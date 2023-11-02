Yesterday marked one year since the death of Takeoff in a bowling alley shooting. His surviving Migos bandmates, Quavo and Offset, both posted emotional tributes to him on social media for the anniversary, mourning his untimely death and vowing to carry on his legacy.

“Can’t forget it won’t Forget It NEVER Forget it” Quavo wrote alongside a rocket emoji. The rocket was a favorite motif for Takeoff, who named his one and only solo album The Last Rocket. Quavo titled his latest solo release Rocket Power as a tribute to Takeoff as well.

Meanwhile, Offset posted a video compilation of Takeoff moments set to a fan mashup of Takeoff’s verse from “Last Memory” with Floetry’s “Say Yes” beat. The caption reads, “The times we spent is priceless what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers we influenced the world…I Love you Take you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life!!!!!!”

In May this year, the man accused of shooting and killing Takeoff was formally charged with murder. Meanwhile, Quavo and Offset reunited at the BET Awards after spending the past two years throwing veiled insults at each other. Quavo also insinuated that a posthumous Takeoff album is in the works.