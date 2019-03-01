All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2019

03.01.19

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, March 1

  • 2 Chainz — Rap Or Go To The League (Def Jam)
  • Absolutely Not — Problematic (No Trend Records)
  • Andreya Triana — Life In Colour (Hi-Tea Records)
  • Andrew Leahey — Airwaves (Skyline Music)
  • Angel-Ho — Death Becomes Her (Hyperdub)
  • Ari & Mia — Sew The City (self-released)
  • Austin Meade — Waves (7013 Records)
  • Bobby Long — Sultans (Compass Records)
  • Browbeat — Remove The Control (Indelirium Records)
  • Bryan Adams — Shine A Light (Polydor Records)
  • Bus — Never Decide (Bus — Never Decide)
  • The Cactus Blossoms — Easy Way (Walkie Talkie Records)
  • CFCF — Liquid Colours (self-released)
  • Charles X — EID2 (Ambiguous Music Group)
  • Chrome Waves — A Grief Observed (Disorder Records)
  • Citizen Cope — Heroin And Helicopters (RainWater Recordings)
  • Criminal Hygiene — Run It Again (Dangerbird Records)
  • Cube — Decoy Street (Superior Viaduct)
  • Darkwater — Human (Ulterium Records)
  • Dear Boy — The Strawberry EP (Easy Hell)
  • Della Mae — The Butcher Shoppe EP (Rounder Records)
  • Delicate Steve — ‘Till I Burn Up (ANTI‐)
  • Desert Ships — Eastern Flow (Desert Ships)
  • DJ Plead — Pleats Plead EP (Nervous Horizon)
  • Durand Jones & The Indications — American Love Call (Dead Oceans)
  • Fate McAfee — Diesel Palomino (Slough Water Records)
  • Fews — Into Red (PIAS Group)
  • Frankie And The Witch Fingers — ZAM (Greenway Records)
  • Gang Of Four — Happy Now (PledgeMusic)
  • Gold Connections — Like A Shadow EP (EggHunt Records)
  • Hand Habits — Placeholder (Saddle Creek)
  • Hawksley Workman — Median Age Wasteland (Isadora Records)
  • Heretical Sect — Heretical Sect EP (Caligari Records)
  • Hozier — Wasteland, Baby! (Island)
  • The Japanese House — Good At Falling (Dirty Hit)
  • JD Simo — Off At 11 (Crows Feet Records)
  • Jon And Roy — Here (Blue Heron Music)
  • Jonathan — To Hold (LAA)
  • Jonny Kosmo — Jonny Kosmo (Slimehouse)
  • Kerchief — Fluke (Mint 400 Records)
  • Ian Brown (of The Stone Roses) — Ripples (Black Koi)
  • In Flames — I, The Mask (Nuclear Blast)
  • Laurice — Bad Boy (Mighty Mouth Music)
  • Lemaitre — Fast Lovers EP (Astralwerks)
  • Little Simz — GREY Area (AGE 101)
  • Living Hour — Softer Faces (Kanine Records)
  • Lonesome Shack — Desert Dreams (Alive Naturalsound Records)
  • Lost Leaders — Promises Promises (PledgeMusic)
  • Mansionair — Shadowboxer (Glassnote Records)
  • Mary Bragg — Violets As Camouflage (Tone Tree Music)
  • Masked Intruder — III (Pure Noise Records)
  • Maxïmo Park — As Long As We Keep Moving (Cooking Vinyl Limited)
  • Mike Edel — Thresholds (PENNANT)
  • Mike Tramp — Stray From The Flock (Mighty Music)
  • Mint Field — Mientras Esperas EP (Innovative Leisure)
  • Motherhood — Dear Bongo (Forward Music Group)
  • Nude Shoes — Suburban Ceremonies EP (Know Hope Records LLC)
  • Octo Octa — For Lovers EP (Technicolour)
  • Pink Mexico — Dump (Little Dickman Records)
  • Pinty — City Limits EP (Rhythm Section International)
  • Pond — Tasmania (Marathon Artists)
  • Pool Kids — Music To Practice Safe Sex To (Skeletal Lightning)
  • Potty Mouth — Snafu (Get Better Records)
  • Primer — Novelty (YHS Records)
  • Quaker City Night Hawks — QCNH (Lightning Rod Rec.)
  • Queensrÿche — The Verdict (Century Media)
  • Reese Wynans — Sweet Release (J&R Adventures)
  • Rock Goddess — This Time (PledgeMusic)
  • Royal Trux — White Stuff (Fat Possum Records)
  • Scott Gilmore — Two Roomed Motel (Crammed Discs)
  • Shy Girls — Bird On The Wing (Keep Cool Projects/RCA Records)
  • Sigrid — Sucker Punch (Island)
  • Sisters Of Suffocation — Humans Are Broken (Napalm Records)
  • Skinny Lister — The Story Is… (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Statement — Force Of Life (Target/Mighty Music)
  • Steve Poltz — Shine On (Red House Records)
  • Stillhound — Strangers Will Not Thank You (self-released)
  • Swan’s Chamber — Swan’s Chamber EP (Leaving Records)
  • Swazi Gold — Jehovah’s Whispers (Research Records)
  • Tanya Tagaq — Toothsayer EP (Six Shooter Records)
  • Teen — Good Fruit (Carpark Records)
  • Tics — Agnostic Funk (Tomatenplatten)
  • Tim Bowness — Flowers At The Scene (InsideOut Records)
  • Tom Walker — What A Time To Be Alive (Relentless Records)
  • Ulysses Owens Jr. — Songs Of Freedom (Resilience Music)
  • Upsahl — Hindsight 20/20 EP (WHIPPIN)
  • Vesper Wood — Instar (Otta Viktoria Records)
  • Wearemarvin — Wearemarvin EP (La Pochette Surprise Records)
  • Weezer — The Black Album (Atlantic
  • While She Sleeps — So What? (Spinefarm Records UK)
  • Yves Jarvis (formerly Un Blonde) — The Same But By Different Means (ANTI‐)

