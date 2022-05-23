Like father, like son. In a warm moment this past weekend, CJ Wallace, son of The Notorious B.I.G, took the stage and delivered a spirited performance of his late father’s classic record “One More Chance.” He chose no better time to do so, rapping along with those who also attended the second annual B.I.G Dinner Gala. This year’s event was especially significant as this would have been the Brooklyn legend’s 50th birthday.

CJ Wallace performing “One More Chance” by his father, the late Notorious B.I.G., at the second annual B.I.G. Dinner Gala. #Biggie #BigDay pic.twitter.com/QJr1LsgaAv — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) May 21, 2022

Lil Kim spearheaded The B.I.G Dinner Gala, partnering with Pepsi and Lexus to put on the event at New York City’s Guastavino’s. Fat Joe, Havoc, Sway, and many more came out to celebrate Biggie’s legacy, which has stood firmly atop the music game despite now being gone for 25 years. Media veteran Sway even took the stage to share some of his memories with B.I.G before the performances began.

The gala aligns with The Notorious B.I.G’s most recent posthumous release “G.O.A.T” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Bella Alubo. The track utilizes his verses from “I Love The Dough” in a completely reimagined way over Afrobeats production on his first release in 17 years. Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared that May 19 would forever be known as ‘Biggie Day’, in addition to various other celebratory measures the city displayed over the week.

