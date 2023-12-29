A Rival Stan Posted A Video Of Themselves Hiding Nicki Minaj Albums At A Store And The Rapper Was Clearly Miffed About It

Nicki Minaj recently released her new album, Pink Friday 2, to a warm reception, selling 228,000 album-equivalent units in its first week and debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It was seen as a return to form after the apparently disappointing performance of her last album, 2018’s Queen, but if you thought that the turnaround would help her (and her fans) chill out… well, there’s this bridge in Brooklyn I’ve been trying to unload. Hit me up.

The “FTCU” rapper’s latest bugaboo is a video a rival stan posted on Twitter in which they apparently hide Pink Friday 2 CDs and records at Target. The user (who seems to be a big fan of Lana Del Rey) wrote in the caption, “No physical sales for you @nickiminaj.” Now, you’d think this sort of thing would be easy to laugh off — after all, anyone looking for a copy of Pink Friday 2 could easily just thumb through the offerings on display and come up with the CD right behind the other CD (and who the hell is buying CDs anymore anyway?). But this is “Mrs. Petty” we’re talking about here.

And there is perhaps nothing more petty than a grown woman tattling. Nicki reposted the video and tagged Billboard‘s Twitter and honestly… This has to be the funniest thing I’ve seen all week. She can’t possibly think that a single Lana Del Rey stan hiding albums in one Target is throwing off her numbers — which are already pretty good — that badly that Billboard has to be alerted via the social media manager, who probably doesn’t even work in the same building with the folks who publish the charts.

Nicki’s nitpicky obsession with first-week numbers can arguably be considered the primary inspiration behind the past decade worth of stan wars on Twitter, so while you could say she’s joking — recent history suggests she really is this sensitive. If nothing else, it gives us all something to talk about on a slow holiday Friday so hey… I appreciate the entertainment, intentional or not.