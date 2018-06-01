Upcoming Releases: All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2018

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, June 1:

  • Albin Lee Meldau — About You (Astralwerks)
  • American Aquarium — Things Change (New West Records)
  • Beach Skulls — Las Dunas (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Ben Howard — Noonday Dream (Island Records)
  • Big Freedia — Third Ward Bounce EP (Asylum Records)
  • BODEGA — Endless Scroll (What’s Your Rupture?)
  • The Coathangers — Live (Suicide Squeeze Records)
  • Cold Cave — You & Me & Infinity EP (Heartworm Press)
  • Dave Alvin And Jimmie Dale Gilmore — Downey To Lubbock (Yep Roc Records)
  • Def Leppard — Volume One (Bludgeon Riffola/Mercury/UMe)
  • Father John Misty — God’s Favorite Customer (Sub Pop)
  • Freedom Fry — Classic (self-released)
  • Gatherers — We Are Alive Beyond Repair (Equal Vision Records)
  • Ghost — Prequelle (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Golden Dawn Arkestra — Children Of The Sun (Nine Mile Records)
  • Jamie Isaac — (04:30) Idler (Marathon Artists)
  • Joan Of Arc — 1984 (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Juliana Daugherty — Light (Western Vinyl)
  • Kitten — Pink Champagne EP (The Century Family Inc.)
  • LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) — LUMP (Dead Oceans)
  • MANIAC — Dead Dance Club (Dirt Cult Records)
  • Maps & Atlases — Lightlessness Is Nothing New (Barsuk Records)
  • Mazzy Star — Still EP (Rhymes Of An Hour Records)
  • Modeselektor — Modeselektion Vol. 04 (Monkeytown Records x Ninja Tune)
  • MONA — Soldier On (Bright Antenna)
  • Natalie Prass — The Future And The Past (ATO Records)
  • Neko Case — Hell-On (Anti-)
  • Nicki Bluhm — To Rise You Gotta Fall (Compass Records Group)
  • Okay Kaya — Both (self-released)
  • Oneohtrix Point Never — Age Of (Warp)
  • Patrick Higgins — Dossier (Other People)
  • Paul McDonald — Modern Hearts (self-released)
  • Pete Yorn And Scarlett Johansson — Apart EP (Capitol Music Group)
  • Phil Cook — People Are My Drug (Psychic Hotline)
  • Richard Edwards — Verdugo (Mariel Recording Company)
  • Roger Daltrey (of The Who) — As Long As I Have You (Polydor Records)
  • Ruen Brothers — All My Shades Of Blue (Ramseur Records)
  • Sam Evian — You, Forever (Saddle Creek)
  • Sons Of An Illustrious Father — Deus Sex Machina: Or, Moving Slowly Beyond Nikola Tesla (self-released)
  • Slapshot — Make America Hate Again (BRIDGE 9 RECORDS)
  • Tancred — Nightstand (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • Tiny Stills — Laughing Into The Void (Strange Animal Music)
  • ZZ Top — Cinco No. 2: The Second Five LPs (Rhino)

Friday, June 8:

  • Ali Shaheed Muhammad And Adrian Younge — The Midnight Hour (Linear Labs)
  • Angélique Kidjo — Remain In Light (Kravenworks)
  • Beechwood — Inside The Flesh Hotel (Alive Natural Sound)
  • Bob Schneider — Blood & Bones (Shockorama Records)
  • Boy Azooga — 1 2, Kung Fu! (Heavenly)
  • Brooke Annibale — Hold To The Light (self-released)
  • Claptone — Fantast (Different Recordings)
  • Colin Stetson — Hereditary: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Milan Records)
  • Dance Gavin Dance — Artificial Selection (Rise Records)
  • Dave Matthews Band — Come Tomorrow (RCA Records)
  • Dierks Bentley — The Mountain (Capitol Records Nashville)
  • Dott — Heart Swell (Graveface Records)
  • Eartheater — IRISIRI (PAN)
  • Erin Rae — Putting On Airs (Single Lock Records)
  • Fire Down Below — Hymn Of The Cosmic Man (Ripple Music)
  • Flasher — Constant Image (Domino Recording Company)
  • The Get Up Kids — Kicker EP (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • gobbinjr — manalang (Infinite Best Recordings)
  • Gruff Rhys — Babelsberg (Rough Trade Records)
  • Hilary Woods — Colt (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Howlin Rain — The Alligator Bride (Silver Current Records)
  • Jesse Dayton — The Outsider (Blue Elan Records)
  • Jon Hassell — Listening To Pictures (Pentimento Volume 1) (Ndeya)
  • Jorja Smith — Lost & Found (Famm Limited)
  • Kadhja Bonet — Childqueen (Fat Possum Records)
  • Kids See Ghosts (Kanye West And Kid Cudi) — Kids See Ghosts (GOOD Music)
  • Kiefer — Happysad (Stones Throw Records)
  • Lily Allen — No Shame (Parlophone)
  • Lykke Li — So Sad So Sexy (LL Recordings/RCA Records)
  • Mick Ronson — Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story, The Soundtrack (UMe)
  • Miles Kane — Coup De Grace (Columbia)
  • Ne-Yo — Good Man (Motown (Capitol))
  • Pllush — Stranger To The Pain (Father/Daughter Records)
  • River Whyless — Kindness, A Rebel (Roll Call Records)
  • serpentwithfeet — soil (Secretly Canadian)
  • Sheppard — Watching The Sky (Empire Of Song)
  • Snail Mail — Lush (Matador)
  • Sugarland — Bigger (Big Machine Records)
  • Treya Lam — Good News (Short Stuff)
  • Welshly Arms — No Place Is Home (Vertigo/Capitol)
  • Yob — Our Raw Heart (Relapse Records)
  • Young Widows — DECAYED: Ten Years Of Cities, Wounds, Lightness, And Pain (Temporary Residence Limited)

Friday, June 15:

  • Andy Jenkins — Sweet Bunch (Liberator Music)
  • Arthur Buck (Joseph Arthur And Peter Buck) — Arthur Buck (New West Records)
  • ASG — Survive Sunrise (Relapse Records)
  • Ben Caplan — Old Stock (Under Control Entertainment, ltd.)
  • Benin City — Last Night (Moshi Moshi Records)
  • Betty Who — Betty Pt. 1 EP (self-released)
  • Blushh — Thx For Asking EP (Yellow K Records)
  • Brendon Anderegg (of Mountains) — June (Thrill Jockey)
  • Brian Chase (of Yeah Yeah Yeahs) — Drums And Drones: Decade (Kudos Records)
  • Buddy Guy — The Blues Is Alive And Well (Silvertone Records)
  • Bulkhead — Aft Pressure (2MR)
  • Calpurnia — Scout EP (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Christina Aguilera — Liberation (RCA Records)
  • Chromeo — Head Over Heels (Big Beat Records)
  • Culture Abuse — Bay Dream (Epitaph Records)
  • Daphne Guinness — Daphne & The Golden Chord (Agent Anonyme Limited)
  • The Darkness — The Darkness — Live At Hammersmith (Cooking Vinyl UK)
  • Dead Girls Academy — Alchemy (Victory Records)
  • Diamante — Coming In Hot (Eleven Seven Music)
  • The English Beat — Here We Go (Here We Go Records)
  • Fantastic Negrito — Please Don’t Be Dead (Cooking Vinyl UK)
  • Fascinator — Water Sign (Spinning Top Music)
  • Girls Names — Stains On Silence (Tough Love Records)
  • Immersion (Wire’s Colin Newman & Malka Spigel) — Sleepless (Swim)
  • Jay Rock — Redemption (Interscope)
  • John Parish — Bird Dog Dante (Thrill Jockey)
  • Johnny Marr — Call The Comet (New Voodoo Records)
  • Kevin Krauter — Toss Up (Bayonet Records)
  • Leon Vynehall — Nothing Is Still (Ninja Tune)
  • Lizzy Borden — My Midnight Things (Metal Blade Records)
  • Madball — For The Cause (Nuclear Blast)
  • Marisa Anderson — Cloud Corner (Thrill Jockey Records)
  • Matty (of BADBADNOTGOOD) — Déjàvu (self-released)
  • Mayday Parade — Sunnyland (Rise Records)
  • Melody’s Echo Chamber — Bon Voyage (Fat Possum Records)
  • The Mighty Mighty Bosstones — While We’re At It (Big Rig Records)
  • Mike Shinoda — Post Traumatic (Warner Bros. Records)
  • Mourn — Sorpresa Familia (Captured Tracks)
  • Nicki Minaj — Queen (Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money Records)
  • Nick Lowe And Los Straitjackets — Tokyo Bay / Crying Inside EP (Yep Roc Records)
  • Onyx Collective — Lower East Suite Part Three (Big Dada)
  • Orange Goblin — The Wolf Bites Back (Spinefarm Records UK)
  • Palberta — Roach Goin’ Down (Wharf Cat Records)
  • Petal — Magic Gone (Run For Cover)
  • Protomartyr — Consolation EP (Domino Recording Company)
  • R+R=Now (Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) — Collagically Speaking (Capitol Records)
  • Rebelution — Free Rein (Baco Records)
  • Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever — Hope Downs (Sub Pop)
  • State Champs — Living Proof (Pure Noise Records)
  • Stuart A. Staples (of Tindersticks) — Arrhythmia (City Slang)
  • Sun June — Years (Keeled Scales)
  • swim good now — Daylight (Secret Songs)
  • Tangents — New Bodies (Temporary Residence Limited)
  • Welles — Red Trees And White Trashes (300 Entertainment)
  • Yuno — Moodie (Sub Pop)

Wednesday, June 20:

  • A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — The International Artist (Atlantic)
  • LeAnn Rimes — Re-Imagined EP (EverLe Records)

Friday, June 22:

  • 5 Seconds To Summer — Youngblood (Capitol Records)
  • Arp — Zebra (Resident Advisor)
  • Bebe Rexha — Expectations (Warner Bros. Records)
  • Ben Browning (of Cut Copy) — Even Though (Yellow Year Records)
  • Ben Rector — Magic (OK Kid / Activist)
  • The Blood Choir — Houses Of The Sun (Village Recordings)
  • Charlotte de Witte — The Healer EP (novamute)
  • CRAFT — White Noise And Black Metal (Season of Mist Underground Activists)
  • Dawes — Passwords (HUB Records II LLC)
  • Deathgrave — So It’s Real Now (Tankcrimes)
  • Dumb — Seeing Green (Mint Records)
  • Floating Room — False Baptism (Good Cheer Records)
  • Gang Gang Dance — Kazuashita (4AD)
  • Hatchet — Dying To Exist (Combat Records)
  • Jack River — Sugar Mountain (Hopeless Utopian)
  • James Williamson And The Pink Hearts — Behind The Shade (Leopard Lady Records)
  • Jeffrey Foucault — Blood Brothers (self-released)
  • Jill Barber — Metaphora (Outside Music)
  • Kamasi Washington — Heaven And Earth (Young Turks)
  • KHEMMIS — Desolation (Nuclear Blast)
  • Like A Storm — Catacombs (WM New Zealand)
  • Lumerians — Call Of The Void (Fuzz Club)
  • MARDUK — Viktoria (Century Media)
  • Michael Christmas — Role Model (Fool’s Gold)
  • Nine Inch Nails — Bad Witch (The Null Corporation)
  • The Orb — No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Panic! At The Disco — Pray For The Wicked (DCD2 / Fueled By Ramen)
  • The Pauses — Unbuilding (Arctic Rodeo Recordings)
  • Project Pablo — Come To Canada You Will Like It (Verdicchio Music Publishing)
  • The Record Company — All Of This Life ( Concord Records)
  • Soulwax — Essential (DEEWEE)
  • Stella Donnelly — Thrush Metal EP (Secretly Canadian)
  • Street Dogs — Stand For Something Or Die For Nothing (Century Media)
  • T. Hardy Morris — Dude, The Obscure (New West Records)
  • Taleen Kali — Soul Songs (Lolipop Records)
  • TSOL — Live At The Observatory (Hardline Entertainment)
  • Vacationer — Mindset (Downtown)
  • Weathers — Kids In The Night (RCA Records)
  • White Ring — Gate Of Grief (Rocket Girl)
  • The Wild Life — Petaluma (Epitaph Records)
  • Wolfen Reloaded — Changing Time (Volcano Records)
  • The Young Mothers — Morose (Super Secret Records)
  • Yukon Blonde — Critical Hit (Dine Alone Records)

Friday, June 29:

  • A Delicate Motor — Fellover My Own (SofaBurn Records)
  • Alex Zhang Hungtai (Dirty Beaches) — Divine Weight (NON Worldwide)
  • Beth Rowley — Gota Fría (Stoopnik Records)
  • Bullet For My Valentine — Gravity (Spinefarm Records UK)
  • Charles Lloyd & The Marvels + Lucinda Williams — Vanished Gardens (Capitol Records)
  • Elle Belle — No Signal (Little Record Company)
  • The Essex Green — Hardly Electronic (Merge Records)
  • Florence And The Machine — High As Hope (Virgin EMI Records)
  • Graham Nash — Over The Years… (Rhino)
  • Hana Vu — How Many Times Have You Driven By EP (Luminelle Recordings)
  • Happy Rhodes — Ectotrophia (Numero Group)
  • Henrik Appel — Burning Bodies (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • The Innocence Mission — Sun On The Square (Bella Union)
  • The Interrupters — Fight The Good Fight (Hellcat Records)
  • Jim James (of My Morning Jacket) — Uniform Distortion (ATO Records)
  • Let’s Eat Grandma — I’m All Ears (Transgressive Records)
  • The Milk Carton Kids — All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn’t Do (Anti-)
  • Nik Frietas — Dark & Day (Poppy Peak)
  • Protoje — A Matter Of Time (Mr Bongo)
  • Ray Davies — Our Country: Americana Act II (Legacy Recordings)
  • Red Baraat — Sound The People (Rhyme & Reason Records)
  • The Rock*A*Teens — Sixth House (Merge Records)
  • The Rubens — LO LA RU (Ivy League Records)
  • Sydney Blu — Escape EP (KMS Records)
  • Them Are Us Too — Amends (Dais Records)
  • Tropics — Nocturnal Souls (+ FOURS)
  • Various Artists — 1+1 = X Compilation (Erased Tapes)

