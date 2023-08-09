noname.jpg
Noname’s New Album ‘Sundial’: Everything We Know So Far

After a five-year sabbatical from the rap game, Chicago artist Noname is back. The rapper will release her third studio album, Sundial later this week. The album has a promising set of collaborators, as well as some captivating album artwork,

The week following her album release, Noname will celebrate Sundial with a special block party in Chicago.

You can see all the details below.

Release date

Sundial is out 8/11 via Noname. Find more information here.

Tracklist

1. “Black Mirror”
2. “Hold Me Down” Feat. Jimetta Rose and The Voices Of Creation
3. “Balloons” Feat. Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane
4. “Boom Boom” Feat. Ayoni
5. “Potentially The Interlude”
6. “Namesake”
7. “Beauty Supply’
8. “Toxic Afro Futurism”
9. “Oblivion” Feat. Ayoni and Common
10. “Gospel?” Feat. $ilkMoney, ​Billy Woods, and Stout

Features

Sundial will contain features from Common, Jay Electronica, $ilkMoney, Billy Woods, Stout, Eryn Allen Kane, Ayoni, Jimetta Rose and The Voices Of Creation.

Singles

Noname intended to release “Balloons,” featuring Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane as the album’s first single, however, she has decided to release it with the album in its entirety.

Artwork

You can see the Sundial artwork below.

More details

On August 17, Noname will celebrate the release of Sundial with the Sundial Block Party in her hometown, Chicago. Attendees can enjoy performances by Noname, Alex Vaughn, and Navy Blue. The Sundial Block Party will take place at 4310 S. Lake Park Ave, and will be free to attend with the donation of a book.

