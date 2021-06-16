Remember Kanye West’s “Lift Yourself“? The first two minutes of the 2018 song are carried by a vintage soul sample, which is a pretty typically West move. Then, (in)famously, West starts rapping nonsense lyrics that play off the words “poop” and “scoop.” For example, here’s a passage: “Poopy-di scoop / Scoop-diddy-whoop / Whoop-di-scoop-di-poop / Poop-di-scoopty / Scoopty-whoop.”

Well, today brings good news for “Lift Yourself” fans: The spirit of the song is alive and well here in 2021. Yesterday, West’s daughter North celebrated her eighth birthday and she did so by having a poop-themed birthday party. Kim Kardashian shared some photos of the proceedings on Instagram, including a group shot of North and her friends all wearing brown full-body pajamas made to look like a poop emoji. She captioned the image with a nod to “Lift Yourself,” writing, “Poop Diddy Scoop kinda slumber party [poop emojis].”

Kardashian also shared an Instagram post about North’s special day, writing, “My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives! You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you! I picked these BTS to post of North and I from this Steven Klein Jackie O shoot bc it just reminded me of the bond North and I share and he always captures the emotion so well!”