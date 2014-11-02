Norman Reedus Took A Photo With A Woman Dressed As Slash And Sent It To The Real Slash

#Halloween Costumes #Slash #Norman Reedus
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.02.14 2 Comments

While out partying at a bar in Georgia, a woman dressed as Slash, or maybe Britta as Michael Jackson, ran into The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. According to the girl’s brother, who goes by “lapelmusic” on Reddit, Reedus “took a picture of my sis, TEXTED IT TO THE REAL SLASH.”

Now, I’d usually assume “TEXTED IT TO THE REAL SLASH” is code for “Daryl also totally got her phone number and they met up later that night in a closet without the brother realizing,” but OP assures us/himself, “He did leave with some other chick.” Beth?!?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Halloween Costumes#Slash#Norman Reedus
TAGShalloween costumesNORMAN REEDUSSLASH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP