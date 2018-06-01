Upcoming Releases: All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2018

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, June 1:
- Albin Lee Meldau — About You (Astralwerks)
- American Aquarium — Things Change (New West Records)
- Beach Skulls — Las Dunas (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Ben Howard — Noonday Dream (Island Records)
- Big Freedia — Third Ward Bounce EP (Asylum Records)
- BODEGA — Endless Scroll (What’s Your Rupture?)
- The Coathangers — Live (Suicide Squeeze Records)
- Cold Cave — You & Me & Infinity EP (Heartworm Press)
- Dave Alvin And Jimmie Dale Gilmore — Downey To Lubbock (Yep Roc Records)
- Def Leppard — Volume One (Bludgeon Riffola/Mercury/UMe)
- Father John Misty — God’s Favorite Customer (Sub Pop)
- Freedom Fry — Classic (self-released)
- Gatherers — We Are Alive Beyond Repair (Equal Vision Records)
- Ghost — Prequelle (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Golden Dawn Arkestra — Children Of The Sun (Nine Mile Records)
- Jamie Isaac — (04:30) Idler (Marathon Artists)
- Joan Of Arc — 1984 (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Juliana Daugherty — Light (Western Vinyl)
- Kitten — Pink Champagne EP (The Century Family Inc.)
- LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) — LUMP (Dead Oceans)
- MANIAC — Dead Dance Club (Dirt Cult Records)
- Maps & Atlases — Lightlessness Is Nothing New (Barsuk Records)
- Mazzy Star — Still EP (Rhymes Of An Hour Records)
- Modeselektor — Modeselektion Vol. 04 (Monkeytown Records x Ninja Tune)
- MONA — Soldier On (Bright Antenna)
- Natalie Prass — The Future And The Past (ATO Records)
- Neko Case — Hell-On (Anti-)
- Nicki Bluhm — To Rise You Gotta Fall (Compass Records Group)
- Okay Kaya — Both (self-released)
- Oneohtrix Point Never — Age Of (Warp)
- Patrick Higgins — Dossier (Other People)
- Paul McDonald — Modern Hearts (self-released)
- Pete Yorn And Scarlett Johansson — Apart EP (Capitol Music Group)
- Phil Cook — People Are My Drug (Psychic Hotline)
- Richard Edwards — Verdugo (Mariel Recording Company)
- Roger Daltrey (of The Who) — As Long As I Have You (Polydor Records)
- Ruen Brothers — All My Shades Of Blue (Ramseur Records)
- Sam Evian — You, Forever (Saddle Creek)
- Sons Of An Illustrious Father — Deus Sex Machina: Or, Moving Slowly Beyond Nikola Tesla (self-released)
- Slapshot — Make America Hate Again (BRIDGE 9 RECORDS)
- Tancred — Nightstand (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
- Tiny Stills — Laughing Into The Void (Strange Animal Music)
- ZZ Top — Cinco No. 2: The Second Five LPs (Rhino)
Friday, June 8:
- Ali Shaheed Muhammad And Adrian Younge — The Midnight Hour (Linear Labs)
- Angélique Kidjo — Remain In Light (Kravenworks)
- Beechwood — Inside The Flesh Hotel (Alive Natural Sound)
- Bob Schneider — Blood & Bones (Shockorama Records)
- Boy Azooga — 1 2, Kung Fu! (Heavenly)
- Brooke Annibale — Hold To The Light (self-released)
- Claptone — Fantast (Different Recordings)
- Colin Stetson — Hereditary: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Milan Records)
- Dance Gavin Dance — Artificial Selection (Rise Records)
- Dave Matthews Band — Come Tomorrow (RCA Records)
- Dierks Bentley — The Mountain (Capitol Records Nashville)
- Dott — Heart Swell (Graveface Records)
- Eartheater — IRISIRI (PAN)
- Erin Rae — Putting On Airs (Single Lock Records)
- Fire Down Below — Hymn Of The Cosmic Man (Ripple Music)
- Flasher — Constant Image (Domino Recording Company)
- The Get Up Kids — Kicker EP (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
- gobbinjr — manalang (Infinite Best Recordings)
- Gruff Rhys — Babelsberg (Rough Trade Records)
- Hilary Woods — Colt (Sacred Bones Records)
- Howlin Rain — The Alligator Bride (Silver Current Records)
- Jesse Dayton — The Outsider (Blue Elan Records)
- Jon Hassell — Listening To Pictures (Pentimento Volume 1) (Ndeya)
- Jorja Smith — Lost & Found (Famm Limited)
- Kadhja Bonet — Childqueen (Fat Possum Records)
- Kids See Ghosts (Kanye West And Kid Cudi) — Kids See Ghosts (GOOD Music)
- Kiefer — Happysad (Stones Throw Records)
- Lily Allen — No Shame (Parlophone)
- Lykke Li — So Sad So Sexy (LL Recordings/RCA Records)
- Mick Ronson — Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story, The Soundtrack (UMe)
- Miles Kane — Coup De Grace (Columbia)
- Ne-Yo — Good Man (Motown (Capitol))
- Pllush — Stranger To The Pain (Father/Daughter Records)
- River Whyless — Kindness, A Rebel (Roll Call Records)
- serpentwithfeet — soil (Secretly Canadian)
- Sheppard — Watching The Sky (Empire Of Song)
- Snail Mail — Lush (Matador)
- Sugarland — Bigger (Big Machine Records)
- Treya Lam — Good News (Short Stuff)
- Welshly Arms — No Place Is Home (Vertigo/Capitol)
- Yob — Our Raw Heart (Relapse Records)
- Young Widows — DECAYED: Ten Years Of Cities, Wounds, Lightness, And Pain (Temporary Residence Limited)
Friday, June 15:
- Andy Jenkins — Sweet Bunch (Liberator Music)
- Arthur Buck (Joseph Arthur And Peter Buck) — Arthur Buck (New West Records)
- ASG — Survive Sunrise (Relapse Records)
- Ben Caplan — Old Stock (Under Control Entertainment, ltd.)
- Benin City — Last Night (Moshi Moshi Records)
- Betty Who — Betty Pt. 1 EP (self-released)
- Blushh — Thx For Asking EP (Yellow K Records)
- Brendon Anderegg (of Mountains) — June (Thrill Jockey)
- Brian Chase (of Yeah Yeah Yeahs) — Drums And Drones: Decade (Kudos Records)
- Buddy Guy — The Blues Is Alive And Well (Silvertone Records)
- Bulkhead — Aft Pressure (2MR)
- Calpurnia — Scout EP (Royal Mountain Records)
- Christina Aguilera — Liberation (RCA Records)
- Chromeo — Head Over Heels (Big Beat Records)
- Culture Abuse — Bay Dream (Epitaph Records)
- Daphne Guinness — Daphne & The Golden Chord (Agent Anonyme Limited)
- The Darkness — The Darkness — Live At Hammersmith (Cooking Vinyl UK)
- Dead Girls Academy — Alchemy (Victory Records)
- Diamante — Coming In Hot (Eleven Seven Music)
- The English Beat — Here We Go (Here We Go Records)
- Fantastic Negrito — Please Don’t Be Dead (Cooking Vinyl UK)
- Fascinator — Water Sign (Spinning Top Music)
- Girls Names — Stains On Silence (Tough Love Records)
- Immersion (Wire’s Colin Newman & Malka Spigel) — Sleepless (Swim)
- Jay Rock — Redemption (Interscope)
- John Parish — Bird Dog Dante (Thrill Jockey)
- Johnny Marr — Call The Comet (New Voodoo Records)
- Kevin Krauter — Toss Up (Bayonet Records)
- Leon Vynehall — Nothing Is Still (Ninja Tune)
- Lizzy Borden — My Midnight Things (Metal Blade Records)
- Madball — For The Cause (Nuclear Blast)
- Marisa Anderson — Cloud Corner (Thrill Jockey Records)
- Matty (of BADBADNOTGOOD) — Déjàvu (self-released)
- Mayday Parade — Sunnyland (Rise Records)
- Melody’s Echo Chamber — Bon Voyage (Fat Possum Records)
- The Mighty Mighty Bosstones — While We’re At It (Big Rig Records)
- Mike Shinoda — Post Traumatic (Warner Bros. Records)
- Mourn — Sorpresa Familia (Captured Tracks)
- Nicki Minaj — Queen (Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money Records)
- Nick Lowe And Los Straitjackets — Tokyo Bay / Crying Inside EP (Yep Roc Records)
- Onyx Collective — Lower East Suite Part Three (Big Dada)
- Orange Goblin — The Wolf Bites Back (Spinefarm Records UK)
- Palberta — Roach Goin’ Down (Wharf Cat Records)
- Petal — Magic Gone (Run For Cover)
- Protomartyr — Consolation EP (Domino Recording Company)
- R+R=Now (Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) — Collagically Speaking (Capitol Records)
- Rebelution — Free Rein (Baco Records)
- Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever — Hope Downs (Sub Pop)
- State Champs — Living Proof (Pure Noise Records)
- Stuart A. Staples (of Tindersticks) — Arrhythmia (City Slang)
- Sun June — Years (Keeled Scales)
- swim good now — Daylight (Secret Songs)
- Tangents — New Bodies (Temporary Residence Limited)
- Welles — Red Trees And White Trashes (300 Entertainment)
- Yuno — Moodie (Sub Pop)
Wednesday, June 20:
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — The International Artist (Atlantic)
- LeAnn Rimes — Re-Imagined EP (EverLe Records)
Friday, June 22:
- 5 Seconds To Summer — Youngblood (Capitol Records)
- Arp — Zebra (Resident Advisor)
- Bebe Rexha — Expectations (Warner Bros. Records)
- Ben Browning (of Cut Copy) — Even Though (Yellow Year Records)
- Ben Rector — Magic (OK Kid / Activist)
- The Blood Choir — Houses Of The Sun (Village Recordings)
- Charlotte de Witte — The Healer EP (novamute)
- CRAFT — White Noise And Black Metal (Season of Mist Underground Activists)
- Dawes — Passwords (HUB Records II LLC)
- Deathgrave — So It’s Real Now (Tankcrimes)
- Dumb — Seeing Green (Mint Records)
- Floating Room — False Baptism (Good Cheer Records)
- Gang Gang Dance — Kazuashita (4AD)
- Hatchet — Dying To Exist (Combat Records)
- Jack River — Sugar Mountain (Hopeless Utopian)
- James Williamson And The Pink Hearts — Behind The Shade (Leopard Lady Records)
- Jeffrey Foucault — Blood Brothers (self-released)
- Jill Barber — Metaphora (Outside Music)
- Kamasi Washington — Heaven And Earth (Young Turks)
- KHEMMIS — Desolation (Nuclear Blast)
- Like A Storm — Catacombs (WM New Zealand)
- Lumerians — Call Of The Void (Fuzz Club)
- MARDUK — Viktoria (Century Media)
- Michael Christmas — Role Model (Fool’s Gold)
- Nine Inch Nails — Bad Witch (The Null Corporation)
- The Orb — No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds (Cooking Vinyl)
- Panic! At The Disco — Pray For The Wicked (DCD2 / Fueled By Ramen)
- The Pauses — Unbuilding (Arctic Rodeo Recordings)
- Project Pablo — Come To Canada You Will Like It (Verdicchio Music Publishing)
- The Record Company — All Of This Life ( Concord Records)
- Soulwax — Essential (DEEWEE)
- Stella Donnelly — Thrush Metal EP (Secretly Canadian)
- Street Dogs — Stand For Something Or Die For Nothing (Century Media)
- T. Hardy Morris — Dude, The Obscure (New West Records)
- Taleen Kali — Soul Songs (Lolipop Records)
- TSOL — Live At The Observatory (Hardline Entertainment)
- Vacationer — Mindset (Downtown)
- Weathers — Kids In The Night (RCA Records)
- White Ring — Gate Of Grief (Rocket Girl)
- The Wild Life — Petaluma (Epitaph Records)
- Wolfen Reloaded — Changing Time (Volcano Records)
- The Young Mothers — Morose (Super Secret Records)
- Yukon Blonde — Critical Hit (Dine Alone Records)
Friday, June 29:
- A Delicate Motor — Fellover My Own (SofaBurn Records)
- Alex Zhang Hungtai (Dirty Beaches) — Divine Weight (NON Worldwide)
- Beth Rowley — Gota Fría (Stoopnik Records)
- Bullet For My Valentine — Gravity (Spinefarm Records UK)
- Charles Lloyd & The Marvels + Lucinda Williams — Vanished Gardens (Capitol Records)
- Elle Belle — No Signal (Little Record Company)
- The Essex Green — Hardly Electronic (Merge Records)
- Florence And The Machine — High As Hope (Virgin EMI Records)
- Graham Nash — Over The Years… (Rhino)
- Hana Vu — How Many Times Have You Driven By EP (Luminelle Recordings)
- Happy Rhodes — Ectotrophia (Numero Group)
- Henrik Appel — Burning Bodies (PNKSLM Recordings)
- The Innocence Mission — Sun On The Square (Bella Union)
- The Interrupters — Fight The Good Fight (Hellcat Records)
- Jim James (of My Morning Jacket) — Uniform Distortion (ATO Records)
- Let’s Eat Grandma — I’m All Ears (Transgressive Records)
- The Milk Carton Kids — All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn’t Do (Anti-)
- Nik Frietas — Dark & Day (Poppy Peak)
- Protoje — A Matter Of Time (Mr Bongo)
- Ray Davies — Our Country: Americana Act II (Legacy Recordings)
- Red Baraat — Sound The People (Rhyme & Reason Records)
- The Rock*A*Teens — Sixth House (Merge Records)
- The Rubens — LO LA RU (Ivy League Records)
- Sydney Blu — Escape EP (KMS Records)
- Them Are Us Too — Amends (Dais Records)
- Tropics — Nocturnal Souls (+ FOURS)
- Various Artists — 1+1 = X Compilation (Erased Tapes)
