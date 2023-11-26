There are plenty of things “Say My Grace” rapper Offset has to be thankful for, including his beautiful children, wife and fellow entertainer Cardi B, and his hot career. To show his gratitude for his fans’ unwavering support of his latest album, Set It Off, Offset took a trip down to the studios of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

While there, he was sure to bring friend and collaborator Don Toliver to deliver a scorching performance of their track “Worth It.” Toliver and Offset are known for their smooth dance moves, so neither is held back as they work the performance space. To bring some warmth to the otherwise cold New York City Thanksgiving Day holiday (November 23), the pair used a tropical background to warm up the chilly ambiance.

Last month, during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Offset revealed that in order to push himself out of his creative slump with his album, he thought back on the support he had from his late Migos member, Takeoff.

“Even on my own journey, I still feel his presence and his energy like, bro, ‘We got to go hard. We got to win. We got to win. This ain’t the end of it. We got to win.’ So that’s another thing that pushed me through is my boy, Take[off], man. He didn’t care that he didn’t care about the numbers, nothing. He like, ‘Bro, y’all’s sh*t hard.’ He’s just very supportive in that. I just keep that in the back of my mind and just keep pushing,” said Offset.

Watch the full performance of “Worth It” by Offset and Don Toliver above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.