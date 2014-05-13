The NY Post & NY Daily News Ran Identical ‘Cray-Z’ Jay-Z/Solange Covers Today

#Jay Z
05.13.14

One of my favorite things about being in New York is going to a corner deli in the morning for coffee and picking up the New York Post and New York Daily News for their spin on things, particularly what’s on the cover and how the story is presented. On occasion the two tabloid newspapers will run the same headline, but it’s kind of rare that they both run the same headline AND use the same photo.

Come on, try harder, guys. This one was a little too obvious.

