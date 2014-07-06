News About The New Pink Floyd Album Leaked In The Most Dubious Way Possible

Getty Image

If you’re a fan of Pink Floyd or you know someone who is, you’ve probably heard that there will be a new album called The Endless River coming from the band this October. No, Roger Waters is not involved, but it is a final tribute for late member Rick Wright, spinning out of the recording sessions for The Division Bell 20 years ago.

But the most interesting aspect is how this leak seemed to happen. Consequences of Sound reported that it was Dave Gilmour’s wife, Polly Samson, who leaked the news onto Twitter. And she did it in a pretty non-chalant manner:

It just seems to come out of nowhere, amongst a sea of retweets and news links. It would be very hard to believe just from that, but singer Durga McBroom-Hudson confirmed the new album on her Facebook page along with photographic evidence:

“The recording did start during ‘The Division Bell’ sessions (and yes, it was the side project originally titled “The Big Spliff” that [Floyd drummer] Nick Mason spoke about). Which is why there are Richard Wright tracks on it. But David and Nick have gone in and done a lot more since then. It was originally to be a completely instrumental recording, but I came in last December and sang on a few tracks. David then expanded on my backing vocals and has done a lead on at least one of them. That’s the song you see being worked on in the photo.”

The band won’t be touring the support the album, but they do seem to confirm the album is coming and there will be an official announcement of the album on Monday. Just an odd turn of events.

(Via Straight / Yahoo Music / Consequences Of Sound)