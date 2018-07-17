All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, of pop, or of folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week offered up a great new album from metal trailblazers Deafheaven, Wet’s quite special sophomore effort, and the first new Metric song in three years. It was a pretty great week for indie music.

Deafheaven — Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

Anti-

When Deafheaven released Sunbather in 2013, it was quickly apparent that the then San Francisco-based band was attracting listeners that normally would never pay attention to metal. Now a couple albums later, and the band continues to shred genre constraints, making music that walks the edge between lush beauty and devilish aggression seamlessly. Our own Steven Hyden said the following about the album: “A feeling of unbridled liberation truly does animate the record, particularly when Deafheaven explores fresh, potentially treacherous sonic territory.”

Wet — Still Run

Columbia

Los Angeles-based indie-pop band Wet has offered up a run of impressive singles leading up to their sophomore album. But don’t expect their album to get bogged down by the real-world turmoil with an album devoid of pop escapism. “It’s been a very dark couple of years,” frontperson Kelly Zutrau recently told Billboard. “It felt necessary to have this album feel good.”