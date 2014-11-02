Norman Reedus Took A Photo With A Woman Dressed As Slash And Sent It To The Real Slash

While out partying at a bar in Georgia, a woman dressed as Slash, or maybe Britta as Michael Jackson, ran into The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. According to the girl’s brother, who goes by “lapelmusic” on Reddit, Reedus “took a picture of my sis, TEXTED IT TO THE REAL SLASH.”

Now, I’d usually assume “TEXTED IT TO THE REAL SLASH” is code for “Daryl also totally got her phone number and they met up later that night in a closet without the brother realizing,” but OP assures us/himself, “He did leave with some other chick.” Beth?!?