OK Go Did It Again With The New Video For ‘The Writing’s On The Wall’

If you’re prone to bouts of dizziness, then you may want to sit this brand new OK Go music video out and just download the single with the new “Upside Out” EP. The band worked its magic yet again by creating one of the most visually-fascinating concepts that it could come up with, which has always seemed quite impossible when you consider everything from the iconic treadmill video for “Here We Go Again” to both the Rube Goldberg Machine and marching band concepts for “This Too Shall Pass.” But Damian Kulash and Co. somehow managed to take the mindf*cking creativity to yet another level with “The Writing’s On the Wall.”

According to Rolling Stone, this video took the band three weeks and 50 takes to get right, as Kulash wanted to exhibit his mates’ appreciation of artists like Salvador Dali, Felice Varini and Dan Tobin-Smith, while also keeping the theme of the song prevalent (it’s about a breakup, naturally). Go ahead and give it a few views, because it’s almost impossible to keep track of one trick to the next without stopping to wonder, “How the hell did they do that?”