Ladies and gentlemen, we are through the looking glass. That’s just the only way to describe the topsy-turvy state of existence in which we find ourselves, once again watching a female rapper verbally jousting with a conservative commentator, and yet somehow agreeing with the latter more than the former. I am flabbergasted, befuddled, aghast, and agog at this turn of events.

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj dismayed a good-sized portion of her fanbase, both Barbz and casuals, when she seemingly discouraged fans from getting vaccinated against COVID-19, just minutes after revealing that she’d recently pulled out of major performances after contracting it during a video shoot. She then shared a slightly unbelievable personal account from a cousin in Trinidad who was forced to cancel his wedding due to adverse side effects from the vaccine, which sounded a lot more like an aversion to the central tenets of marriage to many observers.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

This led to a mention of Mrs. Petty on British news, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied to a question about the rapper’s comments by pointing out that he’s “not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be,” but extolling the benefits of vaccination. Nicki, alerted to the clip by one of her fans, replied with a tongue-in-cheek voice note, sharing it on Twitter where it garnered Morgan’s attention. The political pundit offered his own opinion, and things escalated from there.

I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!

😍😍😍😍😍😅😂🥴 https://t.co/kXdKteVc7j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZmJ2sST8Es — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

“Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today – but it’s most welcome,” he wrote. “She’s peddling lies that will cost lives.” Minaj shot back, accusing Morgan of believing all Black women look alike (which, to be fair…) and called him a clown as their tit-for-tat degenerated into accusations that Nicki declined to greet Morgan’s kids during a television appearance. Nicki refuted the accusation while wondering at a discrepancy in his account. Nicki then tagged the wrong @pierce while inviting Morgan to go Live on Instagram to continue their “friendly chat.”

Yikes, indeed.

Look, journalistic objectivity aside, you have to agree with Piers on one thing: Nicki’s seemingly anti-vax tweet was very similar to many other scare tactics being used by various groups to discourage people from getting vaccinated — and those unfounded accounts are certainly killing people. As far as everything else… well… enjoy the drama, I guess. Just go get the shot first. Check out the fun below.

Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today – but it’s most welcome. She’s peddling lies that will cost lives. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2021

Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe 😘😍 https://t.co/9Evnhnuj9l — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Madam, we met on @AGT when you appeared as a guest act – but you refused to say hello to my three young sons because you were ‘too busy’. Oh, and it’s ‘Piers’ – I know, we Brit names all sound alike. https://t.co/twedCv1Fae — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2021

Stop fkng lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of shit. https://t.co/3zkFCOHwYu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Wait AGT? What’s that y’all ? I was on American Idol 🥴😭 who TF — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021