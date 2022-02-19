We’re a few months removed from Nicki Minaj’s bizarre string of tweets regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Back then the musician infamously claimed that her cousin’s friend became impotent as a result of the vaccine. “His testicles became swollen,” she added. “His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.” Fast forward to the present, and Nicki sent out a casual tweet that read, “Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about.” The irony huh?

https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1494825259580608514

In response, Philadelphia Public Health’s Twitter account responded with a screenshot of Nicki’s “testicles” tweet, and while many got a good laugh out of the response, Nicki herself did not find it funny. “Philadelphia’s public health account is posting Nicki Minaj tweets for engagement,” she wrote in response. “They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE & NOT BE BULLIED. I’ve never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming & fear tactics have you? #DoWeHaveAProblem.”

PDPH love y’all but coming for b a r b z is a bad move https://t.co/u6MgDpm8m2 — with an "i" (@liawithani) February 18, 2022

While Philadelphia Public Health’s Twitter account did not directly respond to Nicki, they did reply to a fan who replied to them. “PDPH love y’all but coming for b a r b z is a bad move,” the fan wrote to which PPH replied, “It’s all love” with two laughing emojis.

You can view the exchange between Nicki and PPH above.