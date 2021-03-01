iStock
All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2021

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, March 5

  • A Day To Remember — You’re Welcome (Fueled By Ramen)
  • Adult Mom — Driver (Epitaph Records)
  • Alex Bleeker — Heaven On The Faultline (Night Bloom Records)
  • The Anchoress — The Art Of Losing (Kscope)
  • Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus — These 13 (Thirty Tigers)
  • Arab Strap — As Days Get Dark (Rock Action/Best & Fairest)
  • Barbarossa — Love Here Listen (Memphis Industries)
  • Bernice — Eau De Bonjourno (Telephone Explosion)
  • Charles Ellsworth — Honeysuckle Summer (Burro Borracho Records)
  • Charlie Peacock — Trout Creek Ranch (Twenty Ten Music)
  • Chevelle — NIRATIAS (Epic Records)
  • Daniel Kehoe — Disco Body Buzz (Tin Angel)
  • Decent Criminal — DC EP (Sell The Heart Records)
  • Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats — Unlocked 1.5 EP (Loma Vista)
  • Dodie — Build A Problem (The Orchard)
  • Dreamshade — A Pale Blue Dot (Horang Music)
  • The Drive — Can You Feel It (RCA)
  • Elizabeth And The Catapult — Sincerely, E (Compass Records)
  • Field Works — Cedars (Rollercoaster Records)
  • Fruit Bats — The Pet Parade (Merge Records)
  • Gabrielle — Do It Again (BMG)
  • Genesis Owusu — Smiling With No Teeth (Ourness)
  • G.S. Schray — The Changing Account (Last Resort)
  • The Horrors — Lout EP (Wolf Tone)
  • Ian Sweet — Show Me How You Disappear (Polyvinyl)
  • Jay Gonzalez — Back To The Hive (Middlebrow Records)
  • Jaz Elise — The Golden Hour EP (In.Digg.Nation Collective)
  • Jessy Rose — Are You Home? EP (Killing A Friend)
  • John-Robert — Healthy Baby Boy, Part 1 (Nice Life Recording Company/Warner Records)
  • John Sharkey III — Shoot Out The Cameras (Mistletone Records)
  • Judith Hill — Baby, I’m Hollywood (Regime Music Group)
  • Juliet Quick — Glass Years EP (Substitute Scene Records)
  • Kings Of Leon — When You See Yourself (RCA Records)
  • Leon III — Antlers In Velvet (Monosonic)
  • Mere Women — Romantic Notions (Poison City)
  • Oliver Jean And April March — Palladium EP (Third Man Records)
  • Painted Shrines — Heaven And Holy (Woodsist)
  • Pat Metheny — Road To The Sun (Modern Recordings)
  • Quintin Copper & Nas Mellow — Paradise (Sonar Kollektiv)
  • Soul Station — Now And Then (UMe)
  • Postdata — Twin Flames (Paper Bag Records)
  • Ron Gallo — Peacemeal (New West Records)
  • The Spill Canvas — Conduit (Pure Noise Records)
  • Spirit Award — Lunatic House (Share It Music)
  • Steve Almaas — Everywhere You’ve Been (Lonesome Whippoorwill)
  • Thirdface — Do It With A Smile (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Thomas Blondet & Steven Rubin — Sea Songs EP (Rhythm & Culture Music)
  • Tigers Jaw — I Won’t Care How You Remember Me (Hopeless Records)
  • Various Artists — Coming 2 America (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Def Jam Recordings)
  • William The Conqueror — Maverick Thinker (Chrysalis Records)
  • Zara Larsson — Poster Girl (Epic Records)

Friday, March 12

  • Allie Crow Buckley — Moonlit And Devious (Night Bloom Records)
  • Baby Boys — Threesome (Transgressive Records)
  • Blackmore’s Night — Nature’s Light (earMUSIC)
  • Cactus Flowers — Solace EP (People.Parties.Places)
  • Cameron Knowler & Eli Winter — Anticipation (American Dreams Records)
  • Charles Lloyd & The Marvels — Tone Poem (Blue Note Records)
  • Chez Kane — Chez Kane (Frontiers Music)
  • Colin Miller — Hook EP (Oof Records)
  • Cool Ghouls — At George’s Zoo (Melodic/Empty Cellar)
  • DeeCRACKS — Serious Issues (uhfrecords)
  • Dollar Signs — Hearts Of Gold (Pure Noise Records)
  • Do Nothing — Glueland EP (Exact Truth)
  • Electric Jalaba — El Hal / The Feeling (Strut Records)
  • Flo Chase — Toi (Dull Tools)
  • Haerts — Dream Nation (Rix Records/The Orchard & Humming Records)
  • Hanalei — Black Snow (A-F Records)
  • The Horrors — Lout EP (Wolf Tone/Virgin Music Label & Artist Services)
  • Israel Nash — Topaz (Loose Music)
  • Issa — Queen Of Broken Hearts (Frontiers)
  • Jaialai — As Sweet As It Was EP (Super Music Group)
  • James Levy — Soldier (Side Hustle Records)
  • Joel Gabrielsson — Citadel EP (Jivvär Records)
  • Jordan Hart — Only Pieces Of The Truth EP (Believe)
  • Justin Courtney Pierre — An Anthropologist On Mars (Epitaph Records)
  • Kelly McFarling — Deep The Habit (self-released)
  • Lake Street Dive — Obviously (Nonesuch)
  • Leanne Betasamosake Simpson — Theory Of Ice (You’ve Changed Records)
  • Louisahhh — The Practice Of Freedom (He.She.They)
  • Mike Dillon — Shoot The Moon / Suitcase Man / 1918 (Royal Potato Family)
  • Minutian — Magical Thinking (Inverse Records)
  • Neil Frances — Stay Strong Play Long (Ninja Tune)
  • Nubiyan Twist — Freedom Fables (Strut)
  • Ocie Elliot — Slow Tide EP (Nettwerk)
  • The Paper Kites — Roses (Nettwerk)
  • Pet Needs — Fractured Party Music (Xtra Mile)
  • Perfume Genius — Immediately Remixes (Matador)
  • Pino Palladino and Blake Mills — Notes With Attachments (New Deal/Impulse)
  • Raissa — Herogirl EP (Zelig Records/Columbia)
  • Reza Safinia — Yin (Terrorbird)
  • Rob Zombie — The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Conspiracy (Nuclear Blast)
  • Ronnie Atkins — One Shot (Frontiers)
  • Saga — Symmetry (earMUSIC)
  • Selena Gomez — Revelación EP (Interscope)
  • Somni — Somni Presents: Up Too Early Volume 2 (Friends of Friends)
  • Stepney Sisters — Stepney Sisters (Alcopop)
  • Valerie June — The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers (Fantasy Records)
  • The Vices — Looking For Faces (Mattan Records)
  • Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno — Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno (Free Dirt Records)

Friday, March 19

  • 24/7 Diva Heaven — Stress (NOISOLUTION)
  • Alex Somers — Siblings (Travelling the Groove Records)
  • Alex Somers — Siblings 2 (Travelling the Groove Records)
  • Alice Phoebe Lou — Glow (self-released)
  • American Culture — For My Animals (HHBTM Records)
  • Bass Race — Tender Vittles (Northern Transmissions)
  • Becca Mancari — Juniata EP (Captured Tracks)
  • Bell Orchestre — House Music (Erased Tapes Records)
  • Blanketman — National Trust EP (PIAS)
  • The Blue Stones — Hidden Gems (Entertainment One)
  • The Bones Of J.R. Jones — A Celebration EP (Technicolour)
  • Chad Vangaalen — World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener (Sub Pop)
  • Chinah — Feels Like Forever (The Orchard)
  • Colin Miller — Hook EP (Chess Club Records)
  • Dad Sports — I Am Just A Boy Leave Me Alone !!! EP (Grand Jury Music)
  • Daniel Lanois — Heavy Sun (Maker Series)
  • David Olney — Whispers And Sighs (Schoolkids Records)
  • Deniz Cuylan — No Such Thing As Free Will (Hush Hush)
  • Frances Luke Accord — Sunnyside EP (Two-Dale Records)
  • Gentlemen’s Dub Club — Down To Earth (Easy Star Records)
  • Greg Skaff — Polaris (SMK Jazz)
  • Guapdad 4000 and Illmind — 1176 (Paradise Rising)
  • Harry Connick Jr. — Alone With My Faith (Verve)
  • Jane Inc. — Number One (Telephone Explosion)
  • Janet Simpson — Safe Distance (Cornelius Chapel Records)
  • Jon Batiste — We Are (Verve)
  • Lana Del Rey — Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Interscope Records/Polydor Records)
  • Lo Talker — A Comedy Of Errors (Arts & Crafts)
  • Michael Feuerstack — Harmonize The Moon (Forward Music Group)
  • Michigander — Everything Will Be OK Eventually EP (C3 Records)
  • Middle Kids — Today We’re The Greatest (Domino)
  • Mint Julep — In A Deep & Dreamless Sleep (Western Vinyl)
  • Morgan Wade — Reckless (Thirty Tigers)
  • New Bums — Last Time I Saw Grace (Drag City Records)
  • Nik Bärtsch — Entendre (ECM Records)
  • Nitin Sawhney — Immigrants (Outcaste Records)
  • The Oddness — Distant Voices EP (Eskimo Recordings)
  • Otzeki — Now Is A Long Time (Akira Records)
  • Palm Ghosts — Lifeboat Candidate (Becky Warren)
  • Real Numbers — Brighter Then EP (Slumberland Records)
  • Riley Pearce — Love And Other Stuff EP (Nettwerk)
  • Rivals — Sad Looks Pretty On Me (Smart Punk Records)
  • Ronna Reason — Ronna Reason EP (Damaged Disco)
  • Safety — Greetings from The Sunshine State EP (Jetsam-Flotsam)
  • Serj Tankian — Elasticity EP (Alchemy Recordings)
  • Show Me The Body — Survive EP (Loma Vista)
  • The Snuts — W.L. (Parlophone)
  • Souleye — Hunting Teardrops (self-released)
  • Special Request — DJ Kicks (K7)
  • Steve Gulley And Tim Stafford — Still Here (Crossroads Label Group)
  • Sting — Duets (Universal Music Group)
  • Stoner Control — Sparkle Endlessly (Sound Judgement)
  • Tearjerker — Deep End EP (Bombshell Radio)
  • Tunnelvisions — End Of Time EP (Forced Exposure)
  • Vallens — In Era (Hand Drawn Dracula)
  • Vegyn — Like A Good Old Friend EP (PLZ Make It Ruins)
  • Veronica Swift — This Bitter Earth (Mack Avenue Records)
  • William Doyle — Great Spans Of Muddy Time (Tough Love Records)
  • Ziggy Alberts — Searching For Freedom (Alberts & Co. Music)

Friday, March 26

  • 24kGoldn — El Dorado (Columbia)
  • Afternoon Bike Ride — Skipping Stones EP (Friends of Friends Music)
  • AJR — OK Orchestra (Bmg Rights Management)
  • The Alex Leach Band — I’m The Happiest When I’m Moving (Mountain Home Records)
  • Anna Fox Rochinski — Cherry (Don Giovanni Records)
  • The Antlers — Green To Gold (ANTI‐)
  • Band Of Spice — By The Corner Of Tomorrow (Scarlet Records)
  • Ben Howard — Collections From The Whiteout (Island Records)
  • Black Light Smoke — The Early Years (Cut Mistake Music)
  • Blind Faith — Closer EP (Wormholedeath)
  • Brigitte DeMeyer — Seeker (BDM Music)
  • Carrie Underwood — My Savior (Capitol Records Nashville)
  • Citizen — Life In Your Glass World (Run For Cover Records)
  • Clark — Playground In A Lake (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • Clever Girls — Constellations (Egghunt Records)
  • Cujo Moon — Bridges II EP (Tone Tree Music)
  • David Olney & Anana Kaye — Whisper And Sighs (Schoolkids Records)
  • Death For Above 1979 — Is 4 Lovers (Universal Music Canada)
  • Dntel — The Seas Trees See (Morr Music)
  • Dr. Lonnie Smith — Breathe (Blue Note Records)
  • El Michels Affair — Yeti Season (Big Crown Records)
  • Esther Rose — How Many Times (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Evanescence — The Bitter Truth (BMG Rights Management)
  • The Eye Of Time — Acoustic II (Denovali Records)
  • Fitz — Head Up High (Elektra)
  • Floatie — Voyage Out (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Frankie & His Fingers — Universal Hurt (SubFamily Records)
  • Fretland — Could Have Loved You (Soundly Music)
  • Grande Royale — Carry On (Sign Records)
  • The Holy Brothers — My Name Is Sparkle (Regional Records)
  • Jackson Scribner — Jackson Scribner (State Fair)
  • Janina Jade — Heart Of Rock N’ Roll (GMR Music Group)
  • Jess Locke — Don’t Ask Yourself Why (Dot Dash)
  • Joe Strummer — Assembly (Dark Horse Records)
  • John Smith — The Fray (Thirty Tigers)
  • Josh Carter — The Hideout Sessions (Pravda Records)
  • The Juliana Theory — A Dream Away (Rude/Equal Vision Records)
  • Kalbells — Max Heart (NNA Tapes)
  • Magnet Animals — Fake Dudes (Rarenoise Records)
  • Mike Clerk — The Space Between My Ears (Wardlaw Music)
  • Minor Moon — Tethers (Ruination Record Co./Whatever’s Clever)
  • The Mobile Homes — Trigger (Wild Kingdom Records)
  • Naoko Sakata — Dancing Spirits (Pomperipossa Records)
  • Neil Young — Young Shakespeare (self-released)
  • Nisa — Guilt Trip EP (Terrorbird)
  • Noga Erez — Kids (City Slang)
  • Odd Dimension — The Blue Dawn (Scarlet Records)
  • Play Dead — Skint EP (Blitzcat Records)
  • Real Estate — Half A Human EP (Domino)
  • Revoltone — For The Silent Voices (Secret Entertainment)
  • Sara Watkins — Under The Pepper Tree (New West Records)
  • Sarah Jerrom — Dream Logic (ECM Records)
  • Serpentwithfeet — Deacon (Secretly Canadian)
  • Simon Provencher — Mesures EP (Michel Records)
  • Solstice Rey — Sunday, Someday (Get Better Record)
  • Stepson — Help Me, Help You (SharpTone Records)
  • Tim Cohen — You Are Still Here (Bobo Integral)
  • Tune-Yards — Sketchy (4AD)
  • Various Artists — Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Soundtrack: Seven Evil Exes Edition (ABKCO)
  • Xiu Xiu — Oh No (Polyvinyl)

