After a five-year sabbatical from the rap game, Chicago artist Noname is back. The rapper will release her third studio album, Sundial later this week. The album has a promising set of collaborators, as well as some captivating album artwork,
The week following her album release, Noname will celebrate Sundial with a special block party in Chicago.
You can see all the details below.
Release date
Sundial is out 8/11 via Noname. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Black Mirror”
2. “Hold Me Down” Feat. Jimetta Rose and The Voices Of Creation
3. “Balloons” Feat. Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane
4. “Boom Boom” Feat. Ayoni
5. “Potentially The Interlude”
6. “Namesake”
7. “Beauty Supply’
8. “Toxic Afro Futurism”
9. “Oblivion” Feat. Ayoni and Common
10. “Gospel?” Feat. $ilkMoney, Billy Woods, and Stout
Features
Sundial will contain features from Common, Jay Electronica, $ilkMoney, Billy Woods, Stout, Eryn Allen Kane, Ayoni, Jimetta Rose and The Voices Of Creation.
Singles
Noname intended to release “Balloons,” featuring Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane as the album’s first single, however, she has decided to release it with the album in its entirety.
Artwork
You can see the Sundial artwork below.
More details
On August 17, Noname will celebrate the release of Sundial with the Sundial Block Party in her hometown, Chicago. Attendees can enjoy performances by Noname, Alex Vaughn, and Navy Blue. The Sundial Block Party will take place at 4310 S. Lake Park Ave, and will be free to attend with the donation of a book.