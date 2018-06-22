Here Are All The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

Magdalena-Wosinska

As we round into the second half of 2018, it’s frankly astounding how many great rock records we’ve received thus far this year. From indie artists on the come-up to classic acts padding their already-impressive discographies, it’s not just the amount, but the range of different sounds and textures that’s most impressive of all.

This week is no different. We’ve got the final, doom-laden installment of an astonishing trilogy of albums from one of the great alt-rock groups going, a new solo endeavor from a proto-punk icon, the next chapter from one of the best folk rock bands of the decade, and a surprising children’s album from one of the best dream-rock duos going.