (Tin Angel Records)

The Los Sundowns — The Los Sundowns (Lechehouse Music)

Lilys — A Brief History Of Amazing Letdowns (SpinART Records)

Luna Shadows — Digital Pacific (+1 Records/EMPIRE)

Mark Feldman — Sounding Point (Intakt Records)

The Mercy Kills — New Rule (self-released)

Mush — Lines Redacted (Memphis Industries)

Noble Oak — Stories EP (Last Gang Records)

The Nova Hawks — Redemption (Frontiers)

The Obsessives — Monastery EP (Memory Music)

Pale Waves — Who Am I? (Dirty Hit)

Paul Leary — Born Stupid (Joyful Noise)

Pearl Divers — The Past Ain’t Made To Last EP (German Shepherd Records)

Pink Sweats — Pink Planet (Atlantic Records)

The Pretty Reckless — Death By Rock And Roll (Fearless)

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum — Thanks For Coming Out (Morpho Music)

The Rubens — 0202 (Ivy League Records)

Ryan Dugré — Three Rivers (11A Records)

Salt Cathedral — Carisma *isolation mixes* (Ultra Music)

Sanya N’Kanta — These Are The Days EP (Cash Hill Records)

Sia — Music — Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture (Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic)

Slowthai — Tyron (AWGE Label)

Terrible Sons — Mass EP (Nettwerk)

Friday, February 19

Alicia Clara — Outsider/Unusual (Hot Tramp)

Another Michael — New Music And Big Pop (Run For Cover Records)

Antlered Auntlord — Daniel Johnston Covers (HHBTM Records)

Anya Marina — Live And Alone In New York (Good Rope)

Austin Meade — Black Sheep (Snakefarm Records/UMG)

Bradford — Bright Hours (Foundation II)

Cameron Graves — Seven (Mack Avenue Records)

Cassandra Jenkins — An Overview On Phenomenal Nature (Ba Da Bing)

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians — Hunter And The Dog Star (Shuffle Records)

Ghetts — Conflict Of Interest (Warner)

Giant Swan — Do Not Be Afraid Of Tenderness EP (Keck)

Hand Habits — Dirt EP (Saddle Creek)

Hearty Har — Radio Astro (BMG)

The Hold Steady — Open Door Policy (Positive Jams)

Icon For Hire — Amorphous (Icon For Hire)

Isaac Dunbar — Evil Twin EP (RCA Records)

June Jones — Leafcutter (Remote Control Records)

Katy Kirby — Cool Dry Place (Keeled Scales)

Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds — Swing From The Sean Delear EP (In The Red Records)

Knocked Down — Anything But Luck (926448 Records DK2)

Lael Neale — Acquainted With Night (Sub Pop)

The Lasso — 2121 (Mello Music Group)

Laure Briard — Eu Voo EP (Michel Records)

Michael Wimberly — Afrofuturism (Temple Mountain Records)

Mogwai — Every Country’s Sun (Temporary Residence)

Ol’ Burger Beats & Vuyo — Dialogue (Jakarta Records)

Ole Kirkeng — Rocking Chair EP (Die With Your Boots On Records)

Pauline Anna Strom — Angel Tears In Sunlight (RVNG Intl.)

Perfume Genius — Immediately Remixes (Matador)

Rian Treanor — Obstacle Scattering EP (Planet Mu)

SG Lewis — Times (EMI Records)

Sheep, Dog & Wolf — Two Minds (Aphrodite)

Spencer Burton — Coyote (Dine Alone/Still Records)

Tami Neilson — Chickaboom Deluxe! (Outside Music)

Tash Sultana — Terra Firma (Sony Music Australia)

Teen Daze — Breathing Tides EP (Flora)

Tindersticks — Distractions (City Slang)

Valley Maker — When The Day Leaves (Frenchkiss Records)

Wild Pink — A Billion Little Lights (Royal Mountain Records)

Friday, February 26

Alice Cooper — Detroit Stories (earMUSIC)

A Better Hand — Cheap Smokes And Champagne EP (Mutant League Records)

Black Nash — Black Nash (W&W Records)

Black Twig — Was Not Looking For Magic (Soliti)

Blanck Mass — In Ferneaux (Sacred Bones Records)

Bones Owens — Bones Owens (Missing Piece Group)

Bonnie Tyler — The Best Is Yet To Come (earMUSIC)

Carpool Tunnel — Bloom (Pure Noise Records)

Celeste — Not Your Muse (Polydor Records)

Charlie Hickey — Count The Stairs EP (self-released)

Clint Roberts — Rose Songs (Carry On Music)

Cloud Nothings — The Shadow I Remember (Carpark Records)

Curtis Salgado — Damage Control (Alligator Records)

Deap Vally — Digital Dream EP (Cooking Vinyl)

Edwin Raphael — Staring At Ceilings EP (Killbeat Music)

Elijah Wolf — Brighter Lighting (Trash Casual)

Flawes — Reverie EP (Red Bull Records)

Flyying Colours — Fantasy Country (Club AC30)

Frànçois & The Atlas Mountains — Banane Blue (Domino)

Glitterer — Life Is Not A Lesson (ANTI‐)

Grace Sanders — Gums EP (TEN/Epic Records)

Horace Bray — Fame, Fortune And Perfume EP (self-released)

Ian Munsick — Coyote Cry (Warner Music Nashville)

James Johnston And Steve Gullick — We Travel Time (God Unknown Records)

Jetty Bones — Push Back (Rise Records)

Jimmy Edgar — Cheetah Bend (Innovative Leisure)

Joanna Connor — 4801 South Indiana Avenue (Keeping The Blues Alive)

Joe Chambers — Samba De Maracatu (Blue Note Records)

Joni — Orchid Room EP (self-released)

Joseph Williams — Denizen Tenant (Tha Players Club)

Josh Groban — Harmony Deluxe (Reprise)

Julien Baker — Little Oblivious (Matador)

Lastelle — Delicate EP (Year Of The Rat)

Lucy Spraggan — Choices (Cooking Vinyl)

Lydia Luce — Dark River (Smithsonian Folkways Records)

Madison Beer — Life Support (Epic Records)

Mauricio Morales — Luna (Outside in Music)

Maxïmo Park — Nature Always Wins (Prolifica Inc.)

Melvins — Working With God (Ipecac Recordings)

Menahan Street Band — The Exciting Sounds Of Menahan Street Band (Daptone Records)

Moonspell — Hermitage (Napalm Records)

Mustan Kuun Lapset — Kruunu (Inverse Records)

Neil Young And Crazy Horse — Way Down In The Rust Bucket (self-released)

NOFX — Single Album (Fat Wreck Chords)

Olivia Ellen Lloyd — Loose Cannon (Brooklyn Basement)

Richard Barbieri — Under A Spell (Kscope)

Roosevelt — Polydans (City Slang)

Russell Louder — Humor (Lisbon Lux Records)

Sam Dew — Moonlit Fools (RCA)

Sloping — Completed Songs (Sound as Language)

Smerz — Believer (XL)

Steve Lukather — I Found The Sun Again (Tha Players Club)

The Wandering Hearts — The Wandering Hearts (Decca)

Wenches — Effin’ Gnarly (Master Kontrol Audio)

Willie Nelson — That’s Life (Legacy Recordings)

