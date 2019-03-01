Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, March 1
- 2 Chainz — Rap Or Go To The League (Def Jam)
- Absolutely Not — Problematic (No Trend Records)
- Andreya Triana — Life In Colour (Hi-Tea Records)
- Andrew Leahey — Airwaves (Skyline Music)
- Angel-Ho — Death Becomes Her (Hyperdub)
- Ari & Mia — Sew The City (self-released)
- Austin Meade — Waves (7013 Records)
- Bobby Long — Sultans (Compass Records)
- Browbeat — Remove The Control (Indelirium Records)
- Bryan Adams — Shine A Light (Polydor Records)
- Bus — Never Decide (Bus — Never Decide)
- The Cactus Blossoms — Easy Way (Walkie Talkie Records)
- CFCF — Liquid Colours (self-released)
- Charles X — EID2 (Ambiguous Music Group)
- Chrome Waves — A Grief Observed (Disorder Records)
- Citizen Cope — Heroin And Helicopters (RainWater Recordings)
- Criminal Hygiene — Run It Again (Dangerbird Records)
- Cube — Decoy Street (Superior Viaduct)
- Darkwater — Human (Ulterium Records)
- Dear Boy — The Strawberry EP (Easy Hell)
- Della Mae — The Butcher Shoppe EP (Rounder Records)
- Delicate Steve — ‘Till I Burn Up (ANTI‐)
- Desert Ships — Eastern Flow (Desert Ships)
- DJ Plead — Pleats Plead EP (Nervous Horizon)
- Durand Jones & The Indications — American Love Call (Dead Oceans)
- Fate McAfee — Diesel Palomino (Slough Water Records)
- Fews — Into Red (PIAS Group)
- Frankie And The Witch Fingers — ZAM (Greenway Records)
- Gang Of Four — Happy Now (PledgeMusic)
- Gold Connections — Like A Shadow EP (EggHunt Records)
- Hand Habits — Placeholder (Saddle Creek)
- Hawksley Workman — Median Age Wasteland (Isadora Records)
- Heretical Sect — Heretical Sect EP (Caligari Records)
- Hozier — Wasteland, Baby! (Island)
- The Japanese House — Good At Falling (Dirty Hit)
- JD Simo — Off At 11 (Crows Feet Records)
- Jon And Roy — Here (Blue Heron Music)
- Jonathan — To Hold (LAA)
- Jonny Kosmo — Jonny Kosmo (Slimehouse)
- Kerchief — Fluke (Mint 400 Records)
- Ian Brown (of The Stone Roses) — Ripples (Black Koi)
- In Flames — I, The Mask (Nuclear Blast)
- Laurice — Bad Boy (Mighty Mouth Music)
- Lemaitre — Fast Lovers EP (Astralwerks)
- Little Simz — GREY Area (AGE 101)
- Living Hour — Softer Faces (Kanine Records)
- Lonesome Shack — Desert Dreams (Alive Naturalsound Records)
- Lost Leaders — Promises Promises (PledgeMusic)
- Mansionair — Shadowboxer (Glassnote Records)
- Mary Bragg — Violets As Camouflage (Tone Tree Music)
- Masked Intruder — III (Pure Noise Records)
- Maxïmo Park — As Long As We Keep Moving (Cooking Vinyl Limited)
- Mike Edel — Thresholds (PENNANT)
- Mike Tramp — Stray From The Flock (Mighty Music)
- Mint Field — Mientras Esperas EP (Innovative Leisure)
- Motherhood — Dear Bongo (Forward Music Group)
- Nude Shoes — Suburban Ceremonies EP (Know Hope Records LLC)
- Octo Octa — For Lovers EP (Technicolour)
- Pink Mexico — Dump (Little Dickman Records)
- Pinty — City Limits EP (Rhythm Section International)
- Pond — Tasmania (Marathon Artists)
- Pool Kids — Music To Practice Safe Sex To (Skeletal Lightning)
- Potty Mouth — Snafu (Get Better Records)
- Primer — Novelty (YHS Records)
- Quaker City Night Hawks — QCNH (Lightning Rod Rec.)
- Queensrÿche — The Verdict (Century Media)
- Reese Wynans — Sweet Release (J&R Adventures)
- Rock Goddess — This Time (PledgeMusic)
- Royal Trux — White Stuff (Fat Possum Records)
- Scott Gilmore — Two Roomed Motel (Crammed Discs)
- Shy Girls — Bird On The Wing (Keep Cool Projects/RCA Records)
- Sigrid — Sucker Punch (Island)
- Sisters Of Suffocation — Humans Are Broken (Napalm Records)
- Skinny Lister — The Story Is… (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Statement — Force Of Life (Target/Mighty Music)
- Steve Poltz — Shine On (Red House Records)
- Stillhound — Strangers Will Not Thank You (self-released)
- Swan’s Chamber — Swan’s Chamber EP (Leaving Records)
- Swazi Gold — Jehovah’s Whispers (Research Records)
- Tanya Tagaq — Toothsayer EP (Six Shooter Records)
- Teen — Good Fruit (Carpark Records)
- Tics — Agnostic Funk (Tomatenplatten)
- Tim Bowness — Flowers At The Scene (InsideOut Records)
- Tom Walker — What A Time To Be Alive (Relentless Records)
- Ulysses Owens Jr. — Songs Of Freedom (Resilience Music)
- Upsahl — Hindsight 20/20 EP (WHIPPIN)
- Vesper Wood — Instar (Otta Viktoria Records)
- Wearemarvin — Wearemarvin EP (La Pochette Surprise Records)
- Weezer — The Black Album (Atlantic
- While She Sleeps — So What? (Spinefarm Records UK)
- Yves Jarvis (formerly Un Blonde) — The Same But By Different Means (ANTI‐)