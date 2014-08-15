Nikki Sixx Is Feuding With Gene Simmons Over His Moronic Suicide Comments

Getty Image

Gene Simmons, the abandoned Fuddruckers of people, is apparently unable to open his mouth without saying something stupid. When he’s not being a massive tool to someone’s poor mom, he’s telling Songfacts that people with depression should quit bitching and kill themselves.

“For a putz 20-year-old kid to say, ‘I’m depressed. I live in Seattle.’”

I guarantee that sometime in the early 1990s, after hearing Nirvana for the first time, Simmons said to anyone who’d listen, “More like Smells Like F*g Spirit,” because he’s an awful human.

“F*ck you, then kill yourself. I never understand, because I always call them on their bluff. I’m the guy who says ‘Jump’ when there’s a guy on top of a building who says, ‘That’s it, I can’t take it anymore. I’m going to jump.’ Are you kidding? Why are you announcing it? Shut the f*ck up, have some dignity and jump! You’ve got the crowd. By the way, you walk up to the same guy on a ledge who threatens to jump and put a gun to his head, ‘I’m going to blow your f*ckin’ head off.’ He’ll go, ‘Please don’t.’ It’s true. He’s not that insane.”

The only product Kiss hasn’t slapped their logo on is a Magic 8-Ball where every answer is “kill yourself…and make sure to be buried in a $4,700 Kiss Kasket!” How proud Simmons must have been when Robin Williams followed his advice.

Meanwhile, like Danzig before him, Nikki Sixx had something to say.

Gene Simmons is so full of sh*t, he’s making a guy who probably once injected heroin into his eyeballs seem rational.

