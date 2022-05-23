CJ Wallace BIG Tribute Galla 2022
CJ Wallace Honors The Notorious B.I.G With His ‘One More Chance’ Performance At The B.I.G Dinner Gala

Like father, like son. In a warm moment this past weekend, CJ Wallace, son of The Notorious B.I.G, took the stage and delivered a spirited performance of his late father’s classic record “One More Chance.” He chose no better time to do so, rapping along with those who also attended the second annual B.I.G Dinner Gala. This year’s event was especially significant as this would have been the Brooklyn legend’s 50th birthday.

Lil Kim spearheaded The B.I.G Dinner Gala, partnering with Pepsi and Lexus to put on the event at New York City’s Guastavino’s. Fat Joe, Havoc, Sway, and many more came out to celebrate Biggie’s legacy, which has stood firmly atop the music game despite now being gone for 25 years. Media veteran Sway even took the stage to share some of his memories with B.I.G before the performances began.

The gala aligns with The Notorious B.I.G’s most recent posthumous release “G.O.A.T” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Bella Alubo. The track utilizes his verses from “I Love The Dough” in a completely reimagined way over Afrobeats production on his first release in 17 years. Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared that May 19 would forever be known as ‘Biggie Day’, in addition to various other celebratory measures the city displayed over the week.

