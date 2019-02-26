All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Dead Oceans

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week was anchored by a boisterous new song from Alex Lahey, the introspective songwriting of Julia Jacklin, and the happiest song that Strand Of Oaks has ever written. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Gary Clark Jr. — This Land

From guitar prodigy to a full-blown star. Don’t let Austin rocker’s Saturday Night Live appearance or massive upcoming tour dates, including a headlining slot at the Hollywood Bowl, do all the talking, his new album does plenty of that. Gary Clark Jr.‘s new album incorporates hip-hop like never before, resulting in a singular work that redefines who he is as an artist, and what he is capable of.

Julia Jacklin — Crushing

Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin follows up her 2016 debut Don’t Let the Kids Win with another full-length that runs the emotional gamut. In a statement about the new collection, she said, “This album came from spending two years touring and being in a relationship, and feeling like I never had any space of my own. For a long time I felt like my head was full of fear and my body was just this functional thing that carried me from point A to B, and writing these songs was like rejoining the two.”