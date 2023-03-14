Following the untimely death of his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff last year, it looks like Offset is getting back into the gears of making music. Yesterday (March 13), the rapper took to Instagram to share an update on what fans believe will be his second solo album.

In an Instagram Story, he shared a picture of himself wearing a hoodie, protected by a Balenciaga windbreaker. The photo was captioned, “Album mode.” The album was planned to arrive last year, but Offset delayed the project after Takeoff’s death.

Offset says he’s in album mode‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/91T14HvLjD — RapTV (@Rap) March 12, 2023

In recent months, Offset and his wife, Cardi B have been making lots of public appearances. They did not shy away from any sort of public displays of affection this past weekend at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, or last month at the Grammys. During the Super Bowl, the two appeared in a commercial announcing the launch of their McDonald’s meal.

In an interview with Complex published after the commercial, both Offset and Cardi teased new music of their own.

“I’m just looking forward to the fans hearing this music,” Offset said. “I’ve been making because I [used] a lot of new producers, I did a lot of new sounds, there was some new artists. So I’m just excited for the new chapter.”