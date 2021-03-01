Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, March 5
- A Day To Remember — You’re Welcome (Fueled By Ramen)
- Adult Mom — Driver (Epitaph Records)
- Alex Bleeker — Heaven On The Faultline (Night Bloom Records)
- The Anchoress — The Art Of Losing (Kscope)
- Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus — These 13 (Thirty Tigers)
- Arab Strap — As Days Get Dark (Rock Action/Best & Fairest)
- Barbarossa — Love Here Listen (Memphis Industries)
- Bernice — Eau De Bonjourno (Telephone Explosion)
- Charles Ellsworth — Honeysuckle Summer (Burro Borracho Records)
- Charlie Peacock — Trout Creek Ranch (Twenty Ten Music)
- Chevelle — NIRATIAS (Epic Records)
- Daniel Kehoe — Disco Body Buzz (Tin Angel)
- Decent Criminal — DC EP (Sell The Heart Records)
- Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats — Unlocked 1.5 EP (Loma Vista)
- Dodie — Build A Problem (The Orchard)
- Dreamshade — A Pale Blue Dot (Horang Music)
- The Drive — Can You Feel It (RCA)
- Elizabeth And The Catapult — Sincerely, E (Compass Records)
- Field Works — Cedars (Rollercoaster Records)
- Fruit Bats — The Pet Parade (Merge Records)
- Gabrielle — Do It Again (BMG)
- Genesis Owusu — Smiling With No Teeth (Ourness)
- G.S. Schray — The Changing Account (Last Resort)
- The Horrors — Lout EP (Wolf Tone)
- Ian Sweet — Show Me How You Disappear (Polyvinyl)
- Jay Gonzalez — Back To The Hive (Middlebrow Records)
- Jaz Elise — The Golden Hour EP (In.Digg.Nation Collective)
- Jessy Rose — Are You Home? EP (Killing A Friend)
- John-Robert — Healthy Baby Boy, Part 1 (Nice Life Recording Company/Warner Records)
- John Sharkey III — Shoot Out The Cameras (Mistletone Records)
- Judith Hill — Baby, I’m Hollywood (Regime Music Group)
- Juliet Quick — Glass Years EP (Substitute Scene Records)
- Kings Of Leon — When You See Yourself (RCA Records)
- Leon III — Antlers In Velvet (Monosonic)
- Mere Women — Romantic Notions (Poison City)
- Oliver Jean And April March — Palladium EP (Third Man Records)
- Painted Shrines — Heaven And Holy (Woodsist)
- Pat Metheny — Road To The Sun (Modern Recordings)
- Quintin Copper & Nas Mellow — Paradise (Sonar Kollektiv)
- Soul Station — Now And Then (UMe)
- Postdata — Twin Flames (Paper Bag Records)
- Ron Gallo — Peacemeal (New West Records)
- The Spill Canvas — Conduit (Pure Noise Records)
- Spirit Award — Lunatic House (Share It Music)
- Steve Almaas — Everywhere You’ve Been (Lonesome Whippoorwill)
- Thirdface — Do It With A Smile (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Thomas Blondet & Steven Rubin — Sea Songs EP (Rhythm & Culture Music)
- Tigers Jaw — I Won’t Care How You Remember Me (Hopeless Records)
- Various Artists — Coming 2 America (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Def Jam Recordings)
- William The Conqueror — Maverick Thinker (Chrysalis Records)
- Zara Larsson — Poster Girl (Epic Records)
Friday, March 12
- Allie Crow Buckley — Moonlit And Devious (Night Bloom Records)
- Baby Boys — Threesome (Transgressive Records)
- Blackmore’s Night — Nature’s Light (earMUSIC)
- Cactus Flowers — Solace EP (People.Parties.Places)
- Cameron Knowler & Eli Winter — Anticipation (American Dreams Records)
- Charles Lloyd & The Marvels — Tone Poem (Blue Note Records)
- Chez Kane — Chez Kane (Frontiers Music)
- Colin Miller — Hook EP (Oof Records)
- Cool Ghouls — At George’s Zoo (Melodic/Empty Cellar)
- DeeCRACKS — Serious Issues (uhfrecords)
- Dollar Signs — Hearts Of Gold (Pure Noise Records)
- Do Nothing — Glueland EP (Exact Truth)
- Electric Jalaba — El Hal / The Feeling (Strut Records)
- Flo Chase — Toi (Dull Tools)
- Haerts — Dream Nation (Rix Records/The Orchard & Humming Records)
- Hanalei — Black Snow (A-F Records)
- The Horrors — Lout EP (Wolf Tone/Virgin Music Label & Artist Services)
- Israel Nash — Topaz (Loose Music)
- Issa — Queen Of Broken Hearts (Frontiers)
- Jaialai — As Sweet As It Was EP (Super Music Group)
- James Levy — Soldier (Side Hustle Records)
- Joel Gabrielsson — Citadel EP (Jivvär Records)
- Jordan Hart — Only Pieces Of The Truth EP (Believe)
- Justin Courtney Pierre — An Anthropologist On Mars (Epitaph Records)
- Kelly McFarling — Deep The Habit (self-released)
- Lake Street Dive — Obviously (Nonesuch)
- Leanne Betasamosake Simpson — Theory Of Ice (You’ve Changed Records)
- Louisahhh — The Practice Of Freedom (He.She.They)
- Mike Dillon — Shoot The Moon / Suitcase Man / 1918 (Royal Potato Family)
- Minutian — Magical Thinking (Inverse Records)
- Neil Frances — Stay Strong Play Long (Ninja Tune)
- Nubiyan Twist — Freedom Fables (Strut)
- Ocie Elliot — Slow Tide EP (Nettwerk)
- The Paper Kites — Roses (Nettwerk)
- Pet Needs — Fractured Party Music (Xtra Mile)
- Perfume Genius — Immediately Remixes (Matador)
- Pino Palladino and Blake Mills — Notes With Attachments (New Deal/Impulse)
- Raissa — Herogirl EP (Zelig Records/Columbia)
- Reza Safinia — Yin (Terrorbird)
- Rob Zombie — The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Conspiracy (Nuclear Blast)
- Ronnie Atkins — One Shot (Frontiers)
- Saga — Symmetry (earMUSIC)
- Selena Gomez — Revelación EP (Interscope)
- Somni — Somni Presents: Up Too Early Volume 2 (Friends of Friends)
- Stepney Sisters — Stepney Sisters (Alcopop)
- Valerie June — The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers (Fantasy Records)
- The Vices — Looking For Faces (Mattan Records)
- Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno — Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno (Free Dirt Records)
Friday, March 19
- 24/7 Diva Heaven — Stress (NOISOLUTION)
- Alex Somers — Siblings (Travelling the Groove Records)
- Alex Somers — Siblings 2 (Travelling the Groove Records)
- Alice Phoebe Lou — Glow (self-released)
- American Culture — For My Animals (HHBTM Records)
- Bass Race — Tender Vittles (Northern Transmissions)
- Becca Mancari — Juniata EP (Captured Tracks)
- Bell Orchestre — House Music (Erased Tapes Records)
- Blanketman — National Trust EP (PIAS)
- The Blue Stones — Hidden Gems (Entertainment One)
- The Bones Of J.R. Jones — A Celebration EP (Technicolour)
- Chad Vangaalen — World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener (Sub Pop)
- Chinah — Feels Like Forever (The Orchard)
- Colin Miller — Hook EP (Chess Club Records)
- Dad Sports — I Am Just A Boy Leave Me Alone !!! EP (Grand Jury Music)
- Daniel Lanois — Heavy Sun (Maker Series)
- David Olney — Whispers And Sighs (Schoolkids Records)
- Deniz Cuylan — No Such Thing As Free Will (Hush Hush)
- Frances Luke Accord — Sunnyside EP (Two-Dale Records)
- Gentlemen’s Dub Club — Down To Earth (Easy Star Records)
- Greg Skaff — Polaris (SMK Jazz)
- Guapdad 4000 and Illmind — 1176 (Paradise Rising)
- Harry Connick Jr. — Alone With My Faith (Verve)
- Jane Inc. — Number One (Telephone Explosion)
- Janet Simpson — Safe Distance (Cornelius Chapel Records)
- Jon Batiste — We Are (Verve)
- Lana Del Rey — Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Interscope Records/Polydor Records)
- Lo Talker — A Comedy Of Errors (Arts & Crafts)
- Michael Feuerstack — Harmonize The Moon (Forward Music Group)
- Michigander — Everything Will Be OK Eventually EP (C3 Records)
- Middle Kids — Today We’re The Greatest (Domino)
- Mint Julep — In A Deep & Dreamless Sleep (Western Vinyl)
- Morgan Wade — Reckless (Thirty Tigers)
- New Bums — Last Time I Saw Grace (Drag City Records)
- Nik Bärtsch — Entendre (ECM Records)
- Nitin Sawhney — Immigrants (Outcaste Records)
- The Oddness — Distant Voices EP (Eskimo Recordings)
- Otzeki — Now Is A Long Time (Akira Records)
- Palm Ghosts — Lifeboat Candidate (Becky Warren)
- Real Numbers — Brighter Then EP (Slumberland Records)
- Riley Pearce — Love And Other Stuff EP (Nettwerk)
- Rivals — Sad Looks Pretty On Me (Smart Punk Records)
- Ronna Reason — Ronna Reason EP (Damaged Disco)
- Safety — Greetings from The Sunshine State EP (Jetsam-Flotsam)
- Serj Tankian — Elasticity EP (Alchemy Recordings)
- Show Me The Body — Survive EP (Loma Vista)
- The Snuts — W.L. (Parlophone)
- Souleye — Hunting Teardrops (self-released)
- Special Request — DJ Kicks (K7)
- Steve Gulley And Tim Stafford — Still Here (Crossroads Label Group)
- Sting — Duets (Universal Music Group)
- Stoner Control — Sparkle Endlessly (Sound Judgement)
- Tearjerker — Deep End EP (Bombshell Radio)
- Tunnelvisions — End Of Time EP (Forced Exposure)
- Vallens — In Era (Hand Drawn Dracula)
- Vegyn — Like A Good Old Friend EP (PLZ Make It Ruins)
- Veronica Swift — This Bitter Earth (Mack Avenue Records)
- William Doyle — Great Spans Of Muddy Time (Tough Love Records)
- Ziggy Alberts — Searching For Freedom (Alberts & Co. Music)
Friday, March 26
- 24kGoldn — El Dorado (Columbia)
- Afternoon Bike Ride — Skipping Stones EP (Friends of Friends Music)
- AJR — OK Orchestra (Bmg Rights Management)
- The Alex Leach Band — I’m The Happiest When I’m Moving (Mountain Home Records)
- Anna Fox Rochinski — Cherry (Don Giovanni Records)
- The Antlers — Green To Gold (ANTI‐)
- Band Of Spice — By The Corner Of Tomorrow (Scarlet Records)
- Ben Howard — Collections From The Whiteout (Island Records)
- Black Light Smoke — The Early Years (Cut Mistake Music)
- Blind Faith — Closer EP (Wormholedeath)
- Brigitte DeMeyer — Seeker (BDM Music)
- Carrie Underwood — My Savior (Capitol Records Nashville)
- Citizen — Life In Your Glass World (Run For Cover Records)
- Clark — Playground In A Lake (Deutsche Grammophon)
- Clever Girls — Constellations (Egghunt Records)
- Cujo Moon — Bridges II EP (Tone Tree Music)
- David Olney & Anana Kaye — Whisper And Sighs (Schoolkids Records)
- Death For Above 1979 — Is 4 Lovers (Universal Music Canada)
- Dntel — The Seas Trees See (Morr Music)
- Dr. Lonnie Smith — Breathe (Blue Note Records)
- El Michels Affair — Yeti Season (Big Crown Records)
- Esther Rose — How Many Times (Father/Daughter Records)
- Evanescence — The Bitter Truth (BMG Rights Management)
- The Eye Of Time — Acoustic II (Denovali Records)
- Fitz — Head Up High (Elektra)
- Floatie — Voyage Out (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Frankie & His Fingers — Universal Hurt (SubFamily Records)
- Fretland — Could Have Loved You (Soundly Music)
- Grande Royale — Carry On (Sign Records)
- The Holy Brothers — My Name Is Sparkle (Regional Records)
- Jackson Scribner — Jackson Scribner (State Fair)
- Janina Jade — Heart Of Rock N’ Roll (GMR Music Group)
- Jess Locke — Don’t Ask Yourself Why (Dot Dash)
- Joe Strummer — Assembly (Dark Horse Records)
- John Smith — The Fray (Thirty Tigers)
- Josh Carter — The Hideout Sessions (Pravda Records)
- The Juliana Theory — A Dream Away (Rude/Equal Vision Records)
- Kalbells — Max Heart (NNA Tapes)
- Magnet Animals — Fake Dudes (Rarenoise Records)
- Mike Clerk — The Space Between My Ears (Wardlaw Music)
- Minor Moon — Tethers (Ruination Record Co./Whatever’s Clever)
- The Mobile Homes — Trigger (Wild Kingdom Records)
- Naoko Sakata — Dancing Spirits (Pomperipossa Records)
- Neil Young — Young Shakespeare (self-released)
- Nisa — Guilt Trip EP (Terrorbird)
- Noga Erez — Kids (City Slang)
- Odd Dimension — The Blue Dawn (Scarlet Records)
- Play Dead — Skint EP (Blitzcat Records)
- Real Estate — Half A Human EP (Domino)
- Revoltone — For The Silent Voices (Secret Entertainment)
- Sara Watkins — Under The Pepper Tree (New West Records)
- Sarah Jerrom — Dream Logic (ECM Records)
- Serpentwithfeet — Deacon (Secretly Canadian)
- Simon Provencher — Mesures EP (Michel Records)
- Solstice Rey — Sunday, Someday (Get Better Record)
- Stepson — Help Me, Help You (SharpTone Records)
- Tim Cohen — You Are Still Here (Bobo Integral)
- Tune-Yards — Sketchy (4AD)
- Various Artists — Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Soundtrack: Seven Evil Exes Edition (ABKCO)
- Xiu Xiu — Oh No (Polyvinyl)
