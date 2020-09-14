It’s been incredible for music lovers to experience the recent resurgence of women in rap. This particular episode of Obsessed is dedicated to the “vast ocean” of bold women expressing themselves in a range of styles and moods.

Obsessed co-hosts Taylour Chanel and Britt Ellis start out the episode discussing their favorite women in rap, including “WAP” duo Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. Both hosts have strong opinions about “WAP,” including the manner in which the colorful, Willy Wonka-themed video bolstered its appeal. Ellis notes that the track itself “is cool, but the music video is so visually appealing and fun… it contributed to [the song] going completely viral.”

Speaking of fun and appealing, the Obsessed ladies also speak with Blimes And Gab, the vibrant West Coast-based act who recently released their Talk About It album. The duo dish about their creative process, how their respective hometowns of San Francisco and Seattle shape their art, and which rap legends gave them kudos for their breakout “Come Correct” track. They also give disparately insightful answers about how they categorize the different subgenres of rap.

Check out the full episode above for more, including which artist Blimes credits for initiating the shift to honesty in mainstream rap.