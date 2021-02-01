iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2021

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, February 5

  • 45 Adapters — Now Or Never EP (Siren Records)
  • A.J. Croce — By Request (Compass Records)
  • Aaron Lee Tasjan — Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! (New West Records)
  • Aliceissleeping — Completely Fine (Mandrone Records)
  • Apollo LTD — Nothing Is Ordinary, Everything Is Beautiful (Residence Music Group)
  • Archie Shepp And Jason Moran — Let My People Go (​Archieball​)
  • Daniel Robertson — Peace Chord (Unheard Of Hope)
  • Danny Kroha — Detroit Blues (Third Man Records)
  • Deacon Blue — Riding On The Tide Of Love (earMUSIC)
  • Dylan Dunlap — Soldier On EP (Nettwerk Records)
  • Editrix — Tell Me I’m Bad (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Ezinma — Classical Bae EP (Decca Records)
  • Femi Kuti And Made Kuti — Legacy+ (Partisan Records)
  • Foo Fighters — Medicine At Midnight (RCA)
  • Hounds — Cattle In The Sky (BMG)
  • Jeremy Zucker And Chelsea Cutler — Brent II EP (Fool’s Gold Records)
  • Jimi Somewhere — Nothing Gold Can Stay (Ultra Music)
  • John Carpenter — Lost Themes III (Sacred Bones Records)
  • K Michelle Dubois — The Fever Returns (Baby Robot Records)
  • Miss Grit — Imposter EP (self-released)
  • Nana Yamato — Before Sunrise (Dull Tools)
  • Nick Schofield — Glass Gallery (Backward Music)
  • Nubiyan Twist — Freedom Tales (Strut)
  • Octo Octa — She’s Calling EP (T4T LUV NRG)
  • Odette — Herald (EMI Music Australia)
  • Oh OK — The Complete Reissue (Collectors’ Choice Music)
  • Pooh Shiesty — Shiesty Season (1017)
  • Psychedelic Porn Crumpets — SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound (P-VINE)
  • Puma Blue — In Praise Of Shadows (Blue Flowers Music)
  • Rick Margitza — Sacred Hearts (Le Coq Records)
  • Roy Montgomery — Island Of Lost Souls (Forced Exposure)
  • Ryan Allen — What A Rip (Dad Pop Records)
  • Sarah Mary Chadwick — Me And Ennui Are Friends, Baby (Rice Is Nice)
  • Shovels & Rope — Busted Jukebox, Volume 3 (Dualtone Music)
  • Smith & Burrows — Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough (PIAS Group)
  • The Staves — Good Woman (Atlantic Records)
  • Strippers Union — The Undertaking (Killbeat Music)
  • Sun June — Somewhere (Run For Cover)
  • Taylor Ashton — Romanticize EP (Signature Sounds)
  • Tele Novella — Merlynn Bell (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Transatlantic — The Absolute Universe (Radiant Records)
  • Walking Papers — The Light Below (Carry On Music)
  • The Weather Station — Ignorance (Fat Possum Records)
  • The Weeknd — The Highlights (XO)

Friday, February 12

  • A.A. Williams — Songs From Isolation (Bella Union)
  • Aerial East — Try Harder (PTKF)
  • Arlissa — The Lovers EP (Bigbootyrecords)
  • Babyface Ray — Unf*ckwithable EP (The Motion Gang/EMPIRE)
  • Benjamin Louis Brody & Ian Chang — Floating Into Infinity (New Amsterdam)
  • Blue Hour Ghosts — Due (Rockshots Records)
  • Caithlin De Marrais — What Will You Do Then? (Skeletal Lightning)
  • Chris Crack — Might Delete Later (Fool’s Gold)
  • Clap Your Hands Say Yeah — New Fragility (CYHSY)
  • Claud — Super Monster (Saddest Factory)
  • Claude — Enactor EP (Side Hustle Records/The Orchard)
  • Death By Unga Bunga — Heavy Male Insecurity (Jansen Records)
  • Django Django — Glowing In The Dark (Because Music)
  • Dominique Fils-Aimé — Three Little Words (Modulor)
  • Drones — Our Hell Is Right Here (Thousand Islands Records)
  • Emile Mosseri — Minari: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Milan Records)
  • Fleur — Caring About Something Utterly Useless (Bosco Rec)
  • Florida Georgia Line — Life Rolls On (BMLG Records)
  • God Is An Astronaut — Ghost Tapes #10 (Napalm Records)
  • Heligoland — This Quiet Fire (Norman Records UK)
  • Jillette Johnson — It’s A Beautiful Day And I Love You (Moss Rose)
  • Jon Foreman — Departures EP (RE:THINK)
  • Joshua Henry — Guarantee EP (S-Curve Records/BMG.)
  • Jpegmafia — EP2! EP (EQT/Republic)
  • Kip Moore — Wild World Deluxe (Universal Music Group Nashville)
  • Kìzis — Turn (Tin Angel Records)
  • The Los Sundowns — The Los Sundowns (Lechehouse Music)
  • Lilys — A Brief History Of Amazing Letdowns (SpinART Records)
  • Luna Shadows — Digital Pacific (+1 Records/EMPIRE)
  • Mark Feldman — Sounding Point (Intakt Records)
  • The Mercy Kills — New Rule (self-released)
  • Mush — Lines Redacted (Memphis Industries)
  • Noble Oak — Stories EP (Last Gang Records)
  • The Nova Hawks — Redemption (Frontiers)
  • The Obsessives — Monastery EP (Memory Music)
  • Pale Waves — Who Am I? (Dirty Hit)
  • Paul Leary — Born Stupid (Joyful Noise)
  • Pearl Divers — The Past Ain’t Made To Last EP (German Shepherd Records)
  • Pink Sweats — Pink Planet (Atlantic Records)
  • The Pretty Reckless — Death By Rock And Roll (Fearless)
  • Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum — Thanks For Coming Out (Morpho Music)
  • The Rubens — 0202 (Ivy League Records)
  • Ryan Dugré — Three Rivers (11A Records)
  • Salt Cathedral — Carisma *isolation mixes* (Ultra Music)
  • Sanya N’Kanta — These Are The Days EP (Cash Hill Records)
  • Sia — Music — Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture (Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic)
  • Slowthai — Tyron (AWGE Label)
  • Terrible Sons — Mass EP (Nettwerk)

Friday, February 19

  • Alicia Clara — Outsider/Unusual (Hot Tramp)
  • Another Michael — New Music And Big Pop (Run For Cover Records)
  • Antlered Auntlord — Daniel Johnston Covers (HHBTM Records)
  • Anya Marina — Live And Alone In New York (Good Rope)
  • Austin Meade — Black Sheep (Snakefarm Records/UMG)
  • Bradford — Bright Hours (Foundation II)
  • Cameron Graves — Seven (Mack Avenue Records)
  • Cassandra Jenkins — An Overview On Phenomenal Nature (Ba Da Bing)
  • Edie Brickell & New Bohemians — Hunter And The Dog Star (Shuffle Records)
  • Ghetts — Conflict Of Interest (Warner)
  • Giant Swan — Do Not Be Afraid Of Tenderness EP (Keck)
  • Hand Habits — Dirt EP (Saddle Creek)
  • Hearty Har — Radio Astro (BMG)
  • The Hold Steady — Open Door Policy (Positive Jams)
  • Icon For Hire — Amorphous (Icon For Hire)
  • Isaac Dunbar — Evil Twin EP (RCA Records)
  • June Jones — Leafcutter (Remote Control Records)
  • Katy Kirby — Cool Dry Place (Keeled Scales)
  • Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds — Swing From The Sean Delear EP (In The Red Records)
  • Knocked Down — Anything But Luck (926448 Records DK2)
  • Lael Neale — Acquainted With Night (Sub Pop)
  • The Lasso — 2121 (Mello Music Group)
  • Laure Briard — Eu Voo EP (Michel Records)
  • Michael Wimberly — Afrofuturism (Temple Mountain Records)
  • Mogwai — Every Country’s Sun (Temporary Residence)
  • Ol’ Burger Beats & Vuyo — Dialogue (Jakarta Records)
  • Ole Kirkeng — Rocking Chair EP (Die With Your Boots On Records)
  • Pauline Anna Strom — Angel Tears In Sunlight (RVNG Intl.)
  • Perfume Genius — Immediately Remixes (Matador)
  • Rian Treanor — Obstacle Scattering EP (Planet Mu)
  • Ryan Dugré — Three Rivers (11A Records)
  • Sanya N’Kanta — These Are The Days EP (Missing Piece Group)
  • SG Lewis — Times (EMI Records)
  • Sheep, Dog & Wolf — Two Minds (Aphrodite)
  • Smith & Burrows — Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough (PIAS Group)
  • Spencer Burton — Coyote (Dine Alone/Still Records)
  • Tami Neilson — Chickaboom Deluxe! (Outside Music)
  • Tash Sultana — Terra Firma (Sony Music Australia)
  • Teen Daze — Breathing Tides EP (Flora)
  • Tindersticks — Distractions (City Slang)
  • Valley Maker — When The Day Leaves (Frenchkiss Records)
  • Wild Pink — A Billion Little Lights (Royal Mountain Records)

Friday, February 26

  • Alice Cooper — Detroit Stories (earMUSIC)
  • A Better Hand — Cheap Smokes And Champagne EP (Mutant League Records)
  • Black Nash — Black Nash (W&W Records)
  • Black Twig — Was Not Looking For Magic (Soliti)
  • Blanck Mass — In Ferneaux (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Bones Owens — Bones Owens (Missing Piece Group)
  • Bonnie Tyler — The Best Is Yet To Come (earMUSIC)
  • Carpool Tunnel — Bloom (Pure Noise Records)
  • Celeste — Not Your Muse (Polydor Records)
  • Charlie Hickey — Count The Stairs EP (self-released)
  • Clint Roberts — Rose Songs (Carry On Music)
  • Cloud Nothings — The Shadow I Remember (Carpark Records)
  • Curtis Salgado — Damage Control (Alligator Records)
  • Deap Vally — Digital Dream EP (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Edwin Raphael — Staring At Ceilings EP (Killbeat Music)
  • Elijah Wolf — Brighter Lighting (Trash Casual)
  • Flawes — Reverie EP (Red Bull Records)
  • Flyying Colours — Fantasy Country (Club AC30)
  • Frànçois & The Atlas Mountains — Banane Blue (Domino)
  • Glitterer — Life Is Not A Lesson (ANTI‐)
  • Grace Sanders — Gums EP (TEN/Epic Records)
  • Horace Bray — Fame, Fortune And Perfume EP (self-released)
  • Ian Munsick — Coyote Cry (Warner Music Nashville)
  • James Johnston And Steve Gullick — We Travel Time (God Unknown Records)
  • Jetty Bones — Push Back (Rise Records)
  • Jimmy Edgar — Cheetah Bend (Innovative Leisure)
  • Joanna Connor — 4801 South Indiana Avenue (Keeping The Blues Alive)
  • Joe Chambers — Samba De Maracatu (Blue Note Records)
  • Joni — Orchid Room EP (self-released)
  • Joseph Williams — Denizen Tenant (Tha Players Club)
  • Josh Groban — Harmony Deluxe (Reprise)
  • Joshua Henry — Guarantee EP (S-Curve Records/BMG)
  • Julien Baker — Little Oblivious (Matador)
  • Lastelle — Delicate EP (Year Of The Rat)
  • Lucy Spraggan — Choices (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Lydia Luce — Dark River (Smithsonian Folkways Records)
  • Madison Beer — Life Support (Epic Records)
  • Mauricio Morales — Luna (Outside in Music)
  • Maxïmo Park — Nature Always Wins (Prolifica Inc.)
  • Melvins — Working With God (Ipecac Recordings)
  • Menahan Street Band — The Exciting Sounds Of Menahan Street Band (Daptone Records)
  • Moonspell — Hermitage (Napalm Records)
  • Mustan Kuun Lapset — Kruunu (Inverse Records)
  • Neil Young And Crazy Horse — Way Down In The Rust Bucket (self-released)
  • NOFX — Single Album (Fat Wreck Chords)
  • Olivia Ellen Lloyd — Loose Cannon (Brooklyn Basement)
  • Richard Barbieri — Under A Spell (Kscope)
  • Roosevelt — Polydans (City Slang)
  • Russell Louder — Humor (Lisbon Lux Records)
  • Sam Dew — Moonlit Fools (RCA)
  • Sloping — Completed Songs (Sound as Language)
  • Smerz — Believer (XL)
  • Steve Lukather — I Found The Sun Again (Tha Players Club)
  • The Wandering Hearts — The Wandering Hearts (Decca)
  • Wenches — Effin’ Gnarly (Master Kontrol Audio)
  • Willie Nelson — That’s Life (Legacy Recordings)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×