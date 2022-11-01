newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2022

TwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, November 4

  • A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — Me Vs Myself (Atlantic)
  • Alicia Keys — Santa Baby (Alicia Keys Records)
  • Andy Bell — The Grounding Process EP (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Anna Of The North — Crazy Life (PIAS)
  • Barbra Streisand — Live At The Bon Soir (Columbia)
  • Bert Jansch — Bert At The BBC (Secret Records)
  • Big Joanie — Back Home (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Boldy James — Mr. Ten08 (FXCK RXP)
  • BRKN LOVE — Black Box (Spinefarm Records)
  • Caleb Landry Jones — Gadzooks Vol. 2 (Sacred Bones)
  • “Captain” Kirk Douglas — New Unknown (Whole Leap Records)
  • Carla dal Forno — Come Around (Kallista Records)
  • Cavetown — Worm Food (Sire Records)
  • Coco & Clair Clair — Sexy (Nice Girl World)
  • Connie Constance — Miss Power (Jump the Fence)
  • Daniel Avery — Ultra Truth (Mute Records)
  • Dayseeker — Dark Sun (Spinefarm Records)
  • Dean Fertita — Tropical Gothclub (Third Man Records)
  • Dermot Kennedy — Sonder (Interscope)
  • Drake And 21 Savage — Her Loss (OVO)
  • Ezra Collective — Where I’m Meant To Be (Partisan Records)
  • First Aid Kit — Palomino (Columbia Records)
  • Frank Bello — Then I’m Gone EP (Rare Bird)
  • Ging — We’re Here, My Dear (self-released)
  • Gold Dust — The Late Great Gold Dust (Centripetal Force Record)
  • Jason Collett — Head Full Of Water (Arts & Crafts)
  • Joji — Smithereens (Joji — Smithereens ()
  • Julien Chang — The Sale (PIAS)
  • La Femme — Teatro Lucido (Born Bad Records)
  • Last Dinosaurs — From Mexico With Love (Nettwerk)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. — Merry Merry (BMG)
  • The Lone Bellow — Love Songs for Losers (Dualtone Records)
  • Luke Evans — A Song For You (BMG)
  • Magnolia Park — Baku’s Revenge (Epitaph Records)
  • The Menzingers — On The Possible Past EP (Epitaph)
  • Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains (Boominati)
  • Mount Kimbie — MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning (Warp Records)
  • MorMor — Semblance (Don’t Guess)
  • The Offering — Seeing The Elephant (Century Media)
  • Okay Kaya — SAP (Jagjaguwar)
  • Old Fire — Voids (Western Vinyl)
  • Phoenix — Alpha Zulu (Loyauté/Glassnote)
  • The Pretty Reckless — Other Worlds (Fearless Records)
  • Rahill — Sun Songs EP (Big Dada)
  • Rayland Baxter — If I Were A Butterfly (ATO)
  • Roxymore — Perpetual Now (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Rush Davis + Kingdom — XMSN DS (Young Art Records)
  • Seth Avett — Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown (Ramseur Rec.)
  • Special Interest — Endure (Rough Trade Records)
  • Spice Girls — SPICEWORLD 25 (UMC/Virgin)
  • Spoon — Lucifer On The Moon (Matador)
  • Suki Waterhouse — Milk Teeth EP (Sub Pop)
  • Switchfoot — This Is Our Christmas Album (Fantasy Records)
  • Taipei Houston — Once Bit Never Bored (C3 Records)
  • Tenci — A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing (Keeled Scales)
  • Tigerstate — Tigerstate (Fig Tree Music)
  • Tobias — Two Birds (True Panther Sounds)
  • Tom Skinner — Voices Of Bishara (Nonesuch)
  • Turnover — Myself In The Way (Run For Cover)
  • VOIVOD — Ultraman EP (Century Media Records)
  • The Welcome Wagon — Esther (Asthmatic Kitty Records)
  • William Fitzsimmons — Covers, Vol. 1 (Nettwerk Records)
  • Yonatan Gat — American Quartet (Joyful Noise Recordings)

Friday, November 11

  • Actress — Dummy Corporation (Ninja Tune)
  • Ben LaMar Gay — Certain Reveries (International Anthem)
  • Bill Frisell — Four (Blue Note)
  • Bill Nace — Through A Room (Drag City)
  • Breanna Barbara — Nothin’ But Time (Fuzz Club)
  • Bright Eyes — Digital Ash In A Digital Urn: A Companion EP (Saddle Creek)
  • Bright Eyes — I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning: A Companion EP (Saddle Creek)
  • Bright Eyes — Lifted Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion EP (Saddle Creek)
  • Bruce Springsteen — Only The Strong Survive (Columbia Records)
  • Chelsea Grin — Suffer In Hell (ONErpm)
  • Christine And The Queens — Redcar les adorables étoiles (Because Music)
  • Colin Stetson — Chimæra I (Room40)
  • Drowse — Wane Into It (Flenser)
  • Dubinski — Beyond Me (Gnu Roam Records/Kartel Music)
  • Dumb — Pray 4 Tomorrow (Midheaven Mailorder)
  • Duval Timothy — Meeting With A Judas Tree (Carrying Colour)
  • FaltyDL — A Nurse To My Patience (Blueberry Records)
  • Fitz And The Tantrums — Let Yourself Free (Elektra Records)
  • Franz Nicolay — New River (Don Giovanni Records)
  • GloRilla — Anyways, Life’s Great… EP (CMG/Interscope)
  • Gold Panda — The Work (City Slang)
  • Groove Armada — GA25 (BMG)
  • The Human League — The Virgin Years (UMC/Virgin)
  • Hyd — Clearing (PC Music)
  • Jimmy Edgar — Liquids Heaven (Innovative Leisure)
  • Jordana — I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking EP (Grand Jury)
  • L.S. Dunes — Past Lives (Fantasy)
  • Larkin Poe — Blood Harmony (Tricki-Woo Records)
  • Lazerbreak — Lava Bangers II (Doomtree Records)
  • Louis Tomlinson — Faith In The Future (Bertelsmann Music Group)
  • Lyrics Born — Vision Board (Mobile Home Recordings)
  • MGMT — 11-11-11 (Columbia)
  • Nas — King’s Disease III (Mass Appeal)
  • Plaid — Feorm Falorx (Warp)
  • The Randy Paserntes — Now At Last (Colorfield Records)
  • Run The Jewels — RTJ CU4TRO (Jewel Runners/BMG)
  • The Shapeshifters — Let Loose (Glitterbox Recordings)
  • Sizzy Rocket — Live Laugh Love (Lost Chrrry Records)
  • SoFayGo — Pink Heartz (Cactus Jack)
  • Soul Blind — Feel It All Around (Other People Records)
  • Tyondai Braxton — Telekinesis (Nonesuch Records)
  • Warhaus — Ha Ha Heartbreak (Play It Again Sam)
  • The White Buffalo — Year Of The Dark Horse (Snakefarm Records)
  • Young Culture — You Had To Be There (Equal Vision/Rude Records)
  • Yuna — Y5 (Yuna)

Friday, November 18

  • Adrian Quesada — Jaguar Sound (ATO Records)
  • Badge Époque Ensemble & Lammping — Clouds Of Joy: Chance Of Reign (Telephone Explosion)
  • Badlands — Call To Love (RITE)
  • Billy Strings — ME/AND/DAD (Rounder Records)
  • Born At Midnite — Alternity EP (Arbutus Records)
  • Caitlin Rose — CAZIMI (Missing Piece Records)
  • Colin Stetson — The Menu (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Milan Records)
  • Daniel Bachman — Almanac Behind (Three Lobed Recordings)
  • Disturbed — Divisive (Reprise)
  • DJ Yoda — Prom Nite (Lewis Recordings)
  • Dolly Parton — Dolly Parton — Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection (Banquet Records)
  • ENHYPEN — SADAME (Universal)
  • Helen Ganya — Polish The Machine (Bella Union)
  • Loreena McKennitt — Under A Winter’s Moon (UMe)
  • Lowlife — Payday (Hellcat Records)
  • Mandrake Handshake — The Triple Point Of Water EP (Glasshouse Records)
  • Jim Keltner, Mike Watt, and Mike Baggetta — Everywhen We Go (BIG EGO Records)
  • Neal Francis — Sentimental Garbage EP (ATO Records)
  • Neil Young And Crazy Horse — World Record (Reprise Records)
  • Nickelback — Get Rollin’ (Roadrunner)
  • Pole — Tempus (Mute)
  • Richard Dawson — The Ruby Cord (Weird World)
  • Roddy Ricch — Feed The Street III (Atlantic Records)
  • Röyksopp — Profound Mysteries III (Dog Triumph)
  • Ruthie Foster — Healing Time (Blue Corn Music)
  • Soen — Atlantis (Silver Lining Music)
  • Soulside — A Brief Moment In The Sun (Dischord)
  • Sunking — Smug (Anti Records)
  • Veps — Oslo Park (Kanine Records)
  • Weyes Blood — And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow (Sub Pop)
  • Willie Nelson — Willie Nelson Live At Budokan (Sony)
  • The Wombats — Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This? EP (The Wombats Label)

Friday, November 25

  • Addie Brik — That Dog Don’t Hunt (Itza Records)
  • Andy Bell — Untitled Film Stills EP (Sonic Cathedral)
  • David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band — David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live At The Capitol Theatre (BMG)
  • The Doors — Paris Blues (Rhino)
  • La Muerte — Sortilegia (Consouling Sounds)
  • Stormzy — This Is What I Mean (0207 Def Jam/Interscope Records)
  • Vanessa Wagner — Mirrored (InFiné)
  • Waajeed — Memoirs Of Hi-Tech Jazz (Tresor)
  • Walt Disco — Always Sickening EP (Lucky Number)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×