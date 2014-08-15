Nikki Sixx Is Feuding With Gene Simmons Over His Moronic Suicide Comments

Gene Simmons, the abandoned Fuddruckers of people, is apparently unable to open his mouth without saying something stupid. When he’s not being a massive tool to someone’s poor mom, he’s telling Songfacts that people with depression should quit bitching and kill themselves.
“For a putz 20-year-old kid to say, ‘I’m depressed. I live in Seattle.’”
I guarantee that sometime in the early 1990s, after hearing Nirvana for the first time, Simmons said to anyone who’d listen, “More like Smells Like F*g Spirit,” because he’s an awful human.
“F*ck you, then kill yourself. I never understand, because I always call them on their bluff. I’m the guy who says ‘Jump’ when there’s a guy on top of a building who says, ‘That’s it, I can’t take it anymore. I’m going to jump.’ Are you kidding? Why are you announcing it? Shut the f*ck up, have some dignity and jump! You’ve got the crowd. By the way, you walk up to the same guy on a ledge who threatens to jump and put a gun to his head, ‘I’m going to blow your f*ckin’ head off.’ He’ll go, ‘Please don’t.’ It’s true. He’s not that insane.”
The only product Kiss hasn’t slapped their logo on is a Magic 8-Ball where every answer is “kill yourself…and make sure to be buried in a $4,700 Kiss Kasket!” How proud Simmons must have been when Robin Williams followed his advice.
Meanwhile, like Danzig before him, Nikki Sixx had something to say.
Gene Simmons is so full of sh*t, he’s making a guy who probably once injected heroin into his eyeballs seem rational.
KISS Sucks. Seriously, overrated fucking band.
Also, Gene Simmons should kill himself. Soulless fuck nugget
#firstandloud
So you do all have your hate figures, you just let Stacey throw hers out there first.
Not that I disagree. Simmons took one look at the Jewish stereotype and modernized it to jibe more with anti-semite conspiracists.
Hey, hey, hey come on, it’s not like he copyrighted the image of a money bag or anyth-oh right.
Its difficult to say who is the bigger idiot in this slap fight.
Fuck Gene Simmons. Fuck KISS.
Nikki Sixx is one of those rock stars who’ll just never be uncool.
“Gene Simmons, the abandoned Fuddruckers of people…”
That is magnificent.
Yeah, KISS fucking sucks. I mean, Motley Crue kind of does too, for the most part, but fuck Gene Simmons.
This article is utter drivel.
I feel like I missed Simmons’ first sin. There’s a link to a tweet up there, but it has been removed. What’d I miss? Because “RIP, generous and kind man” is a good sentiment even if someone suicides, right?
Nikki kick genes ass