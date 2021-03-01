Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, March 5

A Day To Remember — You’re Welcome (Fueled By Ramen)

Adult Mom — Driver (Epitaph Records)

Alex Bleeker — Heaven On The Faultline (Night Bloom Records)

The Anchoress — The Art Of Losing (Kscope)

Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus — These 13 (Thirty Tigers)

Arab Strap — As Days Get Dark (Rock Action/Best & Fairest)

Barbarossa — Love Here Listen (Memphis Industries)

Bernice — Eau De Bonjourno (Telephone Explosion)

Charles Ellsworth — Honeysuckle Summer (Burro Borracho Records)

Charlie Peacock — Trout Creek Ranch (Twenty Ten Music)

Chevelle — NIRATIAS (Epic Records)

Daniel Kehoe — Disco Body Buzz (Tin Angel)

Decent Criminal — DC EP (Sell The Heart Records)

Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats — Unlocked 1.5 EP (Loma Vista)

Dodie — Build A Problem (The Orchard)

Dreamshade — A Pale Blue Dot (Horang Music)

The Drive — Can You Feel It (RCA)

Elizabeth And The Catapult — Sincerely, E (Compass Records)

Field Works — Cedars (Rollercoaster Records)

Fruit Bats — The Pet Parade (Merge Records)

Gabrielle — Do It Again (BMG)

Genesis Owusu — Smiling With No Teeth (Ourness)

G.S. Schray — The Changing Account (Last Resort)

The Horrors — Lout EP (Wolf Tone)

Ian Sweet — Show Me How You Disappear (Polyvinyl)

Jay Gonzalez — Back To The Hive (Middlebrow Records)

Jaz Elise — The Golden Hour EP (In.Digg.Nation Collective)

Jessy Rose — Are You Home? EP (Killing A Friend)

John-Robert — Healthy Baby Boy, Part 1 (Nice Life Recording Company/Warner Records)

John Sharkey III — Shoot Out The Cameras (Mistletone Records)

Judith Hill — Baby, I’m Hollywood (Regime Music Group)

Juliet Quick — Glass Years EP (Substitute Scene Records)

Kings Of Leon — When You See Yourself (RCA Records)

Leon III — Antlers In Velvet (Monosonic)

Mere Women — Romantic Notions (Poison City)

Oliver Jean And April March — Palladium EP (Third Man Records)

Painted Shrines — Heaven And Holy (Woodsist)

Pat Metheny — Road To The Sun (Modern Recordings)

Quintin Copper & Nas Mellow — Paradise (Sonar Kollektiv)

Soul Station — Now And Then (UMe)

Postdata — Twin Flames (Paper Bag Records)

Ron Gallo — Peacemeal (New West Records)

The Spill Canvas — Conduit (Pure Noise Records)

Spirit Award — Lunatic House (Share It Music)

Steve Almaas — Everywhere You’ve Been (Lonesome Whippoorwill)

Thirdface — Do It With A Smile (Exploding In Sound Records)

Thomas Blondet & Steven Rubin — Sea Songs EP (Rhythm & Culture Music)

Tigers Jaw — I Won’t Care How You Remember Me (Hopeless Records)

Various Artists — Coming 2 America (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Def Jam Recordings)

William The Conqueror — Maverick Thinker (Chrysalis Records)

Zara Larsson — Poster Girl (Epic Records)

Friday, March 12

Allie Crow Buckley — Moonlit And Devious (Night Bloom Records)

Baby Boys — Threesome (Transgressive Records)

Blackmore’s Night — Nature’s Light (earMUSIC)

Cactus Flowers — Solace EP (People.Parties.Places)

Cameron Knowler & Eli Winter — Anticipation (American Dreams Records)

Charles Lloyd & The Marvels — Tone Poem (Blue Note Records)

Chez Kane — Chez Kane (Frontiers Music)

Colin Miller — Hook EP (Oof Records)

Cool Ghouls — At George’s Zoo (Melodic/Empty Cellar)

DeeCRACKS — Serious Issues (uhfrecords)

Dollar Signs — Hearts Of Gold (Pure Noise Records)

Do Nothing — Glueland EP (Exact Truth)

Electric Jalaba — El Hal / The Feeling (Strut Records)

Flo Chase — Toi (Dull Tools)

Haerts — Dream Nation (Rix Records/The Orchard & Humming Records)

Hanalei — Black Snow (A-F Records)

The Horrors — Lout EP (Wolf Tone/Virgin Music Label & Artist Services)

Israel Nash — Topaz (Loose Music)

Issa — Queen Of Broken Hearts (Frontiers)

Jaialai — As Sweet As It Was EP (Super Music Group)

James Levy — Soldier (Side Hustle Records)

Joel Gabrielsson — Citadel EP (Jivvär Records)

Jordan Hart — Only Pieces Of The Truth EP (Believe)

Justin Courtney Pierre — An Anthropologist On Mars (Epitaph Records)

Kelly McFarling — Deep The Habit (self-released)

Lake Street Dive — Obviously (Nonesuch)

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson — Theory Of Ice (You’ve Changed Records)

Louisahhh — The Practice Of Freedom (He.She.They)

Mike Dillon — Shoot The Moon / Suitcase Man / 1918 (Royal Potato Family)

Minutian — Magical Thinking (Inverse Records)

Neil Frances — Stay Strong Play Long (Ninja Tune)

Nubiyan Twist — Freedom Fables (Strut)

Ocie Elliot — Slow Tide EP (Nettwerk)

The Paper Kites — Roses (Nettwerk)

Pet Needs — Fractured Party Music (Xtra Mile)

Perfume Genius — Immediately Remixes (Matador)

Pino Palladino and Blake Mills — Notes With Attachments (New Deal/Impulse)

Raissa — Herogirl EP (Zelig Records/Columbia)

Reza Safinia — Yin (Terrorbird)

Rob Zombie — The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Conspiracy (Nuclear Blast)

Ronnie Atkins — One Shot (Frontiers)

Saga — Symmetry (earMUSIC)

Selena Gomez — Revelación EP (Interscope)

Somni — Somni Presents: Up Too Early Volume 2 (Friends of Friends)

Stepney Sisters — Stepney Sisters (Alcopop)

Valerie June — The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers (Fantasy Records)

The Vices — Looking For Faces (Mattan Records)

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno — Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno (Free Dirt Records)

Friday, March 19

24/7 Diva Heaven — Stress (NOISOLUTION)

Alex Somers — Siblings (Travelling the Groove Records)

Alex Somers — Siblings 2 (Travelling the Groove Records)

Alice Phoebe Lou — Glow (self-released)

American Culture — For My Animals (HHBTM Records)

Bass Race — Tender Vittles (Northern Transmissions)

Becca Mancari — Juniata EP (Captured Tracks)

Bell Orchestre — House Music (Erased Tapes Records)

Blanketman — National Trust EP (PIAS)

The Blue Stones — Hidden Gems (Entertainment One)

The Bones Of J.R. Jones — A Celebration EP (Technicolour)

Chad Vangaalen — World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener (Sub Pop)

Chinah — Feels Like Forever (The Orchard)

Colin Miller — Hook EP (Chess Club Records)

Dad Sports — I Am Just A Boy Leave Me Alone !!! EP (Grand Jury Music)

Daniel Lanois — Heavy Sun (Maker Series)

David Olney — Whispers And Sighs (Schoolkids Records)

Deniz Cuylan — No Such Thing As Free Will (Hush Hush)

Frances Luke Accord — Sunnyside EP (Two-Dale Records)

Gentlemen’s Dub Club — Down To Earth (Easy Star Records)

Greg Skaff — Polaris (SMK Jazz)

Guapdad 4000 and Illmind — 1176 (Paradise Rising)

Harry Connick Jr. — Alone With My Faith (Verve)

Jane Inc. — Number One (Telephone Explosion)

Janet Simpson — Safe Distance (Cornelius Chapel Records)

Jon Batiste — We Are (Verve)

Lana Del Rey — Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Interscope Records/Polydor Records)

Lo Talker — A Comedy Of Errors (Arts & Crafts)

Michael Feuerstack — Harmonize The Moon (Forward Music Group)

Michigander — Everything Will Be OK Eventually EP (C3 Records)

Middle Kids — Today We’re The Greatest (Domino)

Mint Julep — In A Deep & Dreamless Sleep (Western Vinyl)

Morgan Wade — Reckless (Thirty Tigers)

New Bums — Last Time I Saw Grace (Drag City Records)

Nik Bärtsch — Entendre (ECM Records)

Nitin Sawhney — Immigrants (Outcaste Records)

The Oddness — Distant Voices EP (Eskimo Recordings)

Otzeki — Now Is A Long Time (Akira Records)

Palm Ghosts — Lifeboat Candidate (Becky Warren)

Real Numbers — Brighter Then EP (Slumberland Records)

Riley Pearce — Love And Other Stuff EP (Nettwerk)

Rivals — Sad Looks Pretty On Me (Smart Punk Records)

Ronna Reason — Ronna Reason EP (Damaged Disco)

Safety — Greetings from The Sunshine State EP (Jetsam-Flotsam)

Serj Tankian — Elasticity EP (Alchemy Recordings)

Show Me The Body — Survive EP (Loma Vista)

The Snuts — W.L. (Parlophone)

Souleye — Hunting Teardrops (self-released)

Special Request — DJ Kicks (K7)

Steve Gulley And Tim Stafford — Still Here (Crossroads Label Group)

Sting — Duets (Universal Music Group)

Stoner Control — Sparkle Endlessly (Sound Judgement)

Tearjerker — Deep End EP (Bombshell Radio)

Tunnelvisions — End Of Time EP (Forced Exposure)

Vallens — In Era (Hand Drawn Dracula)

Vegyn — Like A Good Old Friend EP (PLZ Make It Ruins)

Veronica Swift — This Bitter Earth (Mack Avenue Records)

William Doyle — Great Spans Of Muddy Time (Tough Love Records)

Ziggy Alberts — Searching For Freedom (Alberts & Co. Music)

Friday, March 26

24kGoldn — El Dorado (Columbia)

Afternoon Bike Ride — Skipping Stones EP (Friends of Friends Music)

AJR — OK Orchestra (Bmg Rights Management)

The Alex Leach Band — I’m The Happiest When I’m Moving (Mountain Home Records)

Anna Fox Rochinski — Cherry (Don Giovanni Records)

The Antlers — Green To Gold (ANTI‐)

Band Of Spice — By The Corner Of Tomorrow (Scarlet Records)

Ben Howard — Collections From The Whiteout (Island Records)

Black Light Smoke — The Early Years (Cut Mistake Music)

Blind Faith — Closer EP (Wormholedeath)

Brigitte DeMeyer — Seeker (BDM Music)

Carrie Underwood — My Savior (Capitol Records Nashville)

Citizen — Life In Your Glass World (Run For Cover Records)

Clark — Playground In A Lake (Deutsche Grammophon)

Clever Girls — Constellations (Egghunt Records)

Cujo Moon — Bridges II EP (Tone Tree Music)

David Olney & Anana Kaye — Whisper And Sighs (Schoolkids Records)

Death For Above 1979 — Is 4 Lovers (Universal Music Canada)

Dntel — The Seas Trees See (Morr Music)

Dr. Lonnie Smith — Breathe (Blue Note Records)

El Michels Affair — Yeti Season (Big Crown Records)

Esther Rose — How Many Times (Father/Daughter Records)

Evanescence — The Bitter Truth (BMG Rights Management)

The Eye Of Time — Acoustic II (Denovali Records)

Fitz — Head Up High (Elektra)

Floatie — Voyage Out (Exploding In Sound Records)

Frankie & His Fingers — Universal Hurt (SubFamily Records)

Fretland — Could Have Loved You (Soundly Music)

Grande Royale — Carry On (Sign Records)

The Holy Brothers — My Name Is Sparkle (Regional Records)

Jackson Scribner — Jackson Scribner (State Fair)

Janina Jade — Heart Of Rock N’ Roll (GMR Music Group)

Jess Locke — Don’t Ask Yourself Why (Dot Dash)

Joe Strummer — Assembly (Dark Horse Records)

John Smith — The Fray (Thirty Tigers)

Josh Carter — The Hideout Sessions (Pravda Records)

The Juliana Theory — A Dream Away (Rude/Equal Vision Records)

Kalbells — Max Heart (NNA Tapes)

Magnet Animals — Fake Dudes (Rarenoise Records)

Mike Clerk — The Space Between My Ears (Wardlaw Music)

Minor Moon — Tethers (Ruination Record Co./Whatever’s Clever)

The Mobile Homes — Trigger (Wild Kingdom Records)

Naoko Sakata — Dancing Spirits (Pomperipossa Records)

Neil Young — Young Shakespeare (self-released)

Nisa — Guilt Trip EP (Terrorbird)

Noga Erez — Kids (City Slang)

Odd Dimension — The Blue Dawn (Scarlet Records)

Play Dead — Skint EP (Blitzcat Records)

Real Estate — Half A Human EP (Domino)

Revoltone — For The Silent Voices (Secret Entertainment)

Sara Watkins — Under The Pepper Tree (New West Records)

Sarah Jerrom — Dream Logic (ECM Records)

Serpentwithfeet — Deacon (Secretly Canadian)

Simon Provencher — Mesures EP (Michel Records)

Solstice Rey — Sunday, Someday (Get Better Record)

Stepson — Help Me, Help You (SharpTone Records)

Tim Cohen — You Are Still Here (Bobo Integral)

Tune-Yards — Sketchy (4AD)

Various Artists — Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Soundtrack: Seven Evil Exes Edition (ABKCO)

Xiu Xiu — Oh No (Polyvinyl)

