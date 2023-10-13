Offset‘s second solo album, Set It Off is finally here. On the new album, the former Migo reflects on his career, and while he’s faced some adversity, he is grateful for how his hard work has paid off. On a track called “Say My Grace,” Offset teams up with Travis Scott, and they both indulge in their riches.

“Made room on my plate, I just said my grace and then I ate / Got a particular taste / I just stuffed my pockets and my face,” raps Offset on the song’s chorus.

On his verse, Offset finds himself talking to God, alluding to the death of his Migos bandmate Takeoff, as well as his grandmother. While he finds that his faith has been tested in recent times, he continues to move forward, keeping his foot on the gas.

Scott pops in, detailing how his reaped the fruits of his labor.

“I filled up the crib with cars, the halls, with all and all, and I’m still having space / Got a particular taste, picky eater, I guess, but I’m still stuffing my face,” raps Scott on his verse.

You can see the video for “Say My Grace” above.

Set It Off is out now via Quality Control/Motown. Find more information here.