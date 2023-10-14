The Amazon Music Live concert series is back. Last week, Lil Durk took the stage. This past Thursday, October 12, it was producer extraordinaire Metro Boomin‘s turn. Metro’s artistic credits include some of the biggest names in music, so he was sure to bring out a special guest.

During the show, Metro and Offset came together for a surprise performance of the song “Night Vision,” off his sophomore album Set It Off. The track is an emotional examination of Offset’s trials over the past year. Here’s a sample of his lyrics:

“Man, I feel alone, but that’s how it gotta be / Man, I would be lying if I say I ain’t miss the three / Nights I wanted to cry, why them n****s blaming me? / I don’t want no sorry, n****, the pain I feel ain’t easy / I’m thinking spinnin’ bout’ my brother Take, this sh*t been eating me / I can’t get no peace when I be sleeping, seeing demons / Fake smile on my face but they don’t know that I be scheming.”

In the stanza, Offset references his departure from the superstar rap trio Migos and the untimely death of then-member Takeoff.

During a 2019 appearance on Power 106 FM’s The Cruz Show, Offset talked about his past creative process working with Metro Boomin:

“We had two different rooms. So, he’s doing 16-hour sessions. I’m doing 16-hour sessions rapping. He’s doing a 16-hour-session production. And then, right before the [Father Of Four], we did like another additional 12, just both of us in the room, saying what instruments sounded fire… It’s like the old-school days. It ain’t like nobody’s sending you an email with a pack of beats, and you just happen to make one out of the six, you know what I mean.”

You can watch Metro Boomin and Offset’s performances of “Night Vision” above.

Set It Off is out now via Motown/Capitol. Find more information here.