Part Of O2 Arena’s Roof Was Blown Off By Storm Eunice In London

A scheduled concert at London’s O2 Arena was canceled today as Atlantic storm Eunice battered much of Europe, tearing part of the roof off of the building with winds as high as 90 mph, according to Billboard. The parts of the roof that were removed are made of tent fabric, but Billboard was unable to confirm if they affected the arena floor.

Anschutz Entertainment Group, which leases and operates the arena, verified the report through a spokesperson, who said, “The affected areas have been cleared and The 02 will remain closed for the rest of the day. The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance, and we will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly.”

Incidentally, the concert that was canceled was the second one that was nixed for this date; in January, the Fugees announced they’d canceled their entire reunion tour, set to engage the main 21,000-capacity arena over touring challenges stemming from COVID-19. Meanwhile, their replacements Punjabi music stars AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill were set to play the 2,800-capacity Indigo venue, have rescheduled their own show for Tuesday, with all tickets remaining valid.

The next show scheduled for the O2 is British rapper Dave’s, on February 21 and 22. It’s not currently known whether it will be able to take place as scheduled, which would be a shame as Dave is coming off a victorious BRIT Awards that saw him win Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act and play a flamethrower guitar.