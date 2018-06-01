Upcoming Releases: All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2018

iStock

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, June 1:

Albin Lee Meldau — About You (Astralwerks)

American Aquarium — Things Change (New West Records)

Beach Skulls — Las Dunas (PNKSLM Recordings)

Ben Howard — Noonday Dream ( Island Records

Big Freedia — Third Ward Bounce EP (Asylum Records)

BODEGA — Endless Scroll (What’s Your Rupture?)

The Coathangers — Live (Suicide Squeeze Records)

Cold Cave — You & Me & Infinity EP (Heartworm Press)

Dave Alvin And Jimmie Dale Gilmore — Downey To Lubbock (Yep Roc Records)

Def Leppard — Volume One (Bludgeon Riffola/Mercury/UMe)

Father John Misty — God’s Favorite Customer (Sub Pop)

Freedom Fry — Classic (self-released)

Gatherers — We Are Alive Beyond Repair (Equal Vision Records)

Ghost — Prequelle (Loma Vista Recordings)

Golden Dawn Arkestra — Children Of The Sun (Nine Mile Records)

Jamie Isaac — (04:30) Idler (Marathon Artists)

Joan Of Arc — 1984 (Joyful Noise Recordings)

Juliana Daugherty — Light (Western Vinyl)

Kitten — Pink Champagne EP (The Century Family Inc.)

LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) — LUMP (Dead Oceans)

MANIAC — Dead Dance Club (Dirt Cult Records)

Maps & Atlases — Lightlessness Is Nothing New (Barsuk Records)

Mazzy Star — Still EP (Rhymes Of An Hour Records)

Modeselektor — Modeselektion Vol. 04 (Monkeytown Records x Ninja Tune)

MONA — Soldier On (Bright Antenna)

Natalie Prass — The Future And The Past (ATO Records)

Neko Case — Hell-On (Anti-)

Nicki Bluhm — To Rise You Gotta Fall (Compass Records Group)

Okay Kaya — Both (self-released)

Oneohtrix Point Never — Age Of (Warp)

Patrick Higgins — Dossier (Other People)

Paul McDonald — Modern Hearts (self-released)

Pete Yorn And Scarlett Johansson — Apart EP (Capitol Music Group)

Phil Cook — People Are My Drug (Psychic Hotline)

Richard Edwards — Verdugo (Mariel Recording Company)

Roger Daltrey (of The Who) — As Long As I Have You (Polydor Records)

Ruen Brothers — All My Shades Of Blue (Ramseur Records)

Sam Evian — You, Forever (Saddle Creek)

Sons Of An Illustrious Father — Deus Sex Machina: Or, Moving Slowly Beyond Nikola Tesla (self-released)

Slapshot — Make America Hate Again (BRIDGE 9 RECORDS)

Tancred — Nightstand (Polyvinyl Record Co.)

Tiny Stills — Laughing Into The Void (Strange Animal Music)

ZZ Top — Cinco No. 2: The Second Five LPs (Rhino)

Friday, June 8:

Ali Shaheed Muhammad And Adrian Younge — The Midnight Hour (Linear Labs)

Angélique Kidjo — Remain In Light (Kravenworks)

Beechwood — Inside The Flesh Hotel (Alive Natural Sound)

Bob Schneider — Blood & Bones (Shockorama Records)

Boy Azooga — 1 2, Kung Fu! (Heavenly)

Brooke Annibale — Hold To The Light (self-released)

Claptone — Fantast (Different Recordings)

Colin Stetson — Hereditary: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Milan Records)

Dance Gavin Dance — Artificial Selection (Rise Records)

Dave Matthews Band — Come Tomorrow (RCA Records)

Dierks Bentley — The Mountain (Capitol Records Nashville)

Dott — Heart Swell (Graveface Records)

Eartheater — IRISIRI (PAN)

Erin Rae — Putting On Airs (Single Lock Records)

Fire Down Below — Hymn Of The Cosmic Man (Ripple Music)

Flasher — Constant Image (Domino Recording Company)

The Get Up Kids — Kicker EP (Polyvinyl Record Co.)

gobbinjr — manalang (Infinite Best Recordings)

Gruff Rhys — Babelsberg (Rough Trade Records)

Hilary Woods — Colt (Sacred Bones Records)

Howlin Rain — The Alligator Bride (Silver Current Records)

Jesse Dayton — The Outsider (Blue Elan Records)

Jon Hassell — Listening To Pictures (Pentimento Volume 1) (Ndeya)

Jorja Smith — Lost & Found (Famm Limited)

Kadhja Bonet — Childqueen (Fat Possum Records)

Kids See Ghosts (Kanye West And Kid Cudi) — Kids See Ghosts (GOOD Music)

Kiefer — Happysad (Stones Throw Records)

Lily Allen — No Shame (Parlophone)

Lykke Li — So Sad So Sexy (LL Recordings/RCA Records)

Mick Ronson — Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story, The Soundtrack (UMe)

Miles Kane — Coup De Grace (Columbia)

Ne-Yo — Good Man (Motown (Capitol))

Pllush — Stranger To The Pain (Father/Daughter Records)

River Whyless — Kindness, A Rebel (Roll Call Records)

serpentwithfeet — soil (Secretly Canadian)

Sheppard — Watching The Sky (Empire Of Song)

Snail Mail — Lush (Matador)

Sugarland — Bigger (Big Machine Records)

Treya Lam — Good News (Short Stuff)

Welshly Arms — No Place Is Home (Vertigo/Capitol)

Yob — Our Raw Heart (Relapse Records)

Young Widows — DECAYED: Ten Years Of Cities, Wounds, Lightness, And Pain (Temporary Residence Limited)

Friday, June 15:

Andy Jenkins — Sweet Bunch (Liberator Music)

Arthur Buck (Joseph Arthur And Peter Buck) — Arthur Buck (New West Records)

ASG — Survive Sunrise (Relapse Records)

Ben Caplan — Old Stock (Under Control Entertainment, ltd.)

Benin City — Last Night (Moshi Moshi Records)

Betty Who — Betty Pt. 1 EP (self-released)

Blushh — Thx For Asking EP ( Yellow K Records )

) Brendon Anderegg (of Mountains) — June (Thrill Jockey)

Brian Chase (of Yeah Yeah Yeahs) — Drums And Drones: Decade (Kudos Records)

Buddy Guy — The Blues Is Alive And Well (Silvertone Records)

Bulkhead — Aft Pressure (2MR)

Calpurnia — Scout EP (Royal Mountain Records)

Christina Aguilera — Liberation (RCA Records)

Chromeo — Head Over Heels (Big Beat Records)

Culture Abuse — Bay Dream (Epitaph Records)

Daphne Guinness — Daphne & The Golden Chord (Agent Anonyme Limited)

The Darkness — The Darkness — Live At Hammersmith (Cooking Vinyl UK)

Dead Girls Academy — Alchemy (Victory Records)

Diamante — Coming In Hot (Eleven Seven Music)

The English Beat — Here We Go (Here We Go Records)

Fantastic Negrito — Please Don’t Be Dead (Cooking Vinyl UK)

Fascinator — Water Sign (Spinning Top Music)

Girls Names — Stains On Silence (Tough Love Records)

Immersion (Wire’s Colin Newman & Malka Spigel) — Sleepless (Swim)

Jay Rock — Redemption (Interscope)

John Parish — Bird Dog Dante (Thrill Jockey)

Johnny Marr — Call The Comet (New Voodoo Records)

Kevin Krauter — Toss Up (Bayonet Records)

Leon Vynehall — Nothing Is Still (Ninja Tune)

Lizzy Borden — My Midnight Things (Metal Blade Records)

Madball — For The Cause (Nuclear Blast)

Marisa Anderson — Cloud Corner (Thrill Jockey Records)

Matty (of BADBADNOTGOOD) — Déjàvu (self-released)

Mayday Parade — Sunnyland (Rise Records)

Melody’s Echo Chamber — Bon Voyage (Fat Possum Records)

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones — While We’re At It (Big Rig Records)

Mike Shinoda — Post Traumatic (Warner Bros. Records)

Mourn — Sorpresa Familia (Captured Tracks)

Nicki Minaj — Queen (Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money Records)

Nick Lowe And Los Straitjackets — Tokyo Bay / Crying Inside EP (Yep Roc Records)

Onyx Collective — Lower East Suite Part Three (Big Dada)

Orange Goblin — The Wolf Bites Back (Spinefarm Records UK)

Palberta — Roach Goin’ Down (Wharf Cat Records)

Petal — Magic Gone (Run For Cover)

Protomartyr — Consolation EP (Domino Recording Company)

R+R=Now (Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) — Collagically Speaking (Capitol Records)

Rebelution — Free Rein (Baco Records)

Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever — Hope Downs (Sub Pop)

State Champs — Living Proof (Pure Noise Records)

Stuart A. Staples (of Tindersticks) — Arrhythmia (City Slang)

Sun June — Years (Keeled Scales)

swim good now — Daylight (Secret Songs)

Tangents — New Bodies (Temporary Residence Limited)

Welles — Red Trees And White Trashes (300 Entertainment)

Yuno — Moodie (Sub Pop)

Wednesday, June 20:

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — The International Artist (Atlantic)

LeAnn Rimes — Re-Imagined EP (EverLe Records)

Friday, June 22:

5 Seconds To Summer — Youngblood (Capitol Records)

Arp — Zebra (Resident Advisor)

Bebe Rexha — Expectations (Warner Bros. Records)

Ben Browning (of Cut Copy) — Even Though (Yellow Year Records)

Ben Rector — Magic (OK Kid / Activist)

The Blood Choir — Houses Of The Sun (Village Recordings)

Charlotte de Witte — The Healer EP ( novamute )

) CRAFT — White Noise And Black Metal (Season of Mist Underground Activists)

Dawes — Passwords (HUB Records II LLC)

Deathgrave — So It’s Real Now (Tankcrimes)

Dumb — Seeing Green (Mint Records)

Floating Room — False Baptism (Good Cheer Records)

Gang Gang Dance — Kazuashita (4AD)

Hatchet — Dying To Exist (Combat Records)

Jack River — Sugar Mountain (Hopeless Utopian)

James Williamson And The Pink Hearts — Behind The Shade (Leopard Lady Records)

Jeffrey Foucault — Blood Brothers (self-released)

Jill Barber — Metaphora (Outside Music)

Kamasi Washington — Heaven And Earth (Young Turks)

KHEMMIS — Desolation (Nuclear Blast)

Like A Storm — Catacombs (WM New Zealand)

Lumerians — Call Of The Void (Fuzz Club)

MARDUK — Viktoria (Century Media)

Michael Christmas — Role Model (Fool’s Gold)

Nine Inch Nails — Bad Witch (The Null Corporation)

The Orb — No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds (Cooking Vinyl)

Panic! At The Disco — Pray For The Wicked (DCD2 / Fueled By Ramen)

The Pauses — Unbuilding (Arctic Rodeo Recordings)

Project Pablo — Come To Canada You Will Like It (Verdicchio Music Publishing)

The Record Company — All Of This Life ( Concord Records)

Soulwax — Essential (DEEWEE)

Stella Donnelly — Thrush Metal EP (Secretly Canadian)

Street Dogs — Stand For Something Or Die For Nothing (Century Media)

T. Hardy Morris — Dude, The Obscure (New West Records)

Taleen Kali — Soul Songs (Lolipop Records)

TSOL — Live At The Observatory (Hardline Entertainment)

Vacationer — Mindset (Downtown)

Weathers — Kids In The Night (RCA Records)

White Ring — Gate Of Grief (Rocket Girl)

The Wild Life — Petaluma (Epitaph Records)

Wolfen Reloaded — Changing Time (Volcano Records)

The Young Mothers — Morose (Super Secret Records)

Yukon Blonde — Critical Hit (Dine Alone Records)

Friday, June 29: