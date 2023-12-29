What Did Trina Say About Beyoncé?

Trina‘s got the internet in a tizzy thanks to a recent interview in which she handed Beyoncé a very specific and unexpected title (it’s mostly Nicki Minaj stans overreacting, but still). In an interview with HipHopDX (a fellow subsidiary of Warner Music Group), Trina called the Renaissance singer the “No. 1 female rapper when she does rap.” Now, this isn’t the hottest take — after all, I wrote a list of Beyoncé’s 10 best rap songs earlier this month and left QUITE a few potential songs off. But, of course, some people (the Barbz) are always going to take offense to differing opinions.

After catching wind of the backlash, though, the Miami “p*ssy rap” pioneer refused to back down, posting a response on her Instagram Story calling out those who attacked her for speaking her mind. “For the dusty crusty funky b***hes in the bacccckkkk,” she wrote. “Beyoncé is the queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL other genres of music. Now stay mad goofy’s I said what I said and NANN b***h gone check me. Carry on.”

I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT 🎥| Trina caught some heat for crowning Beyoncé as her personal choice for ‘Queen of rap’ but she’s standing ten toes down on it. “I said what I said and NANN b**** gone check me” 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2U1aIHOE8D — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) December 28, 2023

She followed up with a post — on the grid, so you know it’s serious — in which she continued to read the haters for filth. “I rlly don’t give a rats ass how anybody feel, I said what I said,” she wrote in the caption. “that’s the Queen Bey and I’m gonna STAN on that! Beyonce is the Queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL genres of music when it comes to me ‼️ go argue with the IRS or somebody else idc.”

Well then.

That’s high praise coming from someone who could well be considered one of rap’s biggest trailblazers (seriously, the fact her name isn’t mentioned with the Latifahs, Kims, and Missy Elliotts of the world is a crime against Hip-Hop 50, but we see the agenda). She’s got a point about those slow news days too. But if this comment actually has you bothered, feel free to pick up a copy of The Motherlode and learn some hip-hop history before 2009.