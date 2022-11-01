Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, November 4
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — Me Vs Myself (Atlantic)
- Alicia Keys — Santa Baby (Alicia Keys Records)
- Andy Bell — The Grounding Process EP (Sonic Cathedral)
- Anna Of The North — Crazy Life (PIAS)
- Barbra Streisand — Live At The Bon Soir (Columbia)
- Bert Jansch — Bert At The BBC (Secret Records)
- Big Joanie — Back Home (Kill Rock Stars)
- Boldy James — Mr. Ten08 (FXCK RXP)
- BRKN LOVE — Black Box (Spinefarm Records)
- Caleb Landry Jones — Gadzooks Vol. 2 (Sacred Bones)
- “Captain” Kirk Douglas — New Unknown (Whole Leap Records)
- Carla dal Forno — Come Around (Kallista Records)
- Cavetown — Worm Food (Sire Records)
- Coco & Clair Clair — Sexy (Nice Girl World)
- Connie Constance — Miss Power (Jump the Fence)
- Daniel Avery — Ultra Truth (Mute Records)
- Dayseeker — Dark Sun (Spinefarm Records)
- Dean Fertita — Tropical Gothclub (Third Man Records)
- Dermot Kennedy — Sonder (Interscope)
- Drake And 21 Savage — Her Loss (OVO)
- Ezra Collective — Where I’m Meant To Be (Partisan Records)
- First Aid Kit — Palomino (Columbia Records)
- Frank Bello — Then I’m Gone EP (Rare Bird)
- Ging — We’re Here, My Dear (self-released)
- Gold Dust — The Late Great Gold Dust (Centripetal Force Record)
- Jason Collett — Head Full Of Water (Arts & Crafts)
- Joji — Smithereens (Joji — Smithereens ()
- Julien Chang — The Sale (PIAS)
- La Femme — Teatro Lucido (Born Bad Records)
- Last Dinosaurs — From Mexico With Love (Nettwerk)
- Leslie Odom Jr. — Merry Merry (BMG)
- The Lone Bellow — Love Songs for Losers (Dualtone Records)
- Luke Evans — A Song For You (BMG)
- Magnolia Park — Baku’s Revenge (Epitaph Records)
- The Menzingers — On The Possible Past EP (Epitaph)
- Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains (Boominati)
- Mount Kimbie — MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning (Warp Records)
- MorMor — Semblance (Don’t Guess)
- The Offering — Seeing The Elephant (Century Media)
- Okay Kaya — SAP (Jagjaguwar)
- Old Fire — Voids (Western Vinyl)
- Phoenix — Alpha Zulu (Loyauté/Glassnote)
- The Pretty Reckless — Other Worlds (Fearless Records)
- Rahill — Sun Songs EP (Big Dada)
- Rayland Baxter — If I Were A Butterfly (ATO)
- Roxymore — Perpetual Now (Smalltown Supersound)
- Rush Davis + Kingdom — XMSN DS (Young Art Records)
- Seth Avett — Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown (Ramseur Rec.)
- Special Interest — Endure (Rough Trade Records)
- Spice Girls — SPICEWORLD 25 (UMC/Virgin)
- Spoon — Lucifer On The Moon (Matador)
- Suki Waterhouse — Milk Teeth EP (Sub Pop)
- Switchfoot — This Is Our Christmas Album (Fantasy Records)
- Taipei Houston — Once Bit Never Bored (C3 Records)
- Tenci — A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing (Keeled Scales)
- Tigerstate — Tigerstate (Fig Tree Music)
- Tobias — Two Birds (True Panther Sounds)
- Tom Skinner — Voices Of Bishara (Nonesuch)
- Turnover — Myself In The Way (Run For Cover)
- VOIVOD — Ultraman EP (Century Media Records)
- The Welcome Wagon — Esther (Asthmatic Kitty Records)
- William Fitzsimmons — Covers, Vol. 1 (Nettwerk Records)
- Yonatan Gat — American Quartet (Joyful Noise Recordings)
Friday, November 11
- Actress — Dummy Corporation (Ninja Tune)
- Ben LaMar Gay — Certain Reveries (International Anthem)
- Bill Frisell — Four (Blue Note)
- Bill Nace — Through A Room (Drag City)
- Breanna Barbara — Nothin’ But Time (Fuzz Club)
- Bright Eyes — Digital Ash In A Digital Urn: A Companion EP (Saddle Creek)
- Bright Eyes — I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning: A Companion EP (Saddle Creek)
- Bright Eyes — Lifted Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion EP (Saddle Creek)
- Bruce Springsteen — Only The Strong Survive (Columbia Records)
- Chelsea Grin — Suffer In Hell (ONErpm)
- Christine And The Queens — Redcar les adorables étoiles (Because Music)
- Colin Stetson — Chimæra I (Room40)
- Drowse — Wane Into It (Flenser)
- Dubinski — Beyond Me (Gnu Roam Records/Kartel Music)
- Dumb — Pray 4 Tomorrow (Midheaven Mailorder)
- Duval Timothy — Meeting With A Judas Tree (Carrying Colour)
- FaltyDL — A Nurse To My Patience (Blueberry Records)
- Fitz And The Tantrums — Let Yourself Free (Elektra Records)
- Franz Nicolay — New River (Don Giovanni Records)
- GloRilla — Anyways, Life’s Great… EP (CMG/Interscope)
- Gold Panda — The Work (City Slang)
- Groove Armada — GA25 (BMG)
- The Human League — The Virgin Years (UMC/Virgin)
- Hyd — Clearing (PC Music)
- Jimmy Edgar — Liquids Heaven (Innovative Leisure)
- Jordana — I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking EP (Grand Jury)
- L.S. Dunes — Past Lives (Fantasy)
- Larkin Poe — Blood Harmony (Tricki-Woo Records)
- Lazerbreak — Lava Bangers II (Doomtree Records)
- Louis Tomlinson — Faith In The Future (Bertelsmann Music Group)
- Lyrics Born — Vision Board (Mobile Home Recordings)
- MGMT — 11-11-11 (Columbia)
- Nas — King’s Disease III (Mass Appeal)
- Plaid — Feorm Falorx (Warp)
- The Randy Paserntes — Now At Last (Colorfield Records)
- Run The Jewels — RTJ CU4TRO (Jewel Runners/BMG)
- The Shapeshifters — Let Loose (Glitterbox Recordings)
- Sizzy Rocket — Live Laugh Love (Lost Chrrry Records)
- SoFayGo — Pink Heartz (Cactus Jack)
- Soul Blind — Feel It All Around (Other People Records)
- Tyondai Braxton — Telekinesis (Nonesuch Records)
- Warhaus — Ha Ha Heartbreak (Play It Again Sam)
- The White Buffalo — Year Of The Dark Horse (Snakefarm Records)
- Young Culture — You Had To Be There (Equal Vision/Rude Records)
- Yuna — Y5 (Yuna)
Friday, November 18
- Adrian Quesada — Jaguar Sound (ATO Records)
- Badge Époque Ensemble & Lammping — Clouds Of Joy: Chance Of Reign (Telephone Explosion)
- Badlands — Call To Love (RITE)
- Billy Strings — ME/AND/DAD (Rounder Records)
- Born At Midnite — Alternity EP (Arbutus Records)
- Caitlin Rose — CAZIMI (Missing Piece Records)
- Colin Stetson — The Menu (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Milan Records)
- Daniel Bachman — Almanac Behind (Three Lobed Recordings)
- Disturbed — Divisive (Reprise)
- DJ Yoda — Prom Nite (Lewis Recordings)
- Dolly Parton — Dolly Parton — Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection (Banquet Records)
- ENHYPEN — SADAME (Universal)
- Helen Ganya — Polish The Machine (Bella Union)
- Loreena McKennitt — Under A Winter’s Moon (UMe)
- Lowlife — Payday (Hellcat Records)
- Mandrake Handshake — The Triple Point Of Water EP (Glasshouse Records)
- Jim Keltner, Mike Watt, and Mike Baggetta — Everywhen We Go (BIG EGO Records)
- Neal Francis — Sentimental Garbage EP (ATO Records)
- Neil Young And Crazy Horse — World Record (Reprise Records)
- Nickelback — Get Rollin’ (Roadrunner)
- Pole — Tempus (Mute)
- Richard Dawson — The Ruby Cord (Weird World)
- Roddy Ricch — Feed The Street III (Atlantic Records)
- Röyksopp — Profound Mysteries III (Dog Triumph)
- Ruthie Foster — Healing Time (Blue Corn Music)
- Soen — Atlantis (Silver Lining Music)
- Soulside — A Brief Moment In The Sun (Dischord)
- Sunking — Smug (Anti Records)
- Veps — Oslo Park (Kanine Records)
- Weyes Blood — And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow (Sub Pop)
- Willie Nelson — Willie Nelson Live At Budokan (Sony)
- The Wombats — Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This? EP (The Wombats Label)
Friday, November 25
- Addie Brik — That Dog Don’t Hunt (Itza Records)
- Andy Bell — Untitled Film Stills EP (Sonic Cathedral)
- David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band — David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live At The Capitol Theatre (BMG)
- The Doors — Paris Blues (Rhino)
- La Muerte — Sortilegia (Consouling Sounds)
- Stormzy — This Is What I Mean (0207 Def Jam/Interscope Records)
- Vanessa Wagner — Mirrored (InFiné)
- Waajeed — Memoirs Of Hi-Tech Jazz (Tresor)
- Walt Disco — Always Sickening EP (Lucky Number)
